Tipsheet: As NL wild card race heats up, Reds batters cool down

The Cincinnati Reds had a chance to put a good grip the National League’s second wild card slot with the San Diego Padres slumping and the Cardinals sputtering.
Then the Reds suffered an untimely hitting slump. It’s strange to see that lineup struggle to score runs.
“We're a good-hitting team,” Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer told reporters. “Good hitting teams break out of slumps. There's not much pressing among guys. Guys come in, get their work in, do their routines and go about their business.
“But you look back, we’ve played some really, really, really, really good pitching the past five to six games. Those guys get paid a lot of money to get us out. So I think we just have to come out and do our job."
Those pitchers suppressing the Reds included Jon Lester, who carved them up in the Cardinals' 3-1 victory Monday. Prior to that the Reds faced the likes of Sandy Alcantara, Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Jesús Luzardo while losing five of seven games.
Consider some of the particulars:
- The Reds lost their last three games while scoring just one run in each.
- They hit just .202 and scored just 18 times on their recent 2-6 road trip.
- Their overall batting average against lefthanded pitching sank to .225 Monday, worst in the majors.
- NL Rookie of the Year candidate Jonathan India is hitting just 7-for-45 (.156) with 13 strikeouts over his last 13 games.
- After his midseason surge, first baseman Joey Votto is hitting just 3-for-28 (.107) with no homers and 14 strikeouts in his last nine games.
- The top four hitters in the Reds lineup combined to go hitless in 14 at bats Monday.
"From our standpoint, we’re confident we will figure it out,” Reds manager David Bell promised. “We will hit.”
The Reds miss outfielder Jesse Winker, who is shelved by an intercostal strain requiring a weeks-long recovery. Winker hit six homers and drove in 14 runs against the Cardinals earlier this season.
Now the Reds will have to regroup without him.
"I think every time we play the Cardinals, we put a star by those games," Farmer said. "They are one of our division rivals. It’s always fun playing them and it’s always a competitive atmosphere, but they are on our tail right now. We have to come out and win [Tuesday]."
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Patrick Dubuque, Baseball Prospectus: “In real time, we watched a dream die. And the worst part is that, like almost all dreams, it was a stupid one, impractical and farfetched and hopeless. The Cardinals were already three games back of the second Wild Card, chasing two teams, trying to squeeze a playoff run out of 20 starts from Jon Lester and J.A. Happ. It was like watching a man getting laid off from his middle management job, after 20 years with the company, only to come home and lose to his nine-year-old son at chess. It was like the Tom Steyer campaign. You tell yourself that you’re holding it together. That you still have time, you still can write that novel, you’re going to go back and go to art school when the kids are a little older. Then, Yoshi Tsutsugo appears.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “The Brewers have one pennant in franchise history and have never won the World Series. Can this group be the one that finally does it? The way I see it, there's a huge burden on the Brewers' trio of aces here. If Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta are still firing on all cylinders throughout the entire playoffs, the Brewers have a legitimate chance to win it all. If not, they likely don't. This isn't a knock on the rest of the Brewers but instead a heaping of praise because they could ride these three all the way to a parade. It's possible Burnes, Woodruff and Peralta all finish in the top five of NL Cy Young voting. It's an incredible stable of starters. As such, over the course of the next five weeks, Craig Counsell and company have the task of trying to keep these arms both in shape and healthy. For now, the workload seems a bit concerning.”
Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “Because the Yankees recently won 13 straight and have had a month-long stretch that has catapulted them into two races, it’s been easy to overlook that other team in the AL East division race that managed to keep the Yanks’ surge in check. Yes, the Yankees are in the midst of a 25-7 stretch that began July 27. But it gained them just three games in the standings, because during that same span of time, the first-place Rays are 22-8. In fact, during the Yankees’ 13-game winning streak, the Rays were nearly as good. Tampa Bay lost twice at the very beginning of the Yankees’ streak, but then ripped 10 wins in 11 games, going 10-3 during that stretch. If the division race goes down to the wire -- the Rays are six games ahead of the Yankees -- the first weekend in October should be a doozy. The two teams will meet at Yankee Stadium for a regular season-ending three-game set. Will the division title be on the line?”
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “It's still mathematically possible that the New York Mets will construct a surprise ending to their 2021 story. According to Fangraphs, their chances for making the playoffs, as of Monday morning, stand at 2.3%. They aren't totally out of it yet. But it's likely they will be soon, and then the organizational autopsy on what went wrong should begin in earnest. Steve Cohen, the team's first-year owner, has been a constant presence on social media since his purchase was approved, so it stands to reason that he'll be asking the most questions, the hardest questions, and green-lighting changes that seem inevitable. Because as bad as the Mets have looked in the month of August, and in their brutal 13-game stretch against the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, the context actually could be even worse. Jacob DeGrom was the best starting pitcher any of us have ever seen in his 15 outings this year, and in those games, the Mets went 11-4. In all other games, they are 52-63. If not for deGrom's outings, Cohen's team would be in the same winning-percentage neighborhood as the Kansas City Royals and Colorado Rockies. The Mets have had injuries, yes, but that excuse goes away in the context of the messy NL East. The Atlanta Braves also have lost some of their best players, including MVP candidate Ronald Acuna Jr. The Philadelphia Phillies continue to be a mystery. The Washington Nationals struggled before cashing out. And the Miami Marlins are back to being the Marlins, with a lot of financial concerns.”
Zach Crizer, Yahoo! Sports: “Even in the less dire realm of clubhouse drama, the supposedly refreshed Mets of 2021 seem to be afflicted by the same curse that has hovered over Citi Field for years. Undulating between wide open, ill-advised transparency and bumbling attempts at controlling runaway narratives, the Mets School of Public Relations has long been characterized mostly by a baffling lack of awareness that the eyes of the public are upon them. At every turn, they seem to forget that the baseball-obsessed fans and media of New York City have eyes and ears and minds of their own. Add voices to the list now. Trade deadline acquisition Javier Báez and Kevin Pillar have used recently is their way of booing the fans who have booed them during a catastrophic August. And Alderson fanned the flames by issuing a statement — in the style of a WFAN caller with an MBA — that made the situation far more serious than it is. The Mets are, in many ways, a joy. They have the big personalities, and a certain bravado baseball desperately needs . . . But in less joyous moments like , they also exhibit signs of being in over their heads, of lacking the wizened leadership to manage the ups and downs of a 162-game grind.”
MEGAPHONE
“We’re in the middle of a race. September baseball, you can’t ask for much more. We’re excited.”
Padres outfielder Trent Grisham, after his team won for just the fourth time in 17 games.