Tipsheet: A's settle for questionable trade package for catcher Sean Murphy

Remember when the Oakland A’s were trying to hold up the Cardinals in their trade demands for catcher Sean Murphy?

Remember how they wanted Laars Nootbaar and Brendan Donovan and one of the Cardinals’ top young pitchers?

Those were good times.

After the Cardinals took a pass and signed free-agent Willson Contreras instead, the A’s worked a three-way trade with Atlanta and Milwaukee that landed them outfielder Esteury Ruiz from the Brewers, catcher Manny Pina from the Braves and pitchers Freddy Tarnok, Royber Salinas and Kyle Muller from Atlanta.

The A’s also sent reliever Joel Payamps to the Brewers while the Braves sent William Contreras, Willson’s younger brother, to Milwaukee along with minor-league reliever Justin Yeager.

There is a lot of unpack here.

Ruiz was a key piece in Milwaukee’s disastrous, season-ruining trade of closer Josh Hader to San Diego. It’s probably best that the Brewers moved him along the trail to help put that blunder further in the past.

The A’s are betting that the speedy Ruiz can become a part of their eternal rebuild. While he put up gaudy numbers in the minors, his weak exit velocity on batted balls suggest he will need to make it as a spray hitter.

Oakland got a bunch of pitching in this trade but, in the eyes of talent evaluators, they got nothing special.

Meanwhile the Braves got Murphy, a strong all-around catcher with a bargain salary, and the Brewers got an emerging bat-first catcher with power. The younger Contreras, like big brother, can hit well enough to take at bats as a designated hitter or elsewhere in the field.

That bat got him in the All-Star Game last season. That bat will look good in the middle of the Brew Crew’s batting order as he tries to improve his catching skills.

On another front, the Toronto Blue Jays underscored the high cost of starting pitching by signing free-agent Chris Bassitt to a three-year, $63 million contract. Bassitt, 34, was hoping to get four years despite his age and the fact he has won just 46 games in the majors.

This is another reminder for the Cardinals to hang on to all of their young pitching, since the price for veteran help these days is flat out stupid.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks were writing about the baseball marketplace:

Craig Goldstein, Baseball Prospectus: “For this deal to make any sense for Oakland, they have to believe Ruiz is a future star. Otherwise it just doesn’t track. Whether that’s a reasonable belief, well . . . let’s dig in. Ruiz is highly fleet of foot, snagging 86 bags across four different levels in 2022. He’s also a multi-positional defender in that he can play but doesn’t really excel at any given spot. That speed is going to be pretty useful, especially with the pickoff rules coming into play in 2023, but he’s going to need to consistently get on base to be able to use them—and there are plenty of questions about Ruiz’s ability to impact the ball consistently. He did begin to answer the on-base side of things in 2022, showing significantly increased patience at both Double- and Triple-A, registering 14% walk rates at each stop for San Diego. That did dip a bit post-trade, dropping to 8.4% in Milwaukee, but it should surprise no one if he was pushing a bit to impress his new org—and his .329/.402/.459 slash line at Nashville wasn’t exactly hurting for additional patience. The concern can be seen in his major league sample—yes, all 36 plate appearances of it—though. In those 36 PA, Ruiz’s average exit velocity was 73 mph, and he topped out at 100. Sure, it’s a minuscule sample, but it tracks with qualms about Ruiz that existed in the minors and were an issue at the time of the trade to Milwaukee . . . Ruiz just doesn’t hit the ball hard enough right now, and the harder hit balls tend to be grounders. He can make that work with his speed, to be sure, but it’s not difficult to see his walk rate collapse in the majors if pitchers realize they won’t often be punished by an extra-base hit if they fill the zone against him. Whether Oakland can help him solve his exit velocities is something we’ll find out in the coming seasons, but it’s not hard to figure why Milwaukee was willing to part with him.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The Braves look like winners here, even while trading away three of their top 10 prospects plus Contreras. Obviously, they believe Murphy is going to provide a major defensive upgrade. It's hard to fault anything the Braves have done the past couple of seasons, and with (Travis) d'Arnaud a potential a free agent after 2023, they have their catching position shored up through 2025. The Brewers make a significant addition without giving up much -- especially because they have a bunch of other outfielders ready to make an impact in the majors. Contreras has five years of team control and could be a 30-homer cleanup hitter in that park. If that's the case, the Brewers will happily live with some of the defensive shortcomings. As for Oakland fans ... well, they knew a Murphy a trade was coming, but it doesn't make it any easier to accept. The A's always prefer quantity in their deals and maybe this works out that way -- if they get four 2-WAR players, that's an important depth for an organization like Oakland. But I would have liked them to get at least one sure-fire prospect, and I'm not sure they did.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “To recap: the A's surrendered several seasons from one of the best catchers in baseball for a package that may include -- again, in the eyes of professional evaluators -- a fourth outfielder, a mid-rotation starter, two relievers, and a backup catcher. Shy of the Athletics being more correct in their evaluation than those sources CBS Sports spoke with, it's hard to be optimistic about this deal. Indeed, it's hard to be optimistic about the A's at all. They won't spend money on talent and they haven't drafted well enough to have it coming through their pipeline in waves. Once they decided it was time to punt on their last core (because of the group's rising salaries) and rebuild, their best bet at returning to relevance in the near future was to nail their slate of reset trades, the way they have time and again over the last two decades. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear the A's did that, here or previously. Maybe time will tell a different tale and Oakland will get the last laugh; it's happened before. But the story being spread within the industry has the Athletics falling out of touch and out of focus while falling behind the curve. These A's aren't dancing on the bleeding edge anymore, they're just bleeding.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “In signing Bassitt, the Blue Jays' luxury tax payroll figure will move within $9 million or $10 million of the first threshold. It's a figure Toronto could probably exceed if the will is there, especially because there is enough flexibility in the future payroll projections that it wouldn't necessarily be a long-term situation. That flexibility is crucial as the Blue Jays look to lock up Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette on extensions that won't be cheap. With that in mind, targeting a starter like Bassitt, who ostensibly steps into the slot opened up by free agent starter Ross Stripling, makes more sense than an all-out pursuit of Rodon. Also, don't forget Toronto still has control over three starting-caliber catchers in Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk and Gabriel Moreno, giving them a golden opportunity to make a splash via trade before spring training begins. The Blue Jays still need to build depth in their pitching staff, and they need to be aggressive about that project because you can make the same observation about every other team in baseball. For now, the addition of Bassitt moves them a little closer to their goal of becoming the class of the American League and puts extra mortar on what is a very solid foundation.”

Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “I think this signing makes a ton of sense for Toronto. As I mentioned at the top, the team already has a solid offensive core and good top-end pitching. The easiest way to fall short is due to the back end of the rotation, particularly if one of the top pitchers suffers an injury. Bassitt might not offer the highest ceiling of any pitcher in his general tier, but he’s both durable and reliable. The more things you need to go right for your team to win a championship, the more you should be making moves that increase volatility. Think the Rangers with deGrom; they weren’t a playoff team last year and probably wouldn’t be if they added Bassitt, but a peak deGrom season would put them squarely in the playoff mix. The Jays are the opposite of that. The main thing they need to do to remain in the playoff mix is not have their pitching staff implode. Getting the safest bet on the market reduces their volatility.”

MEGAPHONE

“This specific deal with Atlanta picked up once we got back from the winter meetings. A lot of our conversations were centered around which teams, frankly, weren’t willing to deal and who was off the table. We finally got to a place with the Braves where we knew who we wanted, and they were open to it and open to going to get Ruiz. That kind of accelerated the discussion over the last couple of days.”

A’s general manager David Forst.