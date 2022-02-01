Tipsheet: Auburn football suffers offseason implosion under hapless Harsin

Bryan Harsin was a strange choice to coach the Auburn football team, since he arrived from outside the Southeastern Conference universe.

His successful run at Boise State – including a string of five consecutive seasons of 10 or more victories – did not prepare him for the sport’s biggest stage.

For instance, Harsin had a chance to upset Alabama and earn some equity with the school’s demanding fan base. But he refused to play for the win in the first overtime of the Tigers’ 24-22 loss.

Rather than go for the two-point conversion after matching Alabama’s touchdown on the first possession, Harsin decided to kick the extra point. He bet on his team’s ability to outlast the superior Crimson Tide as the overtime continued.

Idiot!

Auburn finished its season by falling to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl to close Harsin’s first season with a five-game losing streak and a 6-7 record overall.

Then all hell broke loose during the offseason. Writing for 247 Sports, Brandon Marcello updates us:

No fan base has absorbed more hits over the last three months than the diehard faithful on the Plains, and the latest news to arrive Monday might have been the most frustrating. Austin Davis, the recently-hired offensive coordinator, is out after one month on the job. The explanation: personal reasons. Davis, 32, resigned after a one-week sabbatical. He pulled himself off the recruiting trail upon realizing the stress of recruiting for an SEC blue blood was affecting his personal life, sources told 247Sports. He had to reevaluate his expectations, family life and career trajectory, and so he resigned. The 32-year-old's decision only 48 hours away from National Signing Day will be criticized by fans, but they would be better served directing their concerns to Bryan Harsin, the head coach who has compounded terrible decisions with an iron-fisted approach since arriving in December 2020,

Six coaches now have departed Auburn under Harsin — some with his guidance and others in defiance. Two offense coordinators have stepped down and veteran defensive coordinator Derek Mason, whose philosophical and personal goals didn't align with Harsin, skipped town last week for Oklahoma State. Two of the coaches Harsin hired never coached a game at Auburn (Tracy Rocker and Davis), and only two of the six coached in all 13 games last season (Mason and Nick Eason). The mass exodus on Harsin's watch is damning and only Harsin is the common denominator. One might spin the leaks in the transfer portal and a flood of coaching departures as the new coach re-defining the culture and cleaning house, but that's not the reality.

Meanwhile, a terrible trend brews in the locker room. Nineteen players have entered the transfer portal since the end of the regular season, including a potentially-debilitating eight defensive linemen. Four have transferred to SEC rivals, including two linemen at Ole Miss, where they will likely start in the trenches this fall when Auburn travels to Oxford.

Harsin blundered by taking this job rather than waiting for a Pac-12 opportunity to arise. And Auburn made the disastrous decision to hire somebody utterly incapable of keeping up in the SEC.

At least the folks down there have a great basketball team to take their minds off their gridiron frustration.

MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE

Questions to ponder while bracing for the latest snowpocalypse:

Will Tom Brady turn his retirement melodrama into a marketing bonanza?

After his AFC Championship Game flop, will Patrick Mahomes scale back his commercial work>

How are Michigan fans handling Jim Harbaugh’s decision to interview with the Minnesota Vikings on National Signing Day?

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks are writing about college football:

Sam Cooper, Yahoo! Sports: “Ole Miss is having plenty of success in the transfer market this offseason and Lane Kiffin isn’t being bashful about it. After landing quarterback Jaxson Dart and tight end Michael Trigg from USC over the weekend (and with the commitment of ex-Georgia Tech defensive end Jared Ivey reportedly imminent), Kiffin dubbed himself the ‘Portal King’ in a humorous photoshopped ode to the bizarro Netflix documentary series ‘Tiger King.’ Dart impressed as a true freshman at USC last season and is widely considered the favorite to win the starting job for Kiffin and the Rebels in 2022. Ole Miss is losing longtime starter Matt Corral to the NFL and Dart will compete with Luke Altmyer for the starting job. Altmyer was Corral's backup in 2021. Like Dart, Trigg was a four-star recruit in the 2021 class with plenty of potential. Trigg caught seven passes for 109 yards in one season with the Trojans. Dart and Trigg are two of the 10 transfers Ole Miss has added since the end of the 2021 season. Other notable additions include ex-TCU running back Zach Evans, ex-Iowa State defensive back Isheem Young, ex-Western Kentucky tackle Mason Brooks and ex-Auburn safety Ladarius Tennison.Kiffin is entering his third season at Ole Miss. After going 5-5 in 2020, the Rebels went 10-3 in 2021. It was the first time in program history that the Rebels won 10 regular season games. The season ended with a loss to Baylor in the Sugar Bowl, but it has still been a quick and impressive turnaround in Oxford under Kiffin.”

Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “If Coach Khaki leaves the maize and blue, he will be able to do so while holding his head high. Harbaugh fulfilled his destiny in 2021 by beating The Team Down South (Ohio State), winning the Big Ten championship in dominant fashion and earning a berth in the College Football Playoff. It took until Year 7, but at least it happened. Now for the hard part. If Harbaugh stays, that head being held high would still be hitting a cement ceiling. Last season was arguably a unicorn for the Harbaugh-Michigan era in a league dominated by Ohio State and a sport dominated by the SEC. It also came as Harbaugh agreed to a reduction in his contract terms based on his performance through his first six seasons with the Wolverines. Michigan did reach the big stage, but the question is whether it can stay there. If Harbaugh remains in Ann Arbor, Michigan, for Year 8 and beyond, he will be expected to wash, rinse and repeat the success he and his program enjoyed in 2021. That has to enter significantly into his decision. And let's face it ... Georgia might have shown how far Michigan has to go to reach the pinnacle during the Bulldogs' 34-11 rout of the Wolverines in the Orange Bowl semifinal of the College Football Playoff.”

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “The Big Ten is toying around with the idea of ditching the divisions and making the league one giant 14-team blob. First reaction – oh wonderful, so Ohio State is going to be in the Big Ten Championship every year instead of just about every year. Second reaction – on what planet would everyone in the Big Ten but Ohio State agree to this? Third reaction – is the Big Ten trying to appease Ohio State by throwing it this cookie so it doesn’t think about bolting to the SEC? . . . The Big Ten seems to think ditching the divisions could help the cause whenever the College Football Playoff expands, but I’m not exactly sure how – especially if the league really does start playing more non-conference games against Power Five teams. So why would this be a mediocre idea? Ohio State would be all but guaranteed a top two finish every year and a spot in the Big Ten Championship.”

Adam Rittenberg, ESPN.com: “There are two undeniable truths about the Ryan Day era at Ohio State. 1. Quarterback has become the premier position in the program, reaching a level -- with multiple players -- never seen before at Ohio State. 2. The defense hasn't been very good. Day has deserved credit for the quarterback evolution in Columbus, but after this season, he needed to address the defensive issues head on. Ohio State has been mediocre to bad on defense in three of the past four seasons. Remove the 2019 season, when the Buckeyes led the nation in total defense and finished fourth in scoring defense, and Ohio State has ranked no higher than 38th nationally in either category since 2018 . . . Day's best and boldest hire on defense since taking over from Urban Meyer had been Jeff Hafley, who spent only 2019 with Ohio State before landing the Boston College head-coaching job. After the 2021 season, Day needed to hit again and delivered with Jim Knowles, who not only improved Oklahoma State's defense but changed the way the Cowboys play. Knowles is a veteran defensive playcaller with 12 seasons of Power 5 playcalling experience, as well as a six-year stint as Cornell's head coach. He was a finalist for the Broyles Award last year (he should have won), as Oklahoma State finished fifth nationally in total defense and ninth in scoring defense. Knowles can give Ohio State the schematic boost it needs with a talented roster that underachieved the past two seasons under coordinator Kerry Coombs, a valuable staff member who lacked Power 5 coordinator experience. Ohio State also added two new assistants, Tim Walton and Perry Eliano, to coach the secondary. The Rose Bowl showed that Ohio State will have a national championship-caliber offense in 2022. But the Buckeyes won't end their title drought without a much more formidable defense.”

MEGAPHONE

“The College Football Playoff has been really good to the University of Alabama. So [far it] has worked really well for us. What I think we need to look at collectively, though, is making sure that teams feel like they have hope when they start the year. To have a chance to have a good football season and if they have a great one, that they have a chance to go to the playoff . . . But I also think you’ve got to look at how many games are played during the course of the season as part of the discussion.”

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne, to the Tuscaloosa News.

