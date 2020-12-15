Tipsheet: Auburn fires and Vandy hires as SEC coaching carousel whirls

Pete Thamel , Yahoo! Sports: “Who will be the latest Auburn coach to attempt to topple Nick Saban ? There’s an old saying in the search industry that you can’t project a school’s hire when you don’t know who is making it. Allen Greene is Auburn’s athletic director, and he’s one of the sharpest young ADs in the industry. And there are few people who think he’s got the final say on this hire. Greene’s voice is just one of many at Auburn, which has long had outsized booster influence, a meddling board and an institutional bloodlust to beat Alabama that’s occasionally blinding. The thought when Auburn fired Malzahn was that it already had a candidate lined up. That’s what an organized and aligned school would do when it faces a payout well over $30 million before even paying the new coach’s salary. But at Auburn, that’s not the case. How’s the search going to proceed? Will there be a search firm? No one is sure.”

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “By the time it’s all said and done, boredom is going to cost Auburn about $40 million. Not all at once, of course, and not from one person or one line item on a budget. But in the end, when you add it all up after eight years of Gus Malzahn, the boosters of college football’s most impetuous university will spend $40 million for the privilege of being titillated by the unknown. In the middle of a pandemic, at a time of unprecedented austerity in higher education, Auburn’s decision to get rid of Malzahn on Sunday will go down as perhaps the most Auburn thing in the history of college football. Malzahn, who was dancing in the locker room Saturday after a win at Mississippi State to go 6-4, had not dragged Auburn to the bottom of the SEC. His recruiting classes hadn’t slipped below the historical norm. There was no real danger of the program falling off the cliff like it did in 2012 when Gene Chizik was fired just two years after winning a national championship. Malzahn’s biggest crime? He got stale. He got boring. Or, more accurately, the people who pay the freight for Auburn athletics got bored with a program that wasn’t as good as Alabama or Georgia and was perhaps about to be dislodged in the pecking order by Texas A&M. It wasn’t so much that Malzahn went 9-4 last year that got him on the hot seat, it’s that he could no longer create the illusion of doing much better. And in the warped world of Auburn football, no price is too high — even in a pandemic — to keep that fantasy alive.”