Tipsheet: Athletes take their stand, force Americans to listen

Hannah Keyser , Yahoo! Sports: “Passive support, from the league or the teams that chose not to take collective action, looks a lot like granting permission for their players to be anguished beyond interest in a baseball game — an almost condescending capitulation to that which they could not have controlled anyway. It reduces violence against unarmed Black people to a niche issue instead of elevating it as a human rights abuse. It confirms that being emotionally affected by videos of extrajudicial violence is the kind of thing that white people can opt into and out of depending on the convenience of the particular moment. Let’s be clear: The sacrifice on the line was simply having to make up a game as part of a doubleheader at a later date. It was never going to be a forfeit, all sports leagues are smarter than that. And at seven innings apiece, what’s another one of those this season anyway? What if your teammates or leaguemates or fellow humans make clear that at stake is a referendum on their personhood?”

Clinton Yates, The Undefeated: “If the only ‘progress’ we get out of this is players proving to themselves that when they feel their humanity is at risk, then they are allowed to say so, that’s a net positive. Offending rich white people on its own should not be a crime, but because this is America, we’ve somehow convinced ourselves that it is. And the real sacrifice (which people bizarrely seem to morally require to feel satisfied with change) these players are making is that it is required in taking the chance with your life in embarrassing a non-Black person in a public setting. The money is one thing, the pride is another. If they don’t want to play, they shouldn’t have to. Simple as that. I shouldn’t have to chalk talk the value of Black lives in order for that to be reasonable. Ultimately it comes down to the most basic tenets of agency: trust. If nobody believes NBA players, teenagers on the street or Black women about how much pain they’re in, it doesn’t matter if it makes sense. The burden of proof on Black dignity is not the safe comprehension of white folks. This is what 'Black Lives Matter' means. They matter to us, whether they matter to you, or not. Because we don’t have the option to opt out. Because that’s called privilege. A thing we don’t have, a fact that y’all will never let us forget. Even when you think you’re on the right side of history.”