Tipsheet: Auburn football plunges into turmoil as school probes Harsin

Bryan Harsin is a dead coach walking at Auburn.

The school has hired outside counsel to probe the program, which is what universities do when trying to build a case for firing a coach with cause.

Auburn would like to avoid paying the entire $18.3 million buyout, which would run its buyout tab to roughly $40 million after terminating the Gus Malzahn regime just a year ago.

There is no evidence that Harsin broke NCAA rules, so a “with cause” firing seems unlikely. But there were plenty of issues that doomed him after he arrived from Boise State:

Harsin took this job despite having no connection to Waffle House Nation. He didn’t know the landscape and, unlike Brian Kelly at LSU, he made little effort to immerse himself into the culture.

Like failed Florida coach Dan Mullen, Harsin didn’t make recruiting his top priority. He settled for second-tier SEC recruiting classes, which won’t cut it on the West side of the league.

Harsin was resolute about not cheating, which is problematic in the SEC.

He did not embrace the whole Name, Image and Likeness adventure – which is really problematic in the SEC.

He oversaw the on-field collapse of Auburn this season, highlighted by the Tigers’ inability to finish off an upset of archrival Alabama. Given the chance to go for two points and the victory, he chose to kick the extra point instead . . . and the Crimson Tide predictably outlasted his team in overtime. The Tigers finished the season 6-7.

His autocratic coaching style was hard on assistant coaches and players. Both groups fled the program en masse after the season, leaving it in disarray after the second signing period passed. Defensive coordinator Derek Mason took a $400,000 pay cut while moving on to Oklahoma State, which speaks volumes about the situation. Also, Austin Davis came in to replace Mike Bobo as offensive coordinator, got a good look around and then quickly bailed on the job.

Auburn boosters are already looking forward to the coaching search. Liberty coach Hugh Freeze, the Bruce Pearl of football, seems like the obvious pick given his track record of “whatever it takes” recruiting at Ole Miss.

Here is what folks have been writing about Harsin:

Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser: “In his first season as Auburn football coach, Bryan Harsin created a divisive culture in which relationships with certain players were neglected and staff members felt ignored, according to multiple people with direct knowledge of the inner workings of the program. Those people were granted anonymity by The Montgomery Advertiser, part of the USA TODAY Network, out of fear of repercussions from Harsin or others at Auburn. The inside view of the program during Harsin's short tenure with the Tigers, which began last season when he was hired after seven seasons at Boise State, has come under the microscope . . . Harsin hated the concept of name, image and likeness and made that clear to players, according to one person. Another added that Harsin was particularly critical of players from low-income families who received money from NIL deals because he thought they lost their focus on football.”

Barrett Sallee, CBSSports.com: “Among the issues at hand include a mass exodus of players through the transfer portal, a five-game losing streak to end a 6-7 season, the inability to recruit at an elite level and multiple coaching departures. Nearly two dozen Tigers have left the program during the offseason, including three-year starting quarterback and Auburn legacy Bo Nix, wide receiver Kobe Hudson, veteran running back Shaun Shivers, wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson and six defensive linemen. Additionally, offensive coordinator Austin Davis, who was hired in mid-December to replace Mike Bobo, resigned on Monday due to personal issues. Former defensive coordinator Derek Mason, who spent seven years as Vanderbilt's head coach and is widely regarded as a brilliant defensive mind, left to take the same gig at Oklahoma State. That can be considered a lateral move, at best. Harsin also fired wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams just four games into this first season.”

Pete Thamel, ESPN.com: “Harsin's statements to ESPN have been resolute in his defense, and he has lashed back at what he has viewed as attacks on his character. What's at stake is both Harsin's immediate coaching future at Auburn and, potentially, the $18.3 million owed to him for the five years remaining on his contract. Harsin would be owed $9.15 million within the next month, and the rest to be paid out in quarterly payments starting on July 15 over the following year. The more time that passes, the more difficult it is to envision a seamless return for Harsin. He's struggled with getting clarity from school officials about staff salaries, including for the open offensive coordinator position. The longer the school looks into Harsin and leaves him in limbo, the more difficult both recruiting and staff hires will become.”

Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: “It seems that the ousting of the second-year coach is imminent. While this appears to be a firing for cause, which will therefore save the school from buying out Bryan Harsin's contract, it will also set the program back at least five years. A new president is in place, the athletic director is on his way out and any hire made this late won’t have the support needed to survive as long as Gus Malzahn did. As someone told me this is the ‘old heads’ at Auburn trying to keep control of the program and not move it forward and some sources say it’s been like this forever. With Alabama in-state, Auburn is in danger of being forgotten for a bit on the local and national level.”

Matt Hayes, Saturday Down South: “This is so much more than football. This is power at its core – those who have it, and those threatened by losing it. We’ve seen this at Auburn for the better part of four decades now, and the playbook for change never ever wavers. Attack professionally, attack personally, attack character and integrity. Then write a fat buyout check and start over. ‘I’ve coached everywhere and have seen everything,’ a former Auburn assistant coach told me. ‘But I’ve never seen a more dysfunctional place.’ Bryan Harsin, the current Auburn coach, is simply next in the barrel. Harsin will likely be fired at some point this month, and probably sooner than later. No amount of buyout money Auburn owes or public humiliation it must endure will change that. To understand how we got to this point after 1 season under Harsin is to understand the Auburn Way. Which, of course, is not to be confused with the Auburn Family. A university overflowing with genuine, salt-of-the-earth people (Auburn Family), overrun by a select few big on cash and short on principle (Auburn Way). When those in power want you out, they’ll do everything they can to get you out. No cost too high, no road too low. Years ago, it was a powerful banker and the Board of Trustees. It’s still the Board and influential boosters and a big Yellow problem. The actors change, the play doesn’t. They infiltrate and suffocate to feed their egos, all in the name of doing what’s good and pure for the Loveliest Village on The Plain. If wins and losses won’t get you fired, character assassination will. Terry Bowden, Tommy Tuberville, Gene Chizik, Gus Malzahn. All had winning records as coaches at Auburn, all either won a national title, played for a national title or coached an unbeaten season. All were forced out.”

MEGAPHONE

"He's good, he wants to win, but you also need a coach that can understand where you [came] from. I came from nothing. He hasn't had one single conversation with my mother or my father ... as a coach, how can you explain that?"

Auburn safety Smoke Monday, on Harsin.

