The Cardinals aren't the only team that could use another starting pitcher. Most of the teams remaining in the playoff hunt could use another proven hurler bolster their rotation.
So as the July 31 trade deadline nears, many pitchers on non-contenders or bubble teams know they are being scouted. And that can be an uncomfortable feeling.
Consider the case of Texas Rangers pitchers Mike Minor and Lance Lynn. Each signed a three-year contract with the Rangers during the offseason, with Minor getting $28 million and Lynn, a former Cardinals mainstay, getting $30 million.
Rangers general manager Jon Daniels has said he isn't likely to trade Minor, but that hasn't stopped the speculation from building.
“I feel like ever since I signed it’s been a topic,” Minor complained to reporters in Texas. “It’s almost like I signed just so they could trade me.”
Minor is 8-4 with a 2.73 earned-run average this season. So he offers value. So does Lynn, who is 12-5 with a 3.87 ERA.
Most contenders, the Cardinals included, could use an inning-eater like those two.
As for the Rangers, they have become a longshot to reach the playoffs. They are 10 games back in the American League West.
They have lost their last four games -- the last three by the combined scored of 40-10 -- to fall back in the wild card race too.
“We’ve been playing well all season,” Minor said. “Anytime that we lose a couple games, they’re supposedly ready to deal guys when we have 2 1/2 months left in the season.”
Yeah, well, that's baseball today. Either you're in our you're out. General managers are all too willing to hit the retool button, to the dismay of the players association.
"It does (tick) us off," Minor said.
Writing for the Dallas Morning News, Tim Cowlishaw had this take on the Rangers:
It's Daniels' job to look beyond the 2019 schedule and seek ways to improve the club, to produce a true contender either next year when the Rangers move across the street to their new air-conditioned home or at least in 2021.
The thing is, if this team has shown its true colors and proved to be sellers, what exactly are they going to sell?
I'm not a fan of the idea of trading Minor or Lynn, even if both will be 32 by the end of the year. If they were going to bring a haul of prospects to reinvigorate the farm system, sure, but that's not the case. Their presence provides at least modest assurance of hope in the rotation moving forward.
Fixing this team's hitting gets less discussion than the holes in the pitching staff, but it's an ugly problem. Too many swings for the fences, not enough damage. The Astros have hit 13 more home runs than Texas, but the Rangers have struck out 288 more times than Houston. That's exactly three strikeouts per game. It's like Texas has conceded an inning per night and yet Nomar Mazara and Rougned Odor continue to not progress as hitters.
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: "The word 'tanking' is considered impolite in some circles, and so when general managers speak publicly about the cycle of teams trading away veterans and slashing payroll, they'll refer to it as 'rebuilding' or 'taking a step back.' Commissioner Rob Manfred doesn't use the word 'tanking' either, probably because that would have implications in any discourse with the MLB Players Association. But privately, a lot of folks in team management refer to tanking as a matter of course, given how popular the strategy has become since the Astros and Cubs demonstrated how effective it could be under the current rules. Those teams lowered their budgets dramatically, finished near the bottom of the standings repeatedly, picked at or near the top of the draft repeatedly, and won championships -- the Cubs in 2016, the Astros in 2017. Not surprisingly, other teams adopted that system. However, embracing the idea can turn out to be more difficult than actually carrying it out successfully, especially now that more teams are trying to do the same thing. The Phillies might be the best example of this right now, because whether you want to call what they did 'rebuilding' or 'tanking,' the process hasn't gone as smoothly, or been as successful in the standings as it has for the Astros and Cubs."
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: "Take exception to Marcus Stroman's height or outward displays of emotion if you'd like, but he's working on his third 200-inning season in four tries and has a 118 ERA+ since the start of 2017. Sure, he doesn't strike out a ton of batters. He does generate copious weak grounders, however, and tweaking his pitch mix could lead to more swing and misses. Of course, acquiring Stroman and just letting him do his thing for the next year-plus would be all right, too."
Jon Tayler, SI.com: "After losing to the Mets on May 23 to complete a humiliating four-game sweep, Washington dropped to 19–31 on the season—the fourth-worst record in baseball. With the team looking lifeless, there appeared to be two avenues available: Fix the problem by buying, or sell to start anew. But at 12 games under .500, 10 games out of first place in the NL East, and with a compromised roster featuring the worst bullpen in the majors, it was a better bet that Washington would spend late July taking calls on its best assets. Yet with two weeks to the trade deadline, the Nationals are making everyone who wrote their death certificate bust out the erasers. Since that Mets-induced low point, Washington has gone 31–13—the best record in baseball in that span—to rocket back into playoff position as wild-card leaders."
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: "Between Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr., San Diego’s greatest strength is the left side of the infield, but apart from that, they’re like a mirror image of the Astros, with oodles of slugging first-base/corner-infield types but little strength up the middle. One potential area for improvement is at second base, where 37-year-old Ian Kinsler (.217/.278/.365) has split time with career utilityman Greg Garcia (.260/.345/.398). Second base has been earmarked for Luis Urías, who became San Diego’s top position-player prospect when Tatís graduated to the big leagues. The 22-year-old Urías got a late-season cup of coffee in 2018 and earned a spot on the major league roster in April, but underwhelmed, hitting .083/.241/.125 in 11 games. The Padres sent him back to Triple-A and he hasn’t appeared in a big league game since April 20. But back at Triple-A El Paso, Urías has left a trail of fire across the desert. In fact, just a week after his demotion, Urías hit five home runs in two games."
MEGAPHONE
"Plesac and Byrnes, the two biggest tools out there. They don't know what they're talking about . . I just want people out there to understand where we're coming from. Understand what it really is. Don't listen to these guys here on TV. They don't know what they're talking about. Latinos, we got to stick together all day. Siempre juntos (always together)."
San Diego Padres star Manny Machado, taking to Instagram to accuse MLB Network analysts Eric Byrnes and Dan Plesac of biased coverage.