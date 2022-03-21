Tipsheet: As new SEC coaches arrive, holdovers feel heat after Big Dance pratfalls

Southeastern Conference basketball will have a fascinating offseason. Several new coaches are joining the fray while some established coaches deal with booster unrest.

Coaching upheaval among the also-rans was followed by widespread disappointment for SEC teams in the NCAA Tournament.

Nobody is more disappointed than Kentucky fans, who watched in disbelief as No. 15 Saint Peters knocked the No. 2 Wildcats out of the tournament.

Strident fan reaction prompted coach John Calipari took to social media to ask boosters to lay off the players and direct their displeasure at him instead. He wrote:

“I feel for our team, our fans and our staff. This team deserved something good to happen because of how they worked and what great teammates they became. Our fans deserved it too.

“We were all ready for this year. This team didn’t disappoint and I remain proud and fond of each of these players. Please steer your disappointment and anger toward me. These kids did this for all of the BBN and I wish I could have dragged them over the finish line.

“My focus is on these kids and recruiting so we continue being a program that has a chance to do something special EVERY YEAR. The culture we've built in this program expects that and demands it.”

Big Blue Nation is souring on Calipari, since it’s been a while since Kentucky dominated the sport. Other schools copied his success with one-and-done stars stopping over before heading to the NBA.

More recently, the NCAA loosened transfer restrictions and created player free agency – effectively leveling the competitive playing court.

Writing for 247 Sports, Darrell Bird offered this rundown on Kentucky’s fade:

From 2010-2015, Kentucky had a 22-4 won-lost record in NCAA Tournament games. Since that crushing loss that spoiled a perfect season, the Wildcats are just 9-5 in NCAA play. But they weren’t just losses, they were defeats that cut to the core.

In 2016, Kentucky failed to survive the opening weekend, losing to rival Indiana.

In 2017, Kentucky was spectacular, but lost a heartbreaker to North Carolina on a buzzer beater.

In 2018, the seas parted to give Kentucky a clear path to the Final Four, but UK fell to a pedestrian Kansas State team in the Bittersweet 16.

In 2019, UK was eliminated one game shy of the Final Four with an overtime loss to Auburn, a team they had beaten by 27 points one month earlier.

The slide continued as COVID stole Kentucky’s 2020 postseason and in 2021, Kentucky’s season stole the Big Blue Nation’s soul with a 9-16 worksheet that was the worst in a century.

Now comes this stain, an 85-79 loss to Saint Peter’s, marking only the 10th time in 145 tries that a 15 seed has upset a 2, Worse yet, the Peacocks were the unexpected representative of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, having lost 11 times during the year and even endured a 27-day COVID pause.

Auburn flopped horribly Sunday, suffering a 79-61 upset to No. 10 seed Miami.

“We haven't been outplayed like that all year, as I stop and think about our losses,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “Our first loss at Arkansas, we got possession to win the game in regulation. Overtime loss. Our next loss, I think, was at Florida. We got the ball to win it in regulation. We go to Tennessee, and we're down three with less than a minute. That's our third loss. In the A&M game, we came back, and I don't know what it got down to, it was like four late, something like that. This is the first time. This is the first time that we got it handed to us because we just didn't know how to respond.”

Tennessee’s entitled fan base is frustrated with Rick Barnes’ inability to get the Volunteers deeper into the bracket.

Alabama’s late fade, capped by the Crimson Tide’s loss to Notre Dame, cost coach Nate Oats some of the equity he built up with that fan base.

So it goes in the SEC. It’s a hard place to coach basketball.

Into the madness come mid-major coaching stars Dennis Gates (Cleveland State to Missouri), Todd Golden (San Francisco to Florida) and Chris Jans (New Mexico State to Mississippi State).

South Carolina bid on scofflaw Sean Miller, who went to Xavier instead, and continued talking to Wake Forest assistant BJ McKie and Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris. LSU is showing high levels of interest in Murray State coach Matt McMahon.

Here is what folks have been writing about all of this:

Connor O’Gara, Saturday Down South: “A Tennessee team who had rough offensive droughts all year picked a suboptimal time to do that. Against a Michigan team with nothing to lose, (Hunter) Dickinson dominated and just like that, a double-digit seed sent the Vols home early in the Round of 32. That was par for the course for the SEC over the weekend. Tennessee became the 4th SEC team to lose to a double-digit seed in the opening weekend of March Madness. So was the SEC overrated? Did the league get a bit ahead of its skiis? Let’s just call it what it is. Tennessee choked, and so did the majority of the SEC. Of course, we’re talking about some totally different scenarios with those 4 SEC teams who watched double-digit seeds end their seasons. Kentucky was a legitimate national title contender who happened to fall in arguably one of the 2-3 biggest first-round upsets in NCAA Tournament history. Alabama was a preseason top-15 team who was maddeningly inconsistent all year, so losing to a Notre Dame team who only made the field of 64 after a play-in game win wasn’t stunning, especially after Jahvon Quinerly suffered a significant knee injury. And LSU, well, most teams who have to turn to an interim coach for the NCAA Tournament aren’t expected to turn into Cinderella. But man, just 6 days removed from being understandably upset at the NCAA Tournament selection committee’s clear move to disregard the week in Tampa, the SEC didn’t exactly deliver an ‘I told you so.’ Instead, it delivered a ‘yeah, we forgot this wasn’t football.’”

