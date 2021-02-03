Tipsheet: Assessing the Cards prospects lost in Arenado heist

He’s a free swinger, something that got exposed by more advanced pitching in the Texas League, as he saw his strikeout rate jump from 19.4 percent in 2018 to 30 percent the following year. He hasn’t played in a game since the Arizona Fall League in 2019, though he did participate at the Cardinals' alternate training site last summer. He needs more reps to refine his overall approach, but he still has the ceiling to profile as a run-producer in the big leagues. Whether he can stick at third long-term remains to be seen, but the Rockies do have options at the hot corner up and down the system. If Montero has to move to first, so be it, because in the end, it’s his bat that will determine his value. He has the chance to individually make this trade seem a lot better if he can get back to the hitter who broke out in 2018. — Jonathan Mayo, MLB.com.