Tipsheet: Assessing the Cards prospects lost in Arenado heist

The Cardinals paid a surprisingly small price to land Nolan Arenado. Left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber should stick in the big leagues as either a long reliever or back-of-the-rotation starter.
But what about the prospects the Cardinals gave up? None ranked in the organization’s top tier by independent analysts.
Here is what the experts had to say about the prospects package:
ELEHURIS MONTERO
The player in this deal with the most obvious physical talent is 22-year-old 3B/1B Elehuris Montero, who spent the year at the Cardinals’ alternate site. He peaked as a 40+ FV prospect after his 2018 performance (.322/.381/.529 at Low-A) but I backed off of him after spending an extended period watching him in the 2019 Arizona Fall League. His approach is a problem. During some of his Fall League starts, Montero saw five pitches over the course of an entire game. During the regular season, he averaged just shy of 2.5 pitches per plate appearance ... From a hitting talent perspective — the bat speed, primarily — Montero has everyday upside, but corner bats with approach issues are terrifying prospects. — Eric Longenhagen, FanGraphs.
Now 22, Montero will have to find a way to make more consistent contact; work deeper counters; and tap into his raw power more frequently, because he's no sure thing to remain at the hot corner for the long haul — R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com.
He’s a free swinger, something that got exposed by more advanced pitching in the Texas League, as he saw his strikeout rate jump from 19.4 percent in 2018 to 30 percent the following year. He hasn’t played in a game since the Arizona Fall League in 2019, though he did participate at the Cardinals' alternate training site last summer. He needs more reps to refine his overall approach, but he still has the ceiling to profile as a run-producer in the big leagues. Whether he can stick at third long-term remains to be seen, but the Rockies do have options at the hot corner up and down the system. If Montero has to move to first, so be it, because in the end, it’s his bat that will determine his value. He has the chance to individually make this trade seem a lot better if he can get back to the hitter who broke out in 2018. — Jonathan Mayo, MLB.com.
He struggled mightily in Double-A in 2019 as he battled a hamate injury and a wrist issue, however, and had a so-so showing at the alternate training site in 2020. Montero hits from a wide base with a very modest load that emphasizes consistent contact over power. He has solid natural strength and his above-average bat speed could help him eventually post solid on-base and slugging percentages, but he notably lacked power at the alternate site and it's a question how much he'll be able to tap into his power in games. Montero has a plus arm at third base, but his thick frame and modest range have long led to questions whether he can stick at the position. A lot hinges on Montero tapping into his power, especially if he has to move off of third base. — Kyle Glaser, J.J. Cooper, Baseball America
MLB Pipeline rates his hit tool as a 50 on the 20-to-80 scouting scale and his power as a 55. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, he has the potential for big time power but also experienced big time K’s in Double-A, with a 30 percent strikeout rate. — Tyler Maun, MILB.com
MATEO GIL
20-year-old SS/3B Mateo Gil (son of Benji Gil, who’s currently managing Mexican Pacific Winter League champion Culiacan in the Serie del Caribe) and righty Tony Locey are the two prospects with the most potential for physical and technical growth. Gil was a polished high school defender with considerable frame projection. He’s filled out quite a bit and with that has come quite a bit of bat speed and raw power, but Gil is also an indiscriminate swinger, which results in strikeout issues. The Cardinals did not have instructional league but Gil played for his dad’s Tomateros during the winter, and he didn’t hit well. Gil’s pop is new and he hasn’t had a whole season to hone it yet, so there’s variance here, but again I see a likely corner profile with an approach issue trap door — Longenhagen
Evaluators have long raved about his feel for the game and his ability to reliably make the average play while serving as the quarterback of the infield. Less optimistic scouts see him as a utility infielder who has maxed out what he can do because he understands the game so well. The pandemic did Gil no favors, as he will enter 2021 having yet to play full season ball. Because he is a 2018 third-round pick, he will have to be protected from the Rule 5 draft after the 2022 season. Gil has solid bat-to-ball skills but lacks the power to make much impact, although the hope is that he may get stronger as he puts his teenage years behind him. He has the hands and range to play an average shortstop with an above-average arm. He most likely ends up as a solid utilityman who can play anywhere around the infield, with a less-likely shot of being a bottom-of-the-order hitting everyday shortstop. — Glaser, Cooper
The biggest aspect of Gil’s game that adds to that certainty is his ability to play shortstop. He has an above-average arm and above-average defensive actions. There is no question he’ll be able to play the premium position defensively at the highest level. It’s in his bat where the ceiling lies for the 20-year-old infielder. He has excellent contact skills and has already added some strength and made strides offensively. — Mayo
Aside from two games in the Florida State League the following year, he’s played exclusively in short-season ball, batting .251/.340/.316 in 45 GCL contests during his Draft year and .270/.324/.431 with seven homers and 30 RBIs for Rookie-level Johnson City in 2019. The son of former Major Leaguer Benji Gil, the shortstop “is solid in all facets of the game,” according to Pipeline’s evaluation, and is “a natural at shortstop,” where he’s played exclusively in his 94 games. Gil’s 55-grade arm is his best-rated individual tool, but his all-around polish stands out. — Maun
TONY LOCEY
He struggled early in his college career but toward the end of 2019 Locey would hold mid-90s velo late into games, hitting 97 regularly and landing a solidly average breaking ball that dev-minded folks in baseball think has more ceiling. If his changuep and command develop, maybe he can start, but Locey’s aggressive, bulldog approach is conducive to shorter stints, so I have him projected in middle relief — Longenhagen
Locey has a starter's frame (6-foot-3, 239 pounds), but not a starter's control: he walked more than 13 percent of the batters he faced between college and the minors in 2019. If the Rockies can't help Locey throw more strikes (or develop a third pitch), he could become an effective reliever behind a power fastball-slider combination. — Anderson.
Locey worked his way into the Georgia rotation and was the team’s Friday starter as a junior on a staff that included 2020 first round pick Emerson Hancock. He has baseball bloodlines, as his father Tony Sr. also pitched in the minors. Locey has long had an above-average fastball that he locates well. His slider could eventually turn into a second above-average or better offering, but too often for now it is a waste pitch in the dirt that only works against over-aggressive hitters. Locey’s less-than-reliable secondaries make him a potential reliever down the road, but his durability and stout frame will buy him time to show he can develop into a back-end of the rotation starter. — Glaser, Cooper.
Most feel he’ll likely end up in the bullpen because of his issues with repeating his delivery and throwing strikes. But he’s big, strong and durable and maintains his velocity deep into outings, so it’s too early to pull the plug on him starting. — Mayo
The right-hander posted a 5.29 ERA in 12 relief appearances between the Rookie-level GCL Cardinals and Class A Peoria in 2019 but struck out an impressive 31 batters in 17 innings pitched. Locey regularly works in the mid-90s with his fastball velocity, touching 98 mph. While he both started and relieved in college for the Bulldogs, Pipeline believes his heater “figures to hit 100 mph if he works shorter stints out of the bullpen.” The 22-year-old also works with a plus slider and serviceable curveball in addition to a developing changeup. — Maun
JAKE SOMMERS
He went to Johnson City after the draft and struck out 55 in 51 innings as a starter. All I have on him right now is that he was 89-93, touching 94 during the summer of 2019, and that his fastball has sinker action, which the Rockies seem to prefer because of the challenges Coors Field presents to team building. — Longenhagen
A senior sign as a 10th-round pick out of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2019, Sommers did not post a sub-5.00 ERA in his first three years with the Panthers, but finished his career by having a solid season as the club’s closer, going 2-2, 3.60 with 10 saves and 37 strikeouts in 30 innings. The Cardinals made him a starter and he rewarded them by helping pitch the team to an Appalachian League championship. He was the starter, but was not involved in the decision in the deciding Game 3 in the finals against Burlington. Sommers currently does not have an above-average pitch, as his 88-92 mph fastball is fringy and his high-70s curveball is average at best. He also will mix in a changeup. — Glaser, Cooper
He might seem like a throw-in, but his power fastball-slider combination gives him a chance to impact a big league bullpen eventually. — Mayo