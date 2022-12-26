Tipsheet: As quarterback carousel whirls, Missouri mulls offensive future

College football’s quarterback carousel keeps spinning as proven veterans seeking fresh starts or better platforms with new schools.

Saturday brought news of DJ Uiagalelei moving from Clemson to Oregon State and Kedon Slovis transferring from Pittsburgh to BYU.

Uiagalelei went 22-6 as a starter at Clemson, but he failed to fulfill the vast potential he showed as one of the nation’s elite prospects coming out of college. Slovis, who started his career at USC, has thrown for 9,973 yards over four seasons for the two schools.

This continuing activity at the high end of the quarterback market holds the interest of Missouri fans, who watched incumbent Brady Cook deliver another uneven performance as the Tigers fell to Wake Forest 27-17 in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Cook flashed promise, again, while passing for 215 yards and a touchdown. But he failed to make plays at critical game points, again, to leave unanswered questions about his 2023 potential.

Key recruit Sam Horn got some extra practice time ahead of the game – but once again he did not play, leaving fans to guess about he might or might not fit into the quarterback plans for next season.

Expect additional movement in the quarterback market as the carousel whirls. TigerFan is eager to see if Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz will grab somebody out of the transfer portal.

Drinkwitz must also decide how to fill the offensive play-calling role on his coaching staff next season. He must replace quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan, who moved on to Boise State as offensive coordinator.

Change is always afoot in college football, but this will be an especially interesting offseason for Missouri.

Writing for ESPN.com, Pete Thamel assessed Uiagalelei’s move:

Uiagalelei hails from Southern California, and his decision to head back West will connect him with one of West Coast's ascending programs. Oregon State is coming off a 10-3 season, which included a 30-3 blowout of Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl.

At 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, Uiagalelei has elite arm talent, but he completed less than 60% of his passes in his Clemson career, throwing 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Oregon State returns all five starters on the offensive line and has one of the top young tailbacks in the country in Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year Damien Martinez , who ran for 982 yards.

Uiagalelei will have to beat out incumbent starter Ben Gulbranson, who went 7-1 as a starter for the Beavers this season. Chance Nolan, who began the season as Oregon State's starter, is in the transfer portal.

Uiagalelei entered Clemson as one of the country's top quarterback recruits in 2020. He teased stardom in his freshman year, throwing for 439 yards in a double-overtime loss at Notre Dame. It marked the most yards by an opposing quarterback at Notre Dame Stadium.

But from there, Uiagalelei never quite fulfilled the prodigious expectations. He played solidly for extended stretches, but Clemson missed the College Football Playoff in both of his seasons as the school's primary starter, 2021 and 2022. That two-year stretch came on the heels of Clemson reaching the CFP six straight times.

Uiagalelei got pulled from the starting job in the first quarter of the ACC title game, leading to what appeared to be a changing of the guard with talented freshman Cabe Klubnik. Uiagalelei entered the portal a few days later.

Uiagalelei has two years of eligibility remaining. And while he has veered from the three-and-done path that has become an expectation for most top prospects, he has found a program that has a strong track record of developing quarterbacks.

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren will attempt to unlock the arm talent of Uiagalelei, who showed distinct improvement this year after he lost weight and ran more designed quarterback run plays. He set career highs in passing yards (2,521) and passing touchdowns (22) as well as in rushing yards (545) and rushing touchdowns (7).

Meanwhile North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye insists he will not jump on the carousel, despite rumors that teams put $5 million in name, image and likeness money on the table for him. Maye threw for 4,115 yards and 35 touchdowns with just seven interceptions as a redshirt freshman

Among those promoting that NIL speculation was Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi.

“Those rumors weren't really reality,” Maye told Thamel. “Pitt's coach ended up putting that out there. I don't know what that was about. You have to enter the transfer portal to talk to these schools and hear these offers. For me, I think college football is going to turn into a mess. They're going to have to do something. There was nothing to me or my family directly offered from any of these other schools. Nothing was said or offered to the Mayes.”

And . . .

“Some people were texting my high school coach about it,” Maye said. “That’s mainly what happened, people reached out to some of my representatives and NIL media people.”

So it goes at the high end of the transfer marketplace. The carousel will keep whirling as anxious programs put big NIL dollars on the table.

