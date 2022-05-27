Tipsheet: Avalanche forced to regroup after their Game 5 collapse

After their baffling Game 5 collapse against the Blues, the Colorado Avalanche sounded like an outfit that needed some positive reinforcement.

“It's about belief,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar told reporters Thursday. “The biggest thing for us is absolutely about belief. We believe that we are a really good team.”

Well, sure, the Avalanche are super-talented. Nathan MacKinnon underscored that with his spectacular three-goal performance Wednesday.

Prior to that, the Avalanche handled the unfortunate fallout from Nazem Kadri’s Bowling-for-Binnington episode with great poise. And they absolutely fed it to the Blues during the two games at Enterprise Center.

So it was weird to see them tighten up when the Blues made their push Wednesday night in Denver.

“We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to be the best we can be,” Bednar said. “It's not always going to be perfect. We have different people stepping up to get us wins most nights and, last night, we didn't get it late in the game. We have to move on.”

Maybe some self-help books would help them clear their heads.

“So long as you stay mentally strong and make sure that aspect of nothing else matters, other than the group that is surrounding you in the room, that's kind of the way we have to look at it and go into this next game,” Bednar said.

The Avalanche have enough skill to score a touchdown on the Blues Friday. Cale Makar is due to create some MacKinnon-caliber highlights.

Tipsheet expects Kadri to reengage the Blues after devoting the previous few days to his campaign for sainthood.

But they will face a Blues team that should have more confidence.

“We've given them some life now, right?” Bednar said. "They're going to come and we knew they were going to come anyway. St. Louis is a proud hockey team."

If the Blues somehow force a Game 7 in this series, there will be immense pressure on the Avalanche to win that game – especially from the emotional Denver media corps.

So they would just as soon avoid all of that nastiness, finish off this series on their second try and prepare to face the Edmonton Oilers.

Here is what folks have been writing about postseason play:

Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “The Avs entered this game looking to formally knock out their underdog opponents, and the first half hour went exactly according to plan. MacKinnon scored his first just four minutes in on a swift counterattack. His second was a pretty dance with Mikko Rantanen that got him from the opposite blue line to the crease in about six seconds, further highlighting the superiority of this Avalanche offense. A Gabe Landeskog deflection on a long Devon Toews attempt in the second period made it 3-0 and seemed to close the book on the series, but the Blues kept writing. A nice shot from Vladimir Tarasenko made their task a little more manageable going into the third. Robert Thomas got another one basically from thin air with 10 minutes left. And Jordan Kyrou took advantage of chaos around the net to tie it with five to go. The crowd was stunned, until MacKinnon’s brilliance shocked them back into ecstasy. Taking the puck literally as far away from the Blues goal as possible, the first overall pick tasked with redeeming this franchise nine years ago constructed a solo assault that gained momentum with every twitch of his skates. Watching it back, he truly begins to look invincible just as he crosses center ice, outracing one defender and avoiding the useless poke check of another. And before you can even process at normal speed what it took just to get the puck into the offensive zone, MacKinnon’s made a lightning bolt of a deke on a third chump. That move gave him all the space he needed to coolly flip the puck past Ville Husso and deliver what seemed to be an all-time classic of a series-clinching goal. This is a goal you marvel at, cackle at, shake your head at. And if you’re in the building, you give thanks that you were able to witness it. You could have season tickets for 30 years and never see a goal as good as this one. And to get it in a way that sends your Cup-favorite team to the WCF? I’m sure a lot of fans in Colorado were already imagining telling the story 50 years later of the time they sacrificed their hats for MacKinnon’s legendary game-winner in the Avalanche’s championship season. Headwear is a happily paid admission fee into some small part of history. And then Thomas and Tyler Bozak scored and the Blues won 5-4 in overtime. So this series goes on.”

