The Milwaukee Brewers reached the postseason by leaning hard on their bullpen in almost every single game. Top reliever Josh Hader pitched again and again and again and again until there was almost nothing left to throw.
The Oakland A's used this model, too. The Tampa Bay Rays were even more extreme in their approach, using relievers to start games as the "opener" and downplaying the role of a starting pitcher altogether.
This is how Our National Pastime is played these days. But the World Series will offer old-school baseball with two powerful pitching staffs sending their aces out to do battle.
“That’s why this matchup is so good for the game,’’ Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki told USA Today. “The two teams that are playing in the World Series went out and got the best starting pitchers in the game, and look at what they got now. So hopefully it doesn’t shy teams away from shelling money out for good starting pitching. You need it. You rely on your bullpen, you’re going to kill these bullpen guys, and shorten their careers. Teams are putting a lot of stress on their arms.
“Look at Hader. He has a lot of innings, and its only his second full season in the big leagues. Poor guy."
Tipsheet figures this whole "bullpenning trend" will run its course in MLB. Teams are going to burn through relievers at a dizzying rate. Many hard throwers will suffer the fate of Trevor Rosenthal and Jordan Hicks.
Younger and younger relievers will get tossed into the fray. At some point, teams will simply run out of relievers to ruin.
At some point, managers will have to set aside all of their matchup data and just let their starting pitchers pitch.
In the meantime we can enjoy postseason baseball that won't feature a dizzying rate of pitching changes before the fifth inning.
“It’s definitely old-school style,’’ Nationals second baseman Brian Dozier said. “There’s going to be no openers or any of that stuff. When you get to this stage it seems like its always the best of the best, but it really is. This is truly the best pitching in the game."
Here is what folks are writing about this starting pitching duel:
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: "We are going to see some old-school baseball in this 115th World Series featuring the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals. You want pitching the way it was meant to be – you know, where starters are actually starters and relievers are relievers? You’ve got it. It’s all-world Gerrit Cole vs. future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer in Game 1. It’s future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander and all-world Stephen Strasburg in Game 2. It’s 238-stirkeout lefty Patrick Corbin vs. future Hall of Famer Zack Greinke in Game 3. This will be the first World Series since 1945 to have six starting pitchers who finished the year among the top 20 in ERA, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, with four in the top 10."
Zach Kram, The Ringer: "Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole will finish first and second, in some order, in AL Cy Young voting this year. Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, and Patrick Corbin will all place in the top 10 in the NL. Zack Greinke would have placed in the top 10, too, had he not been traded from one league to the other midseason. And for six of seven potential games in the 2019 World Series, these six co-aces will compete in the greatest collective World Series starting pitching matchup of all time. It’s easy, in many cases, to overstate the value of starting pitchers heading into a series—historically, rotation quality is not an indicator of postseason success. But this series is an exception; the pitching dynamic is the overwhelming story line of this World Series for good reason."
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: "Lovers of starting pitching and old-fashioned aces have to be enthused. If baseball is a copycat league to an extent, then having two teams fueled by stud starting pitchers in the World Series is a good thing. Finding ace pitchers is obviously easier said than done, but having a clutch of these guys is still the simplest recipe for high-level success. The possible pitching matchups are tasty . . . Game 4 becomes interesting in this respect: The Nationals can trot out Anibal Sanchez, who has been lights-out in this postseason and very good in the playoffs over the course of his career. The Astros, on the other hand, have had questions about their lack of a good fourth starter hovering over them all October. Houston hasn't had to answer those questions because the Astros navigated through the ALDS and ALCS with three starters. They won't be able to do that in the World Series without another intervention by Mother Nature."
Mike Oz, Yahoo! Sports: "While baseball’s younger generation is telling us every day how it plays loud, there’s an equally loud contingent that wants the game to be like it used to be. You know, before sabermetrics took hold, before most of the general managers had résumés that resembled stockbrokers and back when bullpenning was a liability not a strategy. If you’re one of those people, welcome to the 2019 World Series. You should like it. It’s a little more traditional, a little more familiar. It’s heavyweight vs. heavyweight. It’s aces and stars on both sides. Meet the Houston Astros, who stack three ace pitchers in their starting rotation and have a lineup full of stars, including the possible AL MVP in Alex Bregman. Meet the Washington Nationals, who have three aces of their own, another lineup full of stars and the player who will be one of the most sought-after free agents this winter in Anthony Rendon. If the Astros and Nationals have their way — and this is postseason baseball we’re talking about, so at best there’s a 30/70 chance of anything going according to plan — we’ll see starting pitchers throwing 100 pitches per game. We’ll see middle-of-the-order bats producing. It will be less of an analytical chess match and more of line-up-your-horses-and-let-’em-run. This World Series matchup, in particular, is everything the 'bring back how baseball used to be' crowd could want out of this October’s crop of teams. The postseason had a few other heavyweights, but the New York Yankees, for instance, were a team happy to pull a starting pitcher after five innings if they had the lead."
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: "During the regular season, the Astros led the AL in OPS and ranked third in runs scored. Given that their lineup is typically peppered with names like Jose Altuve, George Springer, Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman and Michael Brantley, that's to be expected. In the ALCS, however, the Astros across those six games batted just .179/.281/.318 with 54 strikeouts. Yes, the sample size is small, but those are deep struggles against a pitching staff that frankly wasn't all that strong. It's possible that the Astros in general are having trouble adapting to that deadened playoff baseball. If that's the case, then they have concerns as they get set to take on the NL's most dominant rotation. As long as we're talking offense, the Nationals during the regular season ranked second in OPS in the NL and second in runs scored. Like other postseason teams, they're offensive numbers have declined since the calendar flipped to October, but they haven't reached the depths the Astros have."
MEGAPHONE
“What this is, is the making of a classic, Everybody is looking forward to this. It’s great for baseball. Look at the matchups. It’s baseball at its best, and the way the game was meant to be played. You need horses to win championships. What I personally believe is that your best bullpen is a seven-inning starter. You’re then only using your bullpen because you want to, not because you have to. These two teams are proving how valuable good starting pitching means to teams. This has got a chance to be a hell of a matchup."
• Former big league manager Jim Leyland, to USA Today.