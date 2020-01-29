Tipsheet: Astros target Dusty Baker to lead them back from scandal

Dusty Baker is back in the news!
According to various reports, the Houston Astros will turn to Baker, 70, to guide their team in the wake of the franchise’s sign-stealing scandal.
That would reverse the trend of teams going for young, analytics-driven skippers. Baker is as old-school as they come.
If teams were thinking of plunking Astros hitters all season to pay them back for the sign-stealing – and some opponents surely have – Baker would have none of that.
If the Astros are considering spending this season wallowing in self-pity after becoming an industry embarrassment, Baker would have none of that, either.
He is a "players' manager" for sure, but he can also dish out some tough love. It will be fun to see what he can do with that crew.
Order up some toothpicks and make this happen.
Writing for USA Today, Bob Nightengale backed the idea 100 percent:
This organization finally did something right.
Baker is the ideal man to get them through perhaps the most tumultuous time an entire organization will face since the Black Sox scandal in 1919.
The Astros, caught using illegal electronic equipment to steal signs, resulting in the suspensions and firings of GM Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch, are going to be facing horrendous backlash every time they leave the city limits of Houston.
They will be insulted, scorned, and ridiculed.
And that’s just by the opposing players.
Fans will taunt them every time they step to the plate, hearing chants of “Cheater! Cheater! Cheater!’’
It will be relentless and vicious . . .
Astros owner Jim Crane, realizing what lies ahead, had to find the man that would best insulate the clubhouse from the outside noise, and threats, keeping them together.
He chose Baker.
Baker, who has led his teams to three division championships in the last five years in Cincinnati and Washington, is the Dalai Lama of managers.
TALKING BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The Reds clearly see the door ajar in a winnable division and embarked on -- for them -- this Saks Fifth Avenue spending spree. Give them credit for making a big push at what appears to be an opportune time. Last spring, I remember talking to Chaim Bloom, then with the Rays and now the Red Sox general manager. I mentioned the unfortunate timing Tampa Bay faced. The Rays had won 90 games in 2018 but missed the playoffs as the Red Sox won the AL East with 108 wins. The Rays looked strong heading into 2019 -- sure enough, they would win 97 games, good enough for a wild card -- but were facing the Red Sox and a loaded Yankees team. Bloom said that a club can't time its window of contention -- there is too much you can't predict with your franchise, let alone your division rivals. The Reds, however, are trying to time things just right, even though they're coming off six consecutive losing seasons. It's safe to say that there is no 2018 Red Sox or 2019 Yankees in the NL Central -- and the rest of this division has been pretty quiet this offseason.”
Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic: “After parting with outfielder Taylor Trammell for right-hander Trevor Bauer at last year’s trade deadline, the Reds avoided trading additional prospects by signing (Nicholas) Castellanos, second baseman Mike Moustakas, left-hander Wade Miley and outfielder Shogo Akiyama as free agents. By next offseason – or even this year’s deadline – the team might be in a much stronger position with its farm system. Infielder/outfielder Nick Senzel and right-hander Hunter Greene, both mentioned in the Lindor discussions, are recovering from major surgeries; Senzel had a torn right labrum repaired late last September, and Greene underwent Tommy John surgery last April. While Senzel might be ready for Opening Day, he must prove he can stay healthy after dealing with a variety of injuries the past two seasons. With Moustakas set at second base and Castellanos and others in the outfield, the Reds might want Senzel to open the season at Triple A, where he could play regularly and continue to learn center field.”
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “The Red Sox should be playing out the year with Betts because they are a playoff contender with him. But as the Dodgers and Yankees have done in recent years, they are motivated to reset their luxury tax rate. They would need to cut $22.4 million from their payroll to slide under the $208 million threshold. Trading Betts without getting below that mark makes no sense, which means they can take back no more than a net $4.6 million if they don’t send other players with Betts. (Wil Myers counts $13.8 million toward the tax, so the Padres would need to buy down that figure.)
Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: “(Marcell) Ozuna and Castellanos seemed like natural fits, but neither wound up with the Cardinals. St. Louis has been interested in adding a left-handed bat; could the versatile Brock Holt be a fit? He isn’t the impact hitter the club wants to acquire, but he’s a useful player, especially in the NL.”
MEGAPHONE
"The button that closes the door is real. You walk in and the door closes. Everything is scheduled to a T. We went down about three flights of stairs, and at every door there was someone, knowing he was coming, holding the door open. This guy is to the minute.”
• New Cubs manager David Ross, on spending a day with Alabama coach Nick Saban.