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks have been writing about college football:

Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “If this was Sam Hartman's last game as Wake Forest's quarterback, as rumored, he went out with a bang. He threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns, two to Taylor Morin, and his Demon Deacons beat Missouri 27-17 in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. After falling behind early in the second half, they scored the final two touchdowns to pull away. Missouri's offense picked up steam following a slow start but went just 2-for-5 on fourth downs and fell short. It's a fitting potential send-off for Hartman, who has thrown for 12,967 yards and 110 touchdowns in a Wake uniform. He led the Deacs to a 19-8 record over the last two seasons, plus an ACC Coastal title in 2021. The win was also Dave Clawson's fourth bowl victory in the last seven years at Wake; they had won just six bowls in their history before his 2014 arrival.”

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “It was more frustrating than anything else, but it was good. Wake Forest couldn’t quite pull away, and it had to rally and roll late to pull it off. Missouri clawed its way into the lead, but it couldn’t do anything over the last 20 minutes to get that one decent drive to tie it before the Demon Deacons put it away. The game will probably get lost in the glut, but it was – for lack of a better word – gripping . . . Wake Forest already had a winning season locked up before this, but the win makes it two straight bowl wins and a 5-2 bowl record over the last seven years under head coach Dave Clawson. The program has six winning seasons in the last seven years with the lone outlier in 2020. Missouri might have been missing a few players, and it’s just a bowl game, but the loss still makes it a second straight losing season and the fourth year in a row without a winning campaign. Now Mizzou has just two winning seasons in the last eight years since 2014. That’s also the last time it came up with a bowl win – it lost four straight.”

Jarod Hamilton, PowerMizzou.com: “This game not only painted the picture of the Tigers' offensive line, but quarterback Brady Cook. He had a really rough start to the season and led the Tigers to a 2-4 record. He bounced back after the bye and led them to a 4-2 record which included a three game stretch at the end of the regular season where Cook seemed to be the team’s best player. It was a tale of two halves then and it was again on Friday. In the first half, he actually outplayed, Wake Forest's All-Atlantic Coast Conference third-team quarterback Sam Hartman. Cook had completed 16 of 24 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. He also had five carries for 35 yards. Hartman had completed 12 of 22 passes for 138 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Tigers had gone 5 of 10 on third down, converted their only fourth down attempt and outgained Wake Forest in total yards (211 to 192) . . . It was a different story in the second half. Hartman did his thing and completed 11 of 14 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns en route to player of the game honors while Cook completed 13 of 24 passes for 67 yards and had nine carries for three yards. Missouri went 3 of 9 on third down and 1 of 4 on fourth down . . . At some points during the game, you could see the game slowing down for Cook, especially in the first half and he's made strides over the course of the season but his second-half performance on Friday was akin to one of his early season performances.”

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Though (Chase) Brown technically could have returned for another season, his departure shouldn't be a surprise. Waiting in the wings is Reggie Love III, who ran for 275 yards and two touchdowns on 59 carries this season as Brown's primary backup. Illinois does not have a running back committed to its 2023 recruiting class and could be active in pursuit of transfers at the position while seeking add some depth following Brown's departure.”

Alex Scarborough, ESPN.com: “It's not a coincidence that the highest-rated player in each of Georgia's signing classes from 2020-22 has been a defensive player (Malaki Starks, Smael Mondon, Kelee Ringo). Georgia coach Kirby Smart played defensive back and spent 11 seasons as a defensive assistant under Nick Saban. And it's a good thing Smart went so heavy on defense. That's not only how you field last season's record-setting defense but also how you lose five first-round picks off that defense and don't miss a beat the next year with underclassmen such as Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Javon Bullard stepping into larger roles. Other areas of emphasis dovetail with Smart's hard-nosed coaching philosophy: offensive line and running back. The Bulldogs signed the top-rated offensive tackle in 2020 (Broderick Jones) and the No. 3-rated tackle in 2021 (Amarius Mims). Two of Georgia's top three running backs were ranked in the top 15 at their position (Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh), and Daijun Edwards has proved to be a great find as the No. 33 back in the 2020 class. When Smart got the job, he knew how fertile a state Georgia was for football talent, but he also knew how competitive it was. In 2021, he signed three of the top four players from Georgia. In 2022, he signed two of the top four. But he has done well going outside the state, too, getting leading receiver Brock Bowers from California and leading tackler Dumas-Johnson from Maryland. The depth is noticeable, with 47 ESPN 300 signees from 2020 to 2022.”

MEGAPHONE

"I think Washington had better NIL than Ohio State. I think I can go to Washington and get money, or I can go to Ohio State and be developed and then potentially reach my goal of going to the NFL.”