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “In what was the biggest upset of Sunday's second round action, No. 10 seed Miami not only beat – but throttled – No. 2 seed Auburn in a convincing 79-61 win to advance to the Sweet 16. Auburn was dreadful in this one. It looked out of sorts early and never found a rhythm. That applied to its stars, too, as potential No. 1 pick Jabari Smith finished 3-of-16 shooting and fellow frontcourt member Walker Kessler took six shots from the floor and made none. As a team they made only five of 26 3-point attempts. Auburn was a 6.5 point favorite in this one, making the 24.5 point swing tied for the largest among underdog winners in the first weekend of the tournament with Saint Peter's, which was 18.5 point underdogs to Kentucky in the first round and went on to win 85-79.”

Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “The Volunteers (27-8) were heavily favored against No. 11 seed Michigan, which barely got into the field of 68 as a bubble team. But Tennessee wasn't on its A-game and shot just 2 for 18 (11%) from beyond the arc, as Michigan pulled away for a 76-68 upset. This was perhaps coach Rick Barnes' best shot at getting a Tennessee team to the Final Four, and not making it to the second weekend of the tournament after such a strong regular season serves as the definition for underachievement.”

Wes Rucker, 247 Sports: “If you want to point fingers at Barnes — and no coach or player is blameless in defeat — then you perhaps could point to a couple of cold stretches in the second half when he could have called timeouts to reset things and get a better look. Even that, though, isn’t an open-and-shut case. He watched the same game we watched. He saw how tired Michigan looked at times in the second half. He probably thought letting the Vols play through it and continuing to put miles on the Wolverines’ legs would help Tennessee and its quick, four-guard, game-closing lineup. If that was a miscalculation, it was hardly a damnable one. It was losing a coin flip. It happens. If you want to blame him for perhaps giving John Fulkerson too many minutes and Uros Plavsic not enough minutes, you might have a fair point. But knowing what we all know about the history of those two players, isn't it at least a bit understandable that Barnes thought his old war horse would come good for him down the stretch? If you want to blame Barnes for that, though, go ahead. That's fair game. Generally speaking, though, Saturday was on the players. They missed open shots. They didn't want to miss them. They didn't try to miss them. It just happened. Had Tennessee looked disorganized or disinterested, opening both barrels on the coaching staff would make a lot more sense. That’s not what happened, though. The Vols missed shots, and their defense had trouble containing 7-foot-1 Michigan matchup nightmare Hunter Dickinson."

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “For the last decade-plus, we’ve been asking the wrong question about Rick Barnes. Why do his teams routinely underperform in March? That’s no real mystery. At this point, as the 67-year-old Tennessee coach enters the final chapter of his long career in college basketball, we should instead be studying what cosmic forces were aligned in 2003 to launch him to his one and only Final Four. If you could go back in time and bottle whatever magic was in the ether around his Texas team at that time, who knows what kind of problems the world might be able to solve. Sadly, it seems we’ve missed our chance. Seriously, how good does a Barnes team have to be to make a deep run in March? How many NBA draft picks does he need to recruit? We thought that perhaps Tennessee was going to be good enough this time, that these Vols had what it took to overcome the clown suit Barnes puts on annually in the NCAA Tournament. They won the SEC tournament for the first time in decades. They’d been hot for seven weeks. Just last Sunday when the bracket came out, the conversation was about how Tennessee should have been a No. 2 seed or even a No. 1 rather than the No. 3 the committee gave them. Instead, when it really mattered against No. 11 seed Michigan on Saturday with a Sweet 16 berth on the line, Barnes donned the rainbow wig and big red nose once again as Tennessee collapsed, 76-68.”

“It's very frustrating, but I will tell you this, and I'm really frustrated -- I've been blessed to be here a bunch, and some teams got here that probably people didn't think would get here, and some teams we expected to get here and didn't turn out the way we wanted it to. But I can tell you from experience whether you lose on the first day, the second day, like we did today, or you lose in the semifinals, it's the same feeling. People can say whatever they want to say about -- you don't every take getting here for granted. I mean, it is so hard to get here. Especially when you play in a league that's very, very competitive. I think most leagues are, I do. I think most leagues are really competitive.”

Rick Barnes, on making another early exit from the NCAA Tournament.

