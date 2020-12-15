Tipsheet: Auburn fires and Vandy hires as SEC coaching carousel whirls

The Southeastern's football coaching carousel picked up velocity this week, ejecting Gus Malzahn while adding Clark Lea.
Vanderbilt made a sensible choice to replace Derek Mason, calling on Lea, a former Commodores fullback. Lea, currently the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame, took on the mission improbable at his alma mater as the school attempts to upgrade its football budget and facilities.
Meanwhile Auburn finally decided to move on from the beleaguered Malzahn, who will collect more than $21 million to go away. The Tigers will have to pay massive dollars to his replacement, since the delusional Auburn booster base will demand a program on par with Alabama.
That is not a realistic expectation, of course, but Auburn boosters are willing to dig deep to keep chasing that dream.
Malzahn was an early sensation at Auburn with his fast-paced offense. Then the other SEC teams picked up their tempo, one by one, and the Tigers lost their edge.
Auburn continued recruiting well, but the Tigers became merely good on Malzahn’s watch, not great. And merely good will not cut it with these boosters, so more money is getting pumped into the coaching industry in the midst of a pandemic.
Among the sensible (and less expensive) choices for the job include Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkasian, who has made a successful comeback from addiction issues.
Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, a former Alabama assistant, is another top candidate. His recruiting history in the Southeast would make him a no-brainer for this job.
He has the leverage to demand insane compensation from Auburn, but money has never been an object at that school. Just ask basketball coach Bruce Pearl and his high-budget recruiting operation.
Among the fallback choices are Louisiana coach Billy Napier, who was in the mix for the South Carolina job, and job-jumper Lane Kiffin, who just got to Ole Miss.
Various media types have pushed Liberty coach Hugh Freeze for the job, but his history of NCAA rules violations could be problematic. Having both Freeze and Pearl at the same school could be a bit much, even in the SEC.
Pat Forde, SI.com: “Auburn fired a coach with a better record in a tougher conference (.661 overall, .591 in the Southeastern Conference, with one SEC title and two SEC West titles) at similarly exorbitant expense. The total buyout figure for Gus Malzahn is $21.45 million, with more than $10 million of that payable within 30 days. It’s likely that Auburn then will have to turn around and spend millions more to buy out its next coach, and then additional millions on actually paying that new coach and its staff. Because Malzahn, who never had a losing record at the school, had the temerity to go 6-4 in a 10-game SEC schedule. Four teams in the SEC have a better record than 6-4: Alabama (10-0), Texas A&M (7-1), Florida (8-2) and Georgia (7-2). Over Malzahn’s eight seasons, Auburn has the fourth-best record in the SEC, behind only Alabama, Georgia and LSU. The Tigers also join those three as the only teams to win the league title in the past eight seasons. That’s pretty good. But not good enough at a school that has a case of TDS: Tide Derangement Syndrome.”
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “Who will be the latest Auburn coach to attempt to topple Nick Saban? There’s an old saying in the search industry that you can’t project a school’s hire when you don’t know who is making it. Allen Greene is Auburn’s athletic director, and he’s one of the sharpest young ADs in the industry. And there are few people who think he’s got the final say on this hire. Greene’s voice is just one of many at Auburn, which has long had outsized booster influence, a meddling board and an institutional bloodlust to beat Alabama that’s occasionally blinding. The thought when Auburn fired Malzahn was that it already had a candidate lined up. That’s what an organized and aligned school would do when it faces a payout well over $30 million before even paying the new coach’s salary. But at Auburn, that’s not the case. How’s the search going to proceed? Will there be a search firm? No one is sure.”
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “By the time it’s all said and done, boredom is going to cost Auburn about $40 million. Not all at once, of course, and not from one person or one line item on a budget. But in the end, when you add it all up after eight years of Gus Malzahn, the boosters of college football’s most impetuous university will spend $40 million for the privilege of being titillated by the unknown. In the middle of a pandemic, at a time of unprecedented austerity in higher education, Auburn’s decision to get rid of Malzahn on Sunday will go down as perhaps the most Auburn thing in the history of college football. Malzahn, who was dancing in the locker room Saturday after a win at Mississippi State to go 6-4, had not dragged Auburn to the bottom of the SEC. His recruiting classes hadn’t slipped below the historical norm. There was no real danger of the program falling off the cliff like it did in 2012 when Gene Chizik was fired just two years after winning a national championship. Malzahn’s biggest crime? He got stale. He got boring. Or, more accurately, the people who pay the freight for Auburn athletics got bored with a program that wasn’t as good as Alabama or Georgia and was perhaps about to be dislodged in the pecking order by Texas A&M. It wasn’t so much that Malzahn went 9-4 last year that got him on the hot seat, it’s that he could no longer create the illusion of doing much better. And in the warped world of Auburn football, no price is too high — even in a pandemic — to keep that fantasy alive.”
Alex Scarborough, ESPN.com: “Despite the ‘Kick Six’ and the ‘Prayer at Jordan-Hare’ and so many other magical moments, consistency was the thing that eluded Malzahn, who went a combined 8-17 against Alabama, Georgia and LSU. Since his first season in 2013, the Tigers were a paltry 20-24 against teams with a winning record. There was no sense of forward momentum, no progress, no positive change from year to year. Malzahn remained who he was, and the offense remained what it was, for better or worse. The closest he ever came to replicating the success of the 2013 season was in 2017, when Auburn went on a tear down the stretch and beat two No. 1 teams in Georgia and Alabama to advance to the SEC championship. A spot in the playoff was possible, and redemption. But Georgia wasn't fooled a second time around. No amount of speed or motion would surprise it, and after an opening-series touchdown, Auburn didn't score again in a deflating 28-7 loss. While Malzahn discovered something truly magical in the hurry-up offense, the trick he could never quite pull off was making it new again.”
Barrett Sallee, CBSSports.com: “Freeze should be the first, second, third and fourth name that athletic director Allen Greene pulls up on his contact list. He was 39-25 in five seasons at Ole Miss from 2012-16, led the Rebels to New Year's Six bowls in 2014 (Peach) and 2015 (Sugar), and beat Alabama coach Nick Saban in both of those seasons. Malzahn's 3-5 record against Saban made him the most successful coach outside of Dabo Swinney against the game's best, which is clearly a massive hurdle that a head coach at Auburn must clear. The obvious criticism against Freeze is that he left Ole Miss in shambles after NCAA sanctions hit it hard. That is true. But it's not like those Ole Miss rosters were deeper and more talented than those at Alabama, Auburn, LSU or others in the SEC. What's more, the first half of Ole Miss' 2015 season -- which ended with a Sugar Bowl win --was played without suspended All-American offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil. One of those games that Tunsil missed was the win at Alabama. It's no secret that the SEC wasn't keen on the idea of Freeze coming back in the SEC when he was considered a candidate to take over Alabama's offense in 2018. The SEC commissioner has the ability to block (or at least impede) the hiring of coaches who have NCAA issues in their past. That won't be as much of an issue now.”
“I think that being from Nashville is not a prerequisite, but I think it’s very helpful as we think about how we engage the community in a greater way. This is a hometown guy. He’s coming back home, literally. I just think, I don’t know that you could’ve lined it up any more perfectly. I think he’s ready, he’s earned it, he’s from here, he’s a product of this place.”
Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee, on hiring Lea.
