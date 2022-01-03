Tipsheet: As usual, SEC reigns over college football industry

Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “The chants that have become the soundtrack of college football will be heard on repeat in the upcoming weeks. In Indianapolis, the inexplicable site of the College Football Playoff title game on Jan. 10, the vocal flex of Southern football superiority will reverberate in the heart of Big Ten country. With No. 3 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama set to square off in an SEC title game rematch, we’re left wondering if there’s a way for the sport to provide a surprise ending — both in result and, in the bigger picture, how we get here in the future. With Alabama vs. Georgia, we’ve gotten the most predictable result from what’s widely regarded as one of America’s most unpredictable sports. And that includes the CFP semifinals again unfolding like a seven-hour Nyquil chug, as the average margin in these games historically is essentially three touchdowns. Let's not let the slog of a day diminish the CFP title game, which should be as competitive as it is parochial. No one can debate that Alabama and Georgia shouldn’t be here. There aren’t any valid arguments about more deserving teams. It'll be amazing that there’s not more momentum for an expanded College Football Playoff as the SEC chants fill Lucas Oil Stadium next Monday. The snoozer Friday — again doomed for low weekday ratings —isn’t necessarily a fan's argument for an expanded CFP. It’s a reminder that more leaders in the sport should be arguing for an expanded playoff. How can clear-thinking officials let the sport wheeze on like this at the highest levels? And why are the leagues who need access the most still resisting 12 teams? Are they comfortable being relegated to the sport’s second tier?”