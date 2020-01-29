Tipsheet: Astros target Dusty Baker to lead them back from scandal

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The Reds clearly see the door ajar in a winnable division and embarked on -- for them -- this Saks Fifth Avenue spending spree. Give them credit for making a big push at what appears to be an opportune time. Last spring, I remember talking to Chaim Bloom, then with the Rays and now the Red Sox general manager. I mentioned the unfortunate timing Tampa Bay faced. The Rays had won 90 games in 2018 but missed the playoffs as the Red Sox won the AL East with 108 wins. The Rays looked strong heading into 2019 -- sure enough, they would win 97 games, good enough for a wild card -- but were facing the Red Sox and a loaded Yankees team. Bloom said that a club can't time its window of contention -- there is too much you can't predict with your franchise, let alone your division rivals. The Reds, however, are trying to time things just right, even though they're coming off six consecutive losing seasons. It's safe to say that there is no 2018 Red Sox or 2019 Yankees in the NL Central -- and the rest of this division has been pretty quiet this offseason.”