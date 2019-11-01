The Houston Astros set the operating standard for baseball in the 2010s.
That franchise perfected the art of tanking, losing 106, 107, 111 and 92 games during a four-year stretch under the leadership of former Cardinals player development czar Jeff Luhnow. The Astros made a few big drafting mistakes, but eventually they assembled a most impressive base of young talent.
By the end of the decade they had a juggernaut — although the underdog Washington Nationals rained on their dynasty parade in the World Series.
Writing for The Ringer, Michael Baumann made the case that the Astros are the Team of the Decade for showing the rest of the industry how to exploit the current rules to build a massively talented team:
In their final form, the Astros surpassed every other collection of talent assembled since 2010, if not since baseball began. Their extreme rebuild set the tone for the teens, providing proof of concept for a model that spread not just within baseball, but to other sports. Between tanking and data-driven development, they were the earliest and most aggressive adopters of this era’s most momentous disruptions in roster construction. As a result, they’re the franchise that every team was or is trying to emulate, and—here’s the historian’s perspective, not the fan’s—the one that will likely seem most synonymous with this moment when we look back in later years.
Meantime, the Cardinals' commitment to annual contention in a flyover market ran counter to the industry trend.
Other mid-continent franchises, like the Kansas City Royals, have embraced the "You're in or you're out" approach. Either you have a chance to win it all or you are selling off every possible asset for a long-haul rebuild.
Franchises can put a big "Under Construction" sign in front of their stadium and tell fans to come back in four years. Owners can run out terrible teams with small payrolls and turn a tidy profit despite lagging attendance thanks to MLB's massive shared revenues.
Tipsheet finds this appalling. So do a lot of fans, which is one more reason why the popularity of Our National Pastime is waning.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals soldier on into the next decade using the same approach they used during the previous two under Bill DeWitt Jr.'s leadership.
Baumann looked back on this team's 2010s:
Pros: Judging by wins and playoff appearances, the Cardinals had the best decade of any team that wasn’t shut out in October. They won one World Series and two pennants, trailed only the Yankees and Dodgers in wins and playoff appearances (six), and were the only non-Yankees team to finish with a winning record every year. They won 35 postseason games, the most of any team in the 2010s.
Cons: The Cardinals were always good, but rarely really great: Only once did they outdo every other team in wins, with 100 in 2015, and even then the Blue Jays had the better Pythagorean record. Three other teams won more rings, so the Cardinals’ case is kind of a hybrid: They weren’t the most successful team in terms of either titles or wins, and it’s tough to be the team of the decade by combining a bit of both columns but not topping either.
So therein lies the rub. Consistent competency is under-appreciated in the sports entertainment industry.
Cardinal Nation residents whine about the "rarely really great" standing of their team while taking for granted their annual contention.
It would be interesting to see how folks in the region responded to a tank-and-rebuild project, but DeWitt will only go down that road as an absolutely last resort.
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks are writing about college football:
Ross Dellenger, SI.com: "This is shaping into the Year of the Long Shot. Kansas State's 48–41 upset of then-No. 5 Oklahoma last Saturday marked the third straight weekend in which a top-six team fell to a double-digit underdog, rearranging the playoff landscape once again. Meanwhile, the Group of Five is having a banner year against its Power 5 counterparts, with 21 wins through eight weeks, the most in at least a decade. Meanwhile, three of the sport’s blue bloods (Florida State, Nebraska and Tennessee) are a combined 11–13, while teams like Baylor and Minnesota are undefeated. UCF has already lost a game—two actually!—and Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence has doubled his amount of interceptions as a true freshman last season (4). The ACC Coastal division is a circus of incompetence, the Pac-12 South isn’t much better and the SEC West is a field of landmines (the division had three teams ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll in six of 10 weeks!). Mack Brown and Les Miles, both back coaching at North Carolina and Kansas, respectively, soared to some early-season success, and Clay Helton, occupying college football’s hottest seat, is 5–3 despite starting three different quarterbacks. Michigan’s new offense hasn’t delivered as promised (53rd nationally), while LSU’s has (scoring nearly 47 points a game!). Wisconsin’s defense had an incredible four shutouts in its first six games."
