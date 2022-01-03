Tipsheet: As usual, SEC reigns over college football industry

The beat goes on.
While the SEC didn’t get accomplish much in the lesser bowl games this time around – due to COVID-19 outbreaks and player opt-outs – the league flexed its considerable muscle in the College Football Playoff.
Once again the SEC’s top teams answered the challenge on the sport’s biggest stage.
Alabama put away Cincinnati after the Bearcats did their best to represent the second-tier American Athletic Conference.
Georgia ran over Michigan, reinforcing the notion that the Southeastern Conference operates on a much higher competitive plane than the Big Ten.
Neither of the SEC overdogs were in much peril during their thorough victories.
So Alabama will face Georgia again, this time in the CFP title game. The SEC is guaranteed its 12th national title in the last 16 seasons.
Around the country many fans are groaning. They wanted to see something new and intriguing in the title game.
But this where college football is today, tomorrow and for years to come. The SEC killed it, again, in the last recruiting cycle and it still lords over the sport.
Folks in Waffle House Nation can wave their football flag with pride. And when Oklahoma and Texas start competing in the SEC after abandoning the Not-So-Big-12, this league will have more muscle than rest of the Power 5 conferences combined.
At least the Bulldogs offer a compelling story line this time around as they try to topple the Crimson Tide and win the elusive national title. That would have to do for fans seeking more variety.
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “That sound you heard Friday from Hard Rock Stadium was Georgia flushing its memories from the latest Alabama debacle … and Michigan circling the drain. For one night, there was nothing wrong with the Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl semifinal of the College Football Playoff that the Dawgs couldn't fix themselves. Congratulations, Georgia. Now comes the hard part. The No. 3 Dawgs' 34-11 decision over the No. 2 Wolverines was so complete almost every lingering question regarding the regular season's most dominant team was answered in a first-half evisceration of the Big Ten champions. Almost. There is, once again, a Crimson and White query looming on the horizon after Georgia advanced to its second CFP National Championship in five seasons. Will the Dawgs finally slay the T-Town beasts to win their first national championship in 41 years? That remains to be determined, but as soon as Michigan was swept out of the CFP, the stage was set for yet another all-SEC tussle. For the third time in the last seven years, we have a rematch in the CFP National Championship. All of them have involved Alabama.”
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “The chants that have become the soundtrack of college football will be heard on repeat in the upcoming weeks. In Indianapolis, the inexplicable site of the College Football Playoff title game on Jan. 10, the vocal flex of Southern football superiority will reverberate in the heart of Big Ten country. With No. 3 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama set to square off in an SEC title game rematch, we’re left wondering if there’s a way for the sport to provide a surprise ending — both in result and, in the bigger picture, how we get here in the future. With Alabama vs. Georgia, we’ve gotten the most predictable result from what’s widely regarded as one of America’s most unpredictable sports. And that includes the CFP semifinals again unfolding like a seven-hour Nyquil chug, as the average margin in these games historically is essentially three touchdowns. Let's not let the slog of a day diminish the CFP title game, which should be as competitive as it is parochial. No one can debate that Alabama and Georgia shouldn’t be here. There aren’t any valid arguments about more deserving teams. It'll be amazing that there’s not more momentum for an expanded College Football Playoff as the SEC chants fill Lucas Oil Stadium next Monday. The snoozer Friday — again doomed for low weekday ratings —isn’t necessarily a fan's argument for an expanded CFP. It’s a reminder that more leaders in the sport should be arguing for an expanded playoff. How can clear-thinking officials let the sport wheeze on like this at the highest levels? And why are the leagues who need access the most still resisting 12 teams? Are they comfortable being relegated to the sport’s second tier?”
Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “This year's College Football Playoff field could've been expanded to include eight teams, 12 teams, 16, 24, 48, 96 or 128. In the end, regardless of the number of contenders in the bracket, the road was going to end with Alabama and Georgia meeting in the latest iteration of this one-sided rivalry. The most talent. The Heisman Trophy winner. Nick Saban. Kirby Smart. The best defense in the country. An almost unstoppable offense. In the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs, the playoff gets the ultimate matchup of two powerhouse programs with layers of depth, years of shared history and enough storylines to easily fill the space between New Year's Eve and the championship game on Jan. 10. While not negating the argument for playoff expansion, the inevitability of this pairing makes the concept of doubling or tripling the current four-team field seem like window dressing — whether it took one game or two or three, the Tide and Bulldogs were destined to meet to decide this year's championship.”
Connor O’Gara, Saturday Down South: “You can’t blame the system when the SEC’s run — now 12 national titles in 16 years is official — is with 2 different systems. We’re about to see a third consecutive national title and 4th in 5 years. If Georgia beats Alabama, it’ll be 3 different SEC programs that won national titles. Meanwhile in other conferences, we’ve seen: The Big Ten have 0 non-Ohio State teams compete for a national title in the 21st century. The Pac-12 go 5 years without a Playoff team and 17 seasons without a national champ. The Big 12 remain winless in Playoff semifinals and 0 national titles in last 16 seasons. The ACC have 1 team win a Playoff game.”
Ryan McGee, ESPN.com: “Have no pity for Cincinnati. The Bearcats wanted to be in the big room with the big boys of college football, and on a big afternoon in Big D they were there, in a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with the biggest program of them all. And what happened to the fourth-ranked Bearcats, the first non-Power 5 participant in the eight-year CFP era, was the same fate that has befallen nearly all those who came before them, a roster of brokenhearted teams not from the upstart AAC but hailing from the biggest brand-name, high-dollar conferences. Yeah, UC, don't feel too bad. Alabama drubbed all of them too. There will be those who will try to use Cincy's 27-6 loss in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic as a platform for their ‘No one but Power 5 teams from here on out!’ arguments. But anyone who watched Friday's game without that preset attitude saw that Cincinnati, which will be a Big 12 member in the near future, laid enough hard licks and came within a few inches on enough close plays (that near recovery of a muffed Bama punt return late in the second quarter of an 11-point game, argh!) to show that the Bearcats deserved to be in Dallas this New Year's Eve.”
MEGAPHONE
"It was a great season. To me, it's one of the best seasons in Michigan football, and we were trying to make it greater tonight. It's still a beginning for this team. It's where it began last year, and it'll begin anew this year."