Tipsheet: Athletes take their stand, force Americans to listen

Millions of Americans are upset about where our society has been and where it appears to be heading. Disheartened, disillusioned, disgusted, frustrated, fearful, angry, outraged . . . folks have strong feelings about where this country is.
Athletes are citizens too so, like it or not, they have every right to speak out and take a stand. And they are, en masse, while coming froma variety of ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds.
Here is what they are saying:
Donovan Mitchell, guard, Utah Jazz: "I really don't know how else to describe it as an African American male. When does it stop? When do we feel comfortable? When do we feel safe? I just want this (stuff) to stop, to be completely honest with you."
Doc Rivers, Los Angeles Clippers coach: “All you hear is Donald Trump and all of them talking about fear. We're the ones getting killed. We're the ones getting shot. We're the ones that we're denied to live in certain communities. We've been hung. We've been shot. And all you do is keep hearing about fear.”
Dominic Smith, outfielder/first baseman, New York Mets: “I think the most difficult part is to see people still don’t care. For this to just continuously happen, it just shows just the hate in people’s hearts. That just sucks, you know? Being a Black man in America, it’s not easy.”
Ron Roenicke, manager, Boston Red Sox: “If you're a kid and you turn on the TV tonight, and you don't see that we're playing, and you ask your parents, 'Why aren't the Red Sox playing?' I hope the parents have a serious discussion with their kids and tell them what's going on and explain what's going on because we need to discuss these things more, we need to listen more, and that's the only way that we're gonna change.”
Nazem Kadri, center, Colorado Avalanche: “I think this is a big enough statement just all these guys sticking together. I've got so much more respect for every single player in this league by doing something like this, and obviously systemic racism, we can use these next couple days to further educate ourselves for the betterment of society. It's something that needed to be done, and I think hockey is a team sport and team game and every single one of these guys are on the same page and stand with each other.”
Torii Hunter, former major league outfielder: “When the people who have always been quiet about the racial issues or injustices we've been having in this country to stay in good graces with their family and friends start to speak up and lift their voices to provoke change in all systems, then we are headed in the right direction.”
Dave Roberts, Los Angeles Dodgers manager: "Black people have been fighting this fight for centuries. For white brothers to come in and support the Black man in this game is much more powerful."
Here is what folks have been writing about this:
Bill Reiter, CBSSports.com: “After the 2019-20 NBA season paused for a second time Wednesday, this time shorter but for reasons of racism rather than a worldwide pandemic, few things are clear. Not what happens next, or when. Not whether change can be made from a bubble or whether this season will ultimately finish. But this, at least, feels certain: The notion that sports and politics will ever be separate again has passed. The idea that athletes -- and usually, here, it's Black athletes who are expected to 'shut up and dribble,' 'shut up and play,' 'shut up and entertain' -- should compete in sports but not over the real struggle in American life has ended. Four years to the day Colin Kaepernick first took a knee, the Milwaukee Bucks used their feet to make a statement, walking right off that court and taking with them, for the moment, the NBA playoffs. Why? That one has to ask says much about the person, but here goes anyway: Because another unarmed Black man had been gunned down by police officers. Because Black people in this country, rightly, feel hunted and hated, feared and stalked -- unable to feel safe on the streets of a free country; and unable to feel any certainty that when the next Jacob Blake adds his name to too long a list, there will be enough people who care to make even a small inch of progress.”
Brian Phillips, The Ringer: “Much of California was on fire. An awesome hurricane was ravaging the Louisiana coast. The coronavirus, which has killed 180,000 people in the United States, was not contained. The streets seemed overrun with armed militiamen. The police were still targeting Black people. In North Carolina, at the Republican National Convention, the president and his supporters—whose job is to take these crises seriously—were instead playing a kind of game, trying to frighten people with fake emergencies while running away from the real ones. In Florida, a group of professional basketball players—whose job is to play a game—looked at the state of the country and responded seriously. If they couldn’t solve the real emergency, they could do more than the country’s leaders seem willing to do: They could ask you to see it.”
Chris Mannix, SI.com: “Players are hurting. Any good feelings felt after a month-plus spent advocating for social justice have washed away. Players wants answers, but there aren’t any. Players want help, but change only comes in small increments and there is only so much NBA owners can do to alter that. Right now, NBA players' power is in their voices. The cameras are rolling. The world is listening . . . NBA players exercised their influence this week, and we quickly saw how strong it is. The WNBA shut down. The NHL playoffs, too. Nine baseball games were postponed, with more on the way. There is enormous power in players' voices. It’s up to them how to use them.”
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “It was the most basic, fundamental request from the Black men and women who took a knee or marched the streets or turned to any platform with the hope of raising awareness about the social injustice that still pervades this country. Listen! Listen to the root of the issues rather than actively search for ways to diminish the cause. Listen to those who spend their lives fearing any encounter with those sworn to protect them. Listen to those who have been made to feel like second-class citizens based on the color of their skin. Listen -- even if their struggles are not yours. And so, if there's any positivity to be extrapolated from this turbulent time, perhaps we can find some of it in, of all places, Major League Baseball, a predominantly white industry that, over these past couple of nights, has started to show us that people might be capable of sympathizing with others and the issues that don't directly impact them.”
Hannah Keyser, Yahoo! Sports: “Passive support, from the league or the teams that chose not to take collective action, looks a lot like granting permission for their players to be anguished beyond interest in a baseball game — an almost condescending capitulation to that which they could not have controlled anyway. It reduces violence against unarmed Black people to a niche issue instead of elevating it as a human rights abuse. It confirms that being emotionally affected by videos of extrajudicial violence is the kind of thing that white people can opt into and out of depending on the convenience of the particular moment. Let’s be clear: The sacrifice on the line was simply having to make up a game as part of a doubleheader at a later date. It was never going to be a forfeit, all sports leagues are smarter than that. And at seven innings apiece, what’s another one of those this season anyway? What if your teammates or leaguemates or fellow humans make clear that at stake is a referendum on their personhood?”
Clinton Yates, The Undefeated: “If the only ‘progress’ we get out of this is players proving to themselves that when they feel their humanity is at risk, then they are allowed to say so, that’s a net positive. Offending rich white people on its own should not be a crime, but because this is America, we’ve somehow convinced ourselves that it is. And the real sacrifice (which people bizarrely seem to morally require to feel satisfied with change) these players are making is that it is required in taking the chance with your life in embarrassing a non-Black person in a public setting. The money is one thing, the pride is another. If they don’t want to play, they shouldn’t have to. Simple as that. I shouldn’t have to chalk talk the value of Black lives in order for that to be reasonable. Ultimately it comes down to the most basic tenets of agency: trust. If nobody believes NBA players, teenagers on the street or Black women about how much pain they’re in, it doesn’t matter if it makes sense. The burden of proof on Black dignity is not the safe comprehension of white folks. This is what 'Black Lives Matter' means. They matter to us, whether they matter to you, or not. Because we don’t have the option to opt out. Because that’s called privilege. A thing we don’t have, a fact that y’all will never let us forget. Even when you think you’re on the right side of history.”
MEGAPHONE
"It's amazing why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back. It's really so sad. Like, I should just be a coach. I'm so often reminded of my color. It's just really sad. We got to do better. But we got to demand better.”
Clippers coach Doc Rivers.
