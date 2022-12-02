Tipsheet: As Judge nears decision, baseball marketplace is about to get busy

The off-field action in the Hot Stove League is finally, um, heating up.

Various reports state that the Yankees have an eight-year, $300 million offer on the table for free-agent slugger Aaron Judge. That number could go higher with the Yankees eager to retain him and the San Francisco Giants wooing him.

If Judge goes off the market at baseball’s winter meetings, as some insiders expect, that will send the dominoes falling. The losers in the Judge sweepstakes will likely turn around and bid up the prices on free-agent shortstops Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson.

The New York Mets are tried to lock up starting pitcher Jacob deGrom, but there could be some wild-card bidding on him as well. Starting pitchers Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodon also figure to get rich deals.

Prices for mid-tier starting pitchers are running high, too, since so many teams have money to spend this winner. Jameson Taillon could command a four-year deal for $60 million or more, which seems kind of crazy.

But then again, Zach Eflin just signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Tampa Bay Rays. That contract calls for salaries of $11 million, $11 million – and them $18 million, which will be the Rays’ cue to trade him.

Tipsheet is still wondering why the Chicago Cubs have not locked up catcher Willson Contreras, who clearly wants to stay on the North Side. Among the teams expressing interest: The Houston Astros, with owner Jim Crane calling the baseball shots these days.

The Oakland A’s are hearing from multiple teams interested in trading for catcher Brian Murphy. The Toronto Blue Jays may want to see how that plays out before trading one of their three catchers.

Then there is Christian Vazquez, a free-agent catcher of interest to the Cardinals. Like a lot of players, he is seeing his value rise to the marketplace demand.

Here is what folks are writing about the marketplace:

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “None of the eight free agents projected to receive the largest deals have signed. The biggest contract thus far, a $102 million deal for New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz, happened the day after the World Series, nearly four weeks ago. Not even the low end of the market is moving. About 100 free agents who did not receive a qualifying offer are expected to command major league deals. Seven have signed. That could soon change. MLB's winter meetings kick off Sunday in San Diego, and across the sport, executives and agents anticipate a flurry of action to finally initiate the inexorable winter frenzy. Aaron Judge could conclude his free agency by agreeing to a deal. The starting pitching glut could ease. Even the shortstop market, with four nine-figure players and twice as many teams expressing genuine interest, could start to move, with the rest of the dominoes falling quickly. In reality, a wide swath of people involved in free agency told ESPN, the dam started breaking Monday, when both free agent and trade calls between teams started to pick up. Whatever the true reason for the inaction -- front offices slow-playing, players sticking firm to high demands or, likelier, a combination of both -- all the flirtation and posturing that has become the norm in baseball offseasons eventually gives way to the truth that teams need players, players need jobs and those needs find common ground. Next week's meetings provide a fertile backdrop for those compromises. An annual gathering of the sport taking place in person for the first time since 2019, the winter meetings feature no deadline, no imperative. Some have flown by with nary a transaction of significance. But executives and agents agree that this incarnation is shaping up to drop a couple Mentos in a soda bottle and that the real movement could start Friday or Saturday before the meetings begin and extend beyond their Wednesday conclusion.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “For the past seven seasons, they have defined success in Major League Baseball, hogged a majority of pennants and World Series championships and deployed their financial might in unpredictable ways. Now, a quartet of superpowers face the loss of All-Star, MVP or even executive talent as baseball’s winter maneuverings heat up. And nothing can truly be done until the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros answer, with money and action, a very simple question: What now? Since 2016, that foursome has consumed 57% of all league championship series spots, World Series berths and championships, with the Astros reaching six consecutive American League Championship Series and claiming bookend World Series titles. Yet the player whose acquisition completed the Astros’ journey from come-up to champion – reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander – is a free agent. The Yankees face the loss of 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge. The Red Sox must grapple with retaining Xander Bogaerts, a World Series-winning shortstop at 20 and now a two-time champ and four-time All-Star at 30. The Dodgers no longer employ Trea Turner, a franchise shortstop whose acquisition kick-started a pivot from big-bucks sustainability to star-fueled superteam.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The Yankees have already signed Anthony Rizzo, one of Judge's closest confidants on the team, though signing a player's best buddies doesn't automatically mean you'll land the player (remember when the White Sox signed Yonder Alonso in a failed attempt to woo his brother-in-law, Manny Machado?). The San Francisco Giants, Judge's hometown-ish team, have money to spend and are making a strong push to sign him. Giants ownership reportedly craves a star and they brought Judge in for a meet-and-greet last week. They got Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry involved and Joc Pederson is doing his part too. As far as we know the Yankees and Giants are the two main suitors for Judge, though I wouldn't rule out the Los Angeles Dodgers and other teams (Chicago Cubs? New York Mets?) getting involved before it's all said and done. My hunch -- and I emphasize this is just a hunch -- is Judge returns to the Yankees, though I admit I am less certain about that now than I was a few weeks ago.”

Dan Martin, New York Post: “Even at eight years and $300 million, Judge’s deal would surpass that of the Angels’ Mike Trout, and would make him the highest-paid position player, at $37.5 million per season for Judge, compared to $35.5 million for Trout. That wouldn’t be unexpected after Judge started the season by turning down the Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer and following it up by breaking Roger Maris’ American League home run record and leading the majors with 131 RBIs and 133 runs en route to his first AL MVP award. Judge, 30, is less than a year younger than Trout and played 157 games in 2022. Trout hasn’t appeared in more than 119 games since 2019.”

Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: “Boston has made Bogaerts its top priority for the offseason, but the Red Sox will have to pay the price to retain their All-Star shortstop. With Rafael Devers’ contract expiring at the end of 2023, the Red Sox will have a similar issue to contend with next offseason if they’re unable to work out an extension. Most industry insiders still consider Boston to be the favorites to sign Bogaerts . . . Turner appears to be the Phillies’ top target, but he’s expected to command a significantly larger contract than Bogaerts. If Turner doesn’t land in Philadelphia, expect Dave Dombrowski -- who was Boston’s president of baseball operations from 2015-19 -- to make a play for Bogaerts.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “DeGrom was severely underpaid through 2019 (yes, he absolutely was and if you disagree you are wrong) and he seems pretty well intent on cashing in with the highest bidder at this point in his career to make up for lost time, so to speak. It won't be the least bit surprising if that is the Mets, but I feel like the Rangers are due for a huge pay on the pitching side like they did with Corey Seager and Marcus Semien on the position-playing side last year. Sure, there's a new general manager in town, but former MLB pitcher Chris Young was promoted from within and they won't be shy about spending to cover deficiencies.”

MEGAPHONE

“I don't really set goals or limits. I don't really know what I'm capable of. I kinda feel like I can do anything ...It's a never-ending process.”

Trea Turner, to ESPN