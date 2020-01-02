Tipsheet: As usual, SEC flexes it football muscles with bowl success

Yes, the SEC still rules college football.
It's true that the league hasn’t enjoyed a stress-free bowl season. Mississippi State fell to Louisville in the Music City Bowl, Auburn lost to Minnesota in the Animated Coaches, er, Outback Bowl and Tennessee faces a stiff challenge against Indiana on Thursday in the Gator Bowl.
But LSU continued its breakthrough season by thrashing Oklahoma in their College Football Playoff semifinal. That kept the Big 12 in its place and then some.
It took a while – and lots of sideline stomping by Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban -- but Alabama finally got the upper hand on Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.
Georgia and Florida reminded us that the top end of the SEC East is vastly improved; the injury-depleted Bulldogs handled Baylor in the Sugar Bowl and the Gators beat Virginia in the Orange Bowl.
So, yes, it could be a while before Missouri contends for another division title. Georgia has become a national contender under Kirby Smart and Florida has become Florida again under Dan Mullen.
"Just under a year ago, this team was born, and we talked about going from four wins to 10 wins was special, but to go from 10 wins to 11 is going to be a lot harder, and those guys bought into it," Mullen said after the Orange Bowl.
"They started working last January, and they worked, they grinded all season long in everything that they did. ... A couple years ago, this senior class, a new coach got brought in and we told them, 'Hey, if you buy into what we're doing, just buy into what we're doing, believe we're going to be successful.' They've done that, they've bought in. Back-to-back 10-win seasons, back-to-back top-10 teams, back-to-back New Year's Six bowl victories. They've bought in, and they've restored that Gator standard, and they get to walk out the door knowing they've restored the Gator standard to what it is, building that foundation of a team."
Further down the SEC pecking order, Kentucky beat Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl to keep rolling under coach Mark Stoops and Texas A&M beat Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl to underscore the league’s depth.
Here is what folks were writing about this:
Michael Shapiro, SI.com: “The Smart era has yet to bring Athens its first national championship since 1980, and back-to-back years outside the College Football Playoff is a minor disappointment after coming so close to the title against Alabama in January 2018. Yet it’s hard not to be encouraged as Georgia enters the next decade. Smart is 36–7 in his last three seasons. Georgia is 6–4 against Top-10 teams since 2017. A standard of success has been re-established, with Smart’s last three years matching the height of the Mark Richt era from the previous decade. With a steady stream of talent arriving each year, a return to the playoff could be imminent. Georgia will certainly be among the top tier of title contenders entering 2020. LSU will likely lose Joe Burrow, and the potential departure of Tua Tagovailoa for Alabama could leave the conference with no true favorite. Quarterback Jake Fromm’s future may swing the odds entering September. The junior tossed 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 2019, and he could sneak into the back of the first round if he performs well in the months between now and the 2020 draft. But Fromm could be well served by another year on a collegiate stage. If he stays, Georgia will likely cruise to the SEC East title. The road will be different if Fromm bolts, though the Bulldogs have proven they have enough talent to withstand any single departure. Smart has built a true power, one that’s in fine shape as we roll into 2020.”
Nick Bromberg, Yahoo! Sports: “Georgia is likely going to be a top-10 team entering the 2020 season. And the Bulldogs’ place in the top 10 could largely be determined by Fromm’s NFL decision. Fromm is eligible to leave for the draft and could be a late first-round pick in a draft that could see a handful of QBs taken in the first 32 picks. Or he could choose to stay at Georgia his final year and another year in offensive coordinator James Coley’s offense with the hope of being an even earlier pick in the 2021 draft. The case for Fromm coming back is a decent one. He had the worst season of his career in 2019. His completion percentage (60 percent) was the worst of his career and so was his yards per attempt (7.5). He also threw 24 TD passes, the same number of TDs he threw as a freshman in 2017. If Fromm comes back, Georgia’s offense will have arguably the best returning QB in the SEC, a star in the making at.”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: "The Belk has been a key part of the conference debate world over the last few offseasons. The ACC won three in a row over the SEC, with Virginia’s 28-0 stomping of South Carolina last year being one of the league’s key wins of the bowl season. Considering Florida struggled a wee bit with Virginia in the Orange, and Mississippi State was ripped up by Louisville in the Music City, Kentucky getting this win was a big help for the SEC . . . It was his seventh season as the Kentucky head coach, and it seemed like the sixth one was an aberration. Mark Stoops didn’t have Josh Allen anymore on defense, lost Benny Snell on offense, and it seemed like the team was about to go back to being no big whoop again after a 2-3 start and losing QB Terry Wilson. Remember, UK lost to Mississippi State and South Carolina in the first half of the season, and was 4-5 after losing to Tennessee. Beating Vanderbilt and UT Martin wasn’t any big deal, but destroying Louisville 45-13 was great, and now, coming up with a bowl win ends the season on a fantastic note.”
Ben Kercheval, CBSSports.com: “When Michigan hired Jim Harbaugh five years ago, it had visions of competing against the likes of Alabama in the College Football Playoff. The 2020 Citrus Bowl between the No. 13 Crimson Tide and No. 14 Wolverines may not have been for a national title, but it certainly did not lack in drama. In the end, Alabama pulled away in the second half to beat Michigan, 35-16. The biggest difference was Alabama's passing attack. Even without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Tide found plenty of downfield shots to take the top of the Wolverines' defense. Quarterback Mac Jones finished the day 16-of-25 passing for 327 yards and three touchdowns. Jerry Jeudy had the best game of his career, statistically speaking, with six receptions on eight targets for 204 yards and a touchdown. Devonta Smith and Miller Forristall also had a receiving touchdown each. That allowed running back Najee Harris to have a big day on the ground with 136 yards and two touchdowns. “
MEGAPHONE
“People down-talking us saying that the legacy is over and things like that. So, we just wanted to show everybody, even through the adversity, we’re still Bama.”
Alabama receiver Devonta Smith, after the Crimson Tide's latest bowl victory.