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: "The College Football Playoff types are supposed to pick what they think are the four best teams. So let’s assume that LSU wins at Ole Miss and beats Arkansas and Texas A&M to close things out. If it loses at Alabama in an acceptable manner – say, 27-23, no matter who’s at quarterback for the Tide – that’s going to be the most forgivable loss of the college football season. With the win over Texas on the road, and over Florida and Auburn at home, the resumé is fine. And then we get into the real meat of the theoretical debate. Clemson plays NO ONE. The one slightly-decent win was at home against Texas A&M. What happens if LSU annihilates the Aggies in what would be its – say – fourth-most impressive win of the season? Side-by-side taste test, whose path does the CFP like more, 11-1 LSU or 13-0 Clemson? Okay, scratch that. 13-0 Clemson is absolutely, no questions asked, in. Sorry to waste your time. But if 11-1 LSU belongs in, too, then who’s out? It’s not going to be the SEC champion, assuming that no matter who it is has no more than one loss. And then take this a step further. What happens if 11-1 Georgia or Florida beats 12-0 Alabama for the SEC title? You’re not leaving out the SEC champ, and you’re not leaving out a 12-1 Alabama team that beat LSU. You’re certainly not leaving out a 13-0 Big Ten champion, and after leaving the conference out to dry over the last few years, you’re probably not leaving out a Big Ten champ if it ends up 12-1. And now we’re back to LSU. SEC champ is in, Alabama is in, and then – Big 12 is out if Baylor isn’t 13-0, and Pac-12 is out – let’s say it comes down to 11-1 LSU, a 12-1 Big Ten champion, and a 13-0 Clemson whose second-best win is against Our Lady of Perpetual Sorrow Tech. On a four-best team theory … Now LSU is probably out, but there will be some SERIOUS howling. Triple that if the Big Ten is out and the second-best conference in college football doesn’t have its champion in this sucker for a fourth straight year."
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: "First, let's make one thing clear this week. Florida-Georgia is primarily a playoff elimination game. Yeah, we know about the cocktails. We know about the parties. We know about the rivalry. These teams haven't met in back-to-back years while both ranked inside the top 10 since 1983-84. It is also just the second time in history the Gators and Bulldogs are meeting as top-eight opponents (2008). The winner of Saturday's neutral-site showdown in Jacksonville, Florida, (3:30 p.m. on CBS) has the upper hand in the SEC East. You knew that, too. That would be gravy for No. 6 Florida. That's a must for No. 8 Georgia. Be advised the College Football Playoff Selection Committee isn't going to keep out a 12-1 Georgia as the SEC champion even with that damaging South Carolina loss. Same for Florida with an LSU loss that looks better by the minute. Whether either program can get to 12-1 is another discussion. Both might be flickering on the playoff attention meter, but while the winner moves on, the loser is likely out of the SEC East race — and for sure out of the playoff race — with its second loss of the season."
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: "The sport’s top names – Trevor Lawrence (Clemson), Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama), Justin Fields (Georgia to Ohio State), Joe Burrow (Ohio State to LSU), Jalen Hurts (Alabama to Oklahoma) and Jake Fromm (Georgia) are all familiar with one another. The top-end quarterbacks have been in a constant competition the past few years, from camp settings – QB Collective, Elite 11 and Rivals showcases – to competition at college training camps. It’s not surprising that some of their paths have crossed in the transfer portal, forcing them to jockey for position from high school, through college and right up until the NFL draft . . . The quarterback recruiting and transfer market has essentially become a sport within the sport. The stakes have never been higher. For blue-blood schools like Ohio State, LSU and Oklahoma, a high-end season can be traced directly to the portal. The availability and flexibility of graduate transfers and an increasingly lenient NCAA waiver process has cross-pollinated the quarterback market and essentially turned every offseason into a dizzying quarterback frenzy. The five quarterbacks above will all touch the title race in some way, either as a contender or potential spoiler. And there are direct ties between virtually all of them, as Lawrence and Fields shared a trainer growing up – Ron Veal – and both Fields and Hurts work with Quincy Avery."
MEGAPHONE
"It was cool and it was fun, but I was trying to win. I'm not really in a great mood right now. At the end of the day, it's amazing to make my NBA debut, I thank the Lord for the opportunity, but I was trying to get a (win)."
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., on making his pro debut in a blowout loss to New Orleans.