Tipsheet: Avalanche expect tougher Blues test this time around

The Colorado Avalanche expect more Blues resistance in the second round of these playoffs than they got last year while sweeping them out of the first round.

“They are a different team this year and we are a different team this year,” Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews said. “So, you can't look into last year too much because that is in the past. We are focused on the present and playing the St. Louis team this year and they are a potent, highly potent offensive team that we have to be ready for.”

The Blues have firepower across their top three forward lines. And when coach Craig Berube double-shifts one of his scorers on the fourth line, he keeps the offensive slow going.

“They're deep; they're extremely deep,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “Numbers show it; 109 points, 20-goal guys, top special teams in the League. All of it. Everything makes it a tough test.”

Colorado swept the big, physical Nashville Predators out of the first round. The Preds tried to emulate the 2019 Blues with their punishing forecheck.

“This is going to be a different style of team,” Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson said. “They're a bit deeper in the attack up front with the skill set. Every d-pairing is probably going to see every line. You're going to have to be ready for all three lines with every d-pairing.”

The ‘Lanche countered the Predators' heft with speed and skill. Now they face a Blues team that can play a rugged game and also hold up during in an up-and-down rush game.

“They're a physical team, a big heavy team,” Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen said. “So it'll be a good test for us. It's their heavy game [that slows down offense]. They finish a lot of checks, but they have a lot of skill too. If you look at their lineup. We've got to be on our toes defensively and play well defensively.”

The Avalanche noted the resurgence of Stanley Cup-proven goaltender Jordan Binnington, who stepped into to replace regular season hero Ville Husso in mid-series against the Minnesota Wild.

“They've been getting good goaltending from both those guys, and if one guy's struggled, the other guy's gone in and given them exactly what they needed over the course of the whole season and playoffs so far; using both guys in the first round,” Bednar said. “I can't pinpoint anything, one singular thing. Just one guy gets hot, they ride him. If he cools off, they go to the next guy."

So while the Avalanche are heavy, heavy favorites to advance, the Blues will come in with enough talent to score an upset should Colorado slip.

Nicholas J. Cotsonika, NHL.com: “Ready for Round 2? A first round full of goals, comebacks and Game 7s -- highlighted by superstars like Cale Makar, Connor McDavid, Artemi Panarin and Johnny Gaudreau -- has set up dream series in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. We've got a rematch of the Battle of Florida between the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy winners as the top regular-season team, the Florida Panthers. We've got the Battle of Alberta between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers for the first time since 1991; the Cup-or-bust Colorado Avalanche against the 2019 champs, the St. Louis Blues; and a matchup of the top two defensive teams in the regular season, the Carolina Hurricanes (2.44 goals against per game) and New York Rangers (2.49) . . . The first round averaged 6.4 goals per game. That's more scoring than there was in the regular season, when there were 6.3 goals per game, and the most in the first round since there were 6.8 goals per game in 1994-95. There were lopsided games and no big upsets. For the second time since the NHL went to four divisions in 2013-14, each division winner from the regular season advanced. (It also happened in 2017-18.) Yet the first round was still incredibly competitive and as difficult to forecast as a coin flip. Six teams overcame a series deficit to advance: the Blues, Flames, Lightning, Oilers, Panthers and Rangers. There were five Game 7s. Four were decided by one goal, the most ever for a single round, and two went to overtime.”

Kristen Shilton, ESPN.com: “The St. Louis Blues are full of surprises. David Perron leading the team with five goals and nine points in a six-game first-round series win over Minnesota? Eye-popping. Ville Husso stumbling to open the door for a Jordan Binnington resurgence (3-0-0, .943 SV%) when the Blues trailed their best-of-seven series 2-1? Unexpected. If St. Louis didn't start the playoffs with much confidence, it's rolling in it now -- for good reason. The scoring is there, from Perron, Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko (five goals each). The defensive play is drastically improved (St. Louis allowed the fewest goals against -- 1.67 per game -- of any playoff team in their final three first-round series games). And well, we've already covered the goaltending. Once Binnington stepped in, St. Louis shut the door on Minnesota by a combined score of 15-5. The team just clicked in, much like we saw the Blues do during their Stanley Cup run in 2019. The next great hurdle in repeating that feat will be getting through a second-round meeting with the intimidatingly powerful Avalanche, who just happen to be back at full strength to boot. After missing the end of Colorado's first-round sweep over Nashville, Darcy Kuemper will be back for Game 1 against St. Louis. He had a sensational regular season, and was on point again until early in Game 3 of that Predators' series when Ryan Johansen hit him in the eye with a stick. Kuemper's presence helps set up what should be a highly competitive situation in the crease. The Blues will be defined by how well they can battle through. St. Louis' depth of scoring has been impressive throughout the season, but really began to shine late in the first round. That's what it will take again to challenge Kuemper and a talented Avalanche defense that boasts walking highlight reel Cale Makar and a deep offensive group that is equally capable of scoring in bunches. St. Louis will have to go toe-to-toe with Colorado in every respect -- and just hope it has a few more tricks up its sleeve.”

Shayna Goldman, Sportsnet: “Passing is such a key part of the Blues’ offensive generation, and makes their shots all the more dangerous. Between their top-nine, there are nine 20-goal scorers from the regular season and among them, there are dual-threats who can dish it and shoot it. The Wild did their best to take away passing lanes, and St. Louis still was victorious in Round 1. So now the question is whether they can play to their strengths against an even better Avalanche squad. St. Louis is going to have to step it up to 1) outplay Colorado’s elite offensive attack and 2) make up for any deficiencies in their own zone with their blue line dealing with some key injuries. So if St. Louis can create more space for themselves with that puck movement, this series will be a whole lot more interesting. That defense is a major advantage for Colorado, though, even injuries aside for St. Louis. We know they can score at even strength and on the advantage, so the key comes on the backend. At 5-on-5, the Avalanche allowed the lowest rate of quality chances against in Round 1. That was against a weak Predators team, so the question is how that holds up a team with a lot more skill in the Blues.”

Scott Burnside, Daily Faceoff: “I’m not all that surprised that Jordan Binnington, the hero of the St. Louis Blues’ run from last place to a Stanley Cup in 2019, appeared during the first round against Minnesota. But what an entrance. Or is that re-entrance? Binnington came on in relief of Ville Husso with the Blues trailing 2-1 in the series, reeled off three straight wins and stopped 83 of 88 shots for a .943 save percentage. Now the Blues are feeling it. Binnington lost the starter’s job through a long period of inconsistent play and a seemingly commensurate lack of confidence. He appeared to right the ship down the stretch even though Husso started the series. Binnington proved he’s still got the goods in the first round. The Avs, of course, represent as tough a matchup offensively as the Blues and Binnington are likely to face in the playoffs, so his ability to keep riding the rainbow will say much about the Blues’ chances of advancing.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “Until the Flames and Oilers can recreate the things that used to make them despise each other, this is going to be more reunion than the end of a three-decade-long cease fire. Both teams have far more in common than they have to separate them, and they’ve both been paradeless since the late ’80s. They won’t even have the weird old-timey video technology and antiquarian arena lighting that made their games seem visually different than American games. And I’m pretty sure the nutty trumpeters in each town who kept playing songs between stoppages have moved on, overwhelmed by the real national anthems of Albertan hockey: recordings of half-century-old metal bands. In short, of all the things that should provide fascination in this series— (Johnny) Gaudreau and Connor McDavid, Matthew Tkachuk and Leon Draisaitl, Darryl Sutter’s self-consuming face and Jay Woodrcroft’s well-honed lack of expressions, Lucic and Kassian, the well-seasoned Jacob Markstrom vs. the antediluvian Mike Smith—the most interesting ongoing development will ultimately be how these two fan bases relearn how to hate each other while remaining persistently Prairie. Some of it will just be pro-forma fans-trying-to-get-in-the-TV-shot, but eventually, these they mayl manage to recreate some version of what they used to have naturally when Gretzky, Mark Messier, and Glenn Anderson were beating Lanny McDonald, Al MacInnis, and Joel Otto year after year.”

“For me individually, it's been great to have that extra time to heal up. We're biting at the chop to get back playing. Playoffs are the funnest time of year to play. Especially at home here in front of the crowd. The crowd here was so fun, so we're eager to get going.”

Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

