Tipsheet: Athletes, coaches speak out on Floyd's death and racial inequality

George Floyd's death in police custody and the resulting social unrest inspired high-profile sports figures from varying backgrounds to call for change.
“The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long,” first overall NFL draft pick Joe Burrow said in a Twitter post Friday. “Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights.”
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2021, echoed that sentiment from the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback.
“There has to be a shift in the way of thinking,” Lawrence said Friday on Twitter. “I’m siding with my brothers that deal, and continuously deal, with things I will never experience. The injustice is clear . . . and so is the hate. It can no longer be explained away. If you’re still 'explaining’ it – check your heart and ask why.”
Even NBA icon Michael Jordan – who has been famously averse to taking stands on social issues – stepped into the fray.
"I don't have the answers, but our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others," Jordan said in statement Sunday. "We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability. Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all."
At the University of Missouri, basketball coach Cuonzo Martin, women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton and football coach Eliah Drinkwitz were among those issuing statements.
Ohio State basketball player Seth Towns, a graduate transfer from Harvard, joined a protest in Columbus, Ohio, Friday and ended up in police custody.
"In a span of just 24 hours, I walked across a Harvard virtual graduation stage into the back of police van alongside other peaceful protestors -- both of which I am equally proud of," Towns said Saturday afternoon via Twitter.
Former Iowa State star Royce White took the streets in Minneapolis to lead a contingent of Minnesota athletes in peaceful protest.
“If you don’t have justice over an accumulated amount of time, the options for release of that pressure valve in people start to go away,” White told the Washington Post. “If you . . . don’t give us justice over 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 100, 200, 400 years, at some point, the options dwindle. That’s common sense. That’s not up for debate."
Boston Celtics standout Jaylen Brown, a vice president of the National Basketball Players Association, drove from Boston to help lead a protest in Atlanta.
"I drove 15 hours to get to Georgia, my community," Brown told ESPN. "This is a peaceful protest. Being a celebrity, being an NBA player, don't exclude me from no conversations at all. First and foremost, I'm a black man and I'm a member of this community. . . . We're raising awareness for some of the injustices that we've been seeing. It's not OK.
"As a young person, you've got to listen to our perspective. Our voices need to be heard. I'm 23 years old. I don't know all of the answers. But I feel how everybody else is feeling, for sure. No question."
San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane argued that athletes and other public figures with a platform should share their views.
“It would make a huge difference, first and foremost,” Kane told Sportsnet 590. “And I want to say that it’s just not athletes — it’s people with voices, people with big voices. Public figures. Whether you’re an athlete, a celebrity, somebody that works in politics, whatever it may be — it’s people at the top.
“When you have ethnicities other than the ones that are being affected step up and say something, that causes a real dialogue. It can cause real change. And it can cause people to really open up their eyes and come together, and I think that’s the biggest thing. And we don’t have nearly enough of that, clearly.”
Here is what people are writing about this:
Nancy Armour, USA Today: “The outrage over the death of George Floyd, who died Monday after a white police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, seems like a sea change. Perhaps it’s the sheer brutality of the video of Floyd’s death, with Derek Chauvin appearing calm and impassive to Floyd’s cries that he can’t breathe until his body goes limp. Or maybe it’s exhaustion from the unending bigotry of President Donald Trump, who has emboldened racists and white nationalists to say the quiet things out loud. Whatever it is, the rage and protests roiling the country feel different. Burrow’s heartfelt post, as well as similar statements by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Eagles' Carson Wentz and Zach Ertz, capture that shift.”
Sally Jenkins, Washington Post: “Two knees. One protesting in the grass, one pressing on the back of a man’s neck. Choose. You have to choose which knee you will defend. There are no half choices; there is no room for indifference. There is only the knee of protest or the knee on the neck. NFL owners chose the knee on the neck. They did. They may rationalize it as controversy avoidance or respect for the flag or audience mollification or economic strategy or business exigency. But when they collectively ostracized Colin Kaepernick for his protests against police brutality on unarmed black citizens, they chose the wrong knee. They chose the knee on the neck, the knee that pressures, stifles, gags, chokes and silences. Kaepernick is still so present in the American consciousness that he might as well be playing in the league. Oh, the owners thought they made him disappear with settlement. But the image of the kneeling, bow-headed Kaepernick becomes newly indicting each time someone is pinned down by a brute in a blue uniform and dies pleading in a street. The owners misidentified the problem, you see. The problem they can’t get rid of isn’t Kaepernick or his knee. It’s themselves. Their own denial, that’s what dogs them.”
Charles Robinson, Yahoo! Sports: “Three years after NFL team owners closed the doors of their franchises to Colin Kaepernick, the league’s former head of communications — who was often in the center of the storm — has asserted what many have long suspected: A kneeling Kaepernick was bounced from the NFL in 2017 because he was bad for business. That’s one of the massive takeaways from the column written by CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart, who was the NHL’s vice president of communications when Kaepernick ignited a social justice movement that rippled through teams and shook the league’s ownership ranks. In Lockhart’s own words from a column from early Saturday morning: ‘No teams wanted to sign a player — even one as talented as Kaepernick — whom they saw as controversial, and, therefore, bad for business.’ That line bears repeating once, twice or a thousand times because it forever puts a spate of intellectually dishonest and long-running canards to bed.”
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “The profession that sells leadership and toughness as if it were a TED Talk was largely silent on Friday. The profession that relies on the talent of young African-American men to keep millions of dollars flowing to lavish athletics budgets and bloated salaries took a pass on the national conversation about racism, police brutality and unequal treatment before the law. The profession that drones on and on about becoming a man and doing the hard things decided to sit this one out. On a day where athletes across many sports were speaking out, just a few prominent college football coaches tackled this painful moment. The murder of George Floyd and the subsequent protests that have brought us — again — to this miserable place as a country is apparently too hot for most coaches to handle. The pressure to take a public stand about how we need to change as a society, as a culture, was left to the young people, many of whom are grieving and scared. The guys making millions of dollars? They were mostly sending tweets about recruiting, as if the entire concept of George Floyd wasn’t something that was hitting home at that very moment with every black player they recruited and promised to fight for.”
MEGAPHONE
"We have to change the way we see and hear each other. We have to work together to find solutions to make the justice system just. Black, white and brown people have to work together to find new answers. The only way we can stop the systemic problems that people of color have faced all our lives is through honesty and transparency. We have to understand why people are at their limit at this moment. It takes empathy, in its truest form. It takes a culture shift, it takes action. Let's stop the injustice now. Let's not allow another generation to continue to live in a world where they are treated as unequal. Now is the time for real change."
Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey, in a public statement.