Mike McKenna, Daily Faceoff: “Through the first four games of the series, Tarasenko and Thomas were a combined minus-11. Only Tarasenko had recorded a point – a single assist in Game 2. To put it bluntly: both players had been absent. And without improvement in Game 5 from Tarasenko and Thomas, I have no doubt that the Blues would have been eliminated Wednesday night. I thought Thomas looked much more confident with the puck. And he was willing to shoot – something the Blues center has been hesitant to do at times. Thomas put six shots on goal and led the charge on several rushes. He finished the game with two goals and a plus-1 rating. When Tarasenko scored late in the second period, I believe the emotional lift was just as important for the Blues as the goal itself. He’d had chances previously in the series that he couldn’t convert, and I think his frustration was somewhat contagious on the St. Louis bench. When Tarasenko scored, it freed up a lot of space on the Blues’ mental hard drive.”

Adam Proteau, The Hockey News: “The Blues don’t have a superstar of MacKinnon’s equivalent, but in Game Five, 10 different St. Louis players - including defenseman Nick Leddy, who had a pair of assists, including the primary assist on Bozak’s goal – registered at least one point. That’s the kind of all-around excellence that allows teams to outlast opponents with marquee talents. That’s the all-in commitment necessary to push an elite team like the Avalanche to their limit. Now, it’s entirely possible – likely, even – that Colorado gets a huge effort from MacKinnon, (Gabriel) Landeskog, Nazem Kadri or blueliner Cale Makar in Game Six and St. Louis is eliminated. The Avalanche are a powerhouse, and they’re built to win, and win now. That said, if the Blues emerge victorious in Game Six, suddenly, all the pressure will be on the Avs. After sweeping Nashville in Round One, blowing a 3-1 series lead in this round will leave an awful taste in the mouths of Avalanche fans. But that’s a real possibility now.”

Nicbolas J. Cotsonika, NHL.com: “Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Perfect, eh? They were the ones who gave the Edmonton Oilers a 5-4 overtime victory against the Calgary Flames in Game 5 of the Western Conference Second Round on Thursday, putting the Oilers in the conference final for the first time since 2006. Draisaitl pounced on the puck on the right-wing wall and used his body to protect it from an opponent, then sent a deft pass to McDavid in the right circle. McDavid took a couple of strides and fired a wrist shot from the high slot into the net at 5:03, and the best-of-7 series was over. McDavid dropped to one knee, pumped his fists and let out a primal yell . . . It has been a hard road for McDavid and Draisaitl, cornerstones of a team that once was full of Hall of Famers like Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier, a team that once won the Stanley Cup five times in seven seasons (1983-90), a team that had fallen to the bottom of the NHL. The Oilers selected Draisaitl with the No. 3 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, then McDavid with the No. 1 pick of the 2015 NHL Draft. Each has won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's scoring champion -- Draisaitl once, McDavid three times. Each has won the Hart Trophy, which goes to the League's most valuable player as voted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association -- Draisaitl once, McDavid twice. But until this season, the Oilers had won one round in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since their arrival, defeating the San Jose Sharks in the first round in 2017. McDavid said it has just made them hungrier and taught them lessons along the way.”

Mark Spector, Sportsnet: “This (Edmonton-Calgary) game was sloppily played, featuring average to poor goaltending at both ends. Of course, all that meant was another full-tilt night in the Battle of Alberta, one that gave us yet another NHL playoff record when the teams scored four goals in a 71-second span in the second period. It was a series that pumped new lore into an old rivalry, with a 132-foot goal in Game 4, a 17-point performance by Draisaitl, an average game score of 5-4 (which happened to be Thursday's tally) and an opener where the teams shared 15 goals — ironically the only win of the series for a Calgary team that was supposed to be able to shut the Oilers down. This series took us back to the ‘80s, clocking in as the fifth highest scoring five-game series in NHL history. Now, Edmonton awaits the winner of Colorado and St. Louis, with most fans hoping for a showdown between McDavid, Makar and MacKinnon. What a McSeries it would be.”

MEGAPHONE

“Right now, we're going to enjoy this. To do this against your archrival and close them out in their building in the fashion that we did, we're going to enjoy it. And we know that whoever comes out of that other series is going to be a really good opponent.”

Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft, after his team eliminated the Calgary Flames.

