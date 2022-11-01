Tipsheet: Auburn finally fires hapless Harsin, starts coach shopping yet again

Don’t weep for cashiered Auburn coach Bryan Harsin.

His termination came with a generous $15.3 million buyout, with half of that money due within 30 days. The rest of that windfall will come in four annual payments – and there will be no offset if Harsin gets another job.

He will collect every penny of the buyout. Auburn is still paying off Gus Malzahn’s $21.7 million golden parachute and the school will have to dig really deep to make its next hire.

Given the fanaticism of the fan base, speculation has quickly centered on grandstanding Jackson State coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, colorful Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and recruiting scofflaw Huge Freeze, currently biding time at Liberty.

The big-money Auburn donors believe their program should on par with Southeastern Conference superpowers Alabama and Georgia, so they will keep throwing down their millions to pursue that dream. These people are nuts.

But what else are they going to spend their money on? Gold rims for their tractors?

Once Harsin gets over the disappointment of his two seasons gone very, very bad, he should relish his escape from the insanity and the chance to start anew somewhere more normal.

His lifetime financial security will surely ease the pain. So will the job opportunities certain to come his way based on his earlier success at Boise State.

Let’s face it, Harsin was a stupid hire. Other than his one year as head coach at Arkansas State, he had not done meaningful work in SEC country. If he had any idea of the challenge awaiting him in Waffle House Nation, it sure didn’t show.

He lasted 21 games, going 9-12 overall and losing nine of his 13 games in SEC play. The Tigers were 3-10 in their last 13 games under Harsin and 1-9 in their last 10 against Power 5 opponents.

His record would have been even worse but for that 17-14 overtime gift from Missouri. Harsin proved incapable of recruiting at the SEC level and his rough first season led to notable upheaval in his program, the athletic department and the university administration.

This is why Auburn forced out the man who hired Harsin, Allen Greene, and wooed Mississippi State’s John Cohen to replace him.

With that change came Harsin’s dismissal, giving Cohen an opportunity to begin working on his wish list.

Here is what folks have been writing about Auburn:

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “Auburn’s 41-27 loss to Arkansas on Saturday was a perfect representation of just how sad things have gotten on the Plains. Not only did Arkansas pretty much do as it pleased, racking up 520 offensive yards and methodically dominating the game, but it barely even registered as a big deal. It's a game Auburn was supposed to lose. And if Auburn is supposed to lose at home to Arkansas, that’s when you know it’s time to pull the plug on whatever is going on and start all over again . . . If Auburn winning a national title in 2010 and coming within a couple plays of doing it again in 2013 is the upper limit of what the program can be, the last couple seasons have shown what the floor looks like when the wrong coach is in place. Harsin means well and was a good coach at Boise State, but he took the job without understanding or embracing the talent acquisition component that makes all the difference in the SEC. You can’t win in that league at the level Auburn aspires to without going head-to-head in recruiting against Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee and winning some of those battles. As things currently stand, Auburn is ranked 49th in the country in recruiting for next year according to 247 Sports. And given how much talent has bled out of the program already – including quarterback Bo Nix, who is having a phenomenal season after transferring to Oregon – it could be really bad for the next couple years before it gets better.”

Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “Harsin seemed like a misplaced hire from the beginning. A coach who had spent most of his career out West was descending into the belly of the Southern beast. In the end, it ate him up. Good news for Harsin: He would seem to be a good fit at Arizona or Colorado, a couple of programs with open jobs both in need of a turnaround. The coaching search is going to be a wild one with agents trying to slot their guys for extensions, raises and some major national jobs. Insiders will be lobbying for their guy. Anything is possible at a place that is looking for its second coach since 2020.”

Adam Rittenberg, ESPN.com: “Harsin had been a strange fit on the Plains, lacking SEC experience and having spent all but four years of his career in his hometown of Boise, Iowa, where he played quarterback for Boise State. Although Auburn has chewed up and spit out all sorts of coaches since Hall of Famer Pat Dye, the program is slightly more lenient toward its own. Greene acted independently in hiring Harsin, and both ultimately didn't last. This time, Auburn's top boosters likely will have more say in the hire. A former SEC assistant described Auburn this way: ‘The worst good job in the country.’ Despite all the dysfunction around the program, Auburn has the potential to win big. The Tigers won a national title in 2010, played for another in 2013 and won the SEC West Division in 2017. Despite sharing a state with Alabama and coach Nick Saban, Auburn is in a strong location for recruits and boasts a large and passionate fan base. After the Harsin-Greene exits, Auburn is widely expected to hire someone more connected to the program and/or the SEC.”

Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: “OK, Harsin had to go because it wasn’t working out. But the Auburn brass and the big-money alumni also have to look in the mirror and ask themselves what they really want from their football program. Because it seems like the second Auburn settled for Harsin, after reportedly being turned down by Billy Napierand Brent Venables, there was a contingent that wanted to get rid of this guy before he even moved into town. Can it be possible that two things are true at once? Harsin was never a good fit at Auburn and it probably wouldn’t have worked over the long haul and he was never given an appropriate chance to fix the Tigers and make over the program in his own vision? No coach in Auburn football history dating back to 1930 has been fired so quickly. A lot of people on both sides have a lot of soul-searching to do.”

Justin Hokansin, On3.com: “Harsin was hired on December 22, 2020. He was hired after a back-and-forth between boosters, then-president Jay Gogue and then-AD Allen Greene. The boosters wanted someone else, Gogue intervened, and Greene chose Harsin. It was essentially doomed from the start. After a 6-7 first season, the university began an inquiry into the football program in the winter of 2021-2022. The focus was Harsin’s treatment of players and coaches within his program. The inquiry turned up nothing in terms of ‘cause’ for firing Harsin, but it was another black eye on Harsin and the university. Harsin shuffled through staff, firing his offensive coordinator after last season, and watching his defensive coordinator leave for Oklahoma State. Harsin tried to hire Austin Davis from the Seattle Seahawks, but that didn’t work out after Davis resigned shortly after taking the job.”

John Brice, Football Scoop: “The Tigers are only 12 years removed from their last national championship, when Cam Newton willed Gene Chizik-led Auburn to a 14-0 title season. Two seasons later, Chizik was fired and Gus Malzahn was hired. All Malzahn did was play for the BCS title in his first year atop the program and then reach the SEC championship game again in 2017, only to be fired three seasons hence and with more than $20 million on his buyout. In 687 days’ time, from Malzahn’s firing on the second Sunday in December 2020 to Harsin’s dismissal today, Auburn athletics has committed more than $37 million to fire two head football coaches . . . The job, despite the ongoing drama on the Plains, is widely regarded still as a good job where winning at a high level is attainable. Multiple sources tell Football Scoop that Liberty coach Hugh Freeze, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and Jackson State’s barnstorming Deion Sanders are top-level names to monitor in this search. And expect Cohen to both listen to Auburn’s behind-the-scenes powerbrokers – an element key when the program moved on from Malzahn and also when things further fractured from the outset for then-athletics director Allen Greene and the initial hiring of Harsin – as well as have an eye for ‘a splashy hire that energizes the fan base’ and ‘presents the potential to score a lot of points.’”

MEGAPHONE

“I’m excited about our new leadership team. It’s time for the Auburn family to come together as we move forward.”

Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl.