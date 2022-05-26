Tipsheet: Avalanche had Blues down, but couldn't knock them out

The Colorado Avalanche had the Blues beat. They had them buried in Game 5, eliminated from the second round of the playoffs.

And then they didn’t.

Despite Nathan MacKinnon’s magnificent performance – capped by his highlight-reel goal to complete a hat trick – Colorado couldn't finish off the victory.

The Blues rallied from a 3-0 deficit, tied the game again with goaltender Ville Husso pulled and then won in overtime. Veteran Tyler Bozak fired a not-so-supersonic shot from distance and Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper couldn’t catch it.

Improbably, the series moves on to Game 6. The Avalanche are left pondering a big question: Why didn’t they put the Blues away when they had full control of the game?

"You have to stay aggressive," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "You have to continue to play your game and believe in what you're doing. For the most part we've been doing that.”

But in this game, they did not.

“It's starting to look like you're either the hammer or the nail in the series, so we have to go and be the hammer,” Bednar said. “We have to keep moving forward and pressing and forcing them into mistakes. But it starts with the competitiveness and the puck decisions. As the game went on, they had a little bit extra in the battle, we didn't, and our puck decisions were not good.”

Once the Blues mustered some pushback, the Avalanche started to buckle.

"The first two periods, I thought we played really good," Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said. "We got tight in third, and obviously they ramped up their desperation level, which is expected. They're playing for their season.

“The third period, they did a good job of keeping pucks in and we got a little bit sloppy with some of our clears It's desperation mode for them, they're throwing pucks to the net, rebounds are laying there and they're outnumbering us at the net, simple as that. But, you know, we've got a short memory and move on.”

The loss left MacKinnon in no mood to revel in his hat trick.

"Doesn't matter," MacKinnon said. "I was happier after Game 4.

“We got to move on like Gabe said and come back and win Game 6 on the road. It's a fun opportunity for us. Hopefully everything happens for a reason, and we've got to go get this done. But it should make our team a little harder, a little more grittier in these situations. Can't win every series in four and five. They have a great team, and we're excited to go have a huge challenge in St. Louis and try to close out a series.”

Here is what folks have been writing about the NHL playoffs:

Ken Wiebe, Sportsnet: “The suitors weren't exactly lining up for Tyler Bozak in free agency last summer, so he took the time to survey the landscape, consider his hockey future and mull over at least one other offer from within the Central Division. Ultimately, he thought the best path was to stay put and take another shot with the St. Louis Blues. Although the veteran forward had to take a one-year deal for the league minimum of $750,000, a substantial pay cut from the $5-million AAV he carried on is contract the previous three seasons, Bozak knew exactly where he stood in the organization and what he could bring, provided he could stay healthy after suffering through an injury-plagued campaign in 2021. That investment by the Blues more than paid for itself on Wednesday night as the 36-year-old beat Darcy Kuemper with a slapshot through traffic at 3:38 of the first overtime to propel his team to a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Avalanche to stave off elimination before a stunned crowd at Denver's Ball Arena. This was another one of those moments where an unlikely hero stepped to the forefront and delivered a memory that will last forever.”

Kristen Shilton, ESPN.com: “If the Lightning weren't favored to three-peat as Stanley Cup champs going into the playoffs, they might be now. Tampa Bay dismantled the Florida Panthers in a second-round series sweep that was impressive for how effortless it appeared. The Lightning are headed for their third straight Eastern Conference finals appearance and sixth in eight years. Few teams in this era can sustain that kind of success season over season. Tampa Bay is doing it before our eyes. The real revelation in the series against Florida, though, was Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy. His stunning play (.981 save percentage, 0.75 goals against average, capped off by a shutout in Game 4) defied superlatives. The Panthers averaged more regular-season goals (4.11 per game) than anyone, and Vasilevskiy made them look feeble as Tampa Bay outscored them 13-3. That dominance by Vasilevskiy wasn't guaranteed, either, after how he played in the first-round matchup against Toronto. His numbers there through six games (.885 SV%, 3.37 GAA) were average, but in Game 7, he rose to the occasion (30 saves, .968 SV%) and pushed Tampa Bay through. The Lightning will face New York or Carolina next. It's an unenviable assignment for either of them. The Lightning have only gotten stronger in this postseason. The limit to their potential might not exist.”

Mark Spector, Sportsnet: “Evander Kane is a power forward with exquisite finish, he can skate, shoot, or knock you on your backside — gloves on or gloves off. Your choice. Then the game ends, and the rest begins. A career spread equally over the sports pages, the police blotter and on the Page 6 gossip columns, Kane blows up the stereotype that is the typical Canadian hockey player the way Milan Lucic blows up a goalie. Today, he is well ahead of schedule to set a new National Hockey League record for goals in a playoff run, with 12 goals in just 11 games. Only 10 men throughout history have scored at that pace, and they have names like Esposito and Lemieux, Messier and Lafleur, Hull and Sakic. The playoff record is 19 goals, shared by Jari Kurri and Reggie Leach, rare air indeed for Kane, a player who didn’t even have a team to play for at Christmas . . . Kane can give his coach 30 goals and 40 headaches a season. Between bankruptcy, custody hearings, contract hearings and settlements, he has spent a lot of time in court. But then he breezes back into the picture and picks right up where he left off as the most dangerous scorer of the 2022 playoffs, with two hat tricks and a dozen goals. Is Kane an enigma? Did Mike Smith blow one in Game 4?”

Travis Yost, TSN: “Connor McDavid is breaking hockey as we know it. That’s not hyperbole. When was the last time we’ve seen a player dominate game after game the way McDavid has this postseason? I joked last week the NBA and NHL switched roles this postseason – the NBA conference finals are ripe with team-dominated basketball, while NHL fans are watching a superstar of the highest order completely take over games. That’s the ironic part. We have seen a number of first-ballot Hall of Fame players in the NHL over the past 20 years. Sidney Crosby, Alexander Ovechkin, Pavel Datsyuk – the list goes on and on. The bar they set for what would be considered exceptional performance in a team-dominated sport like hockey could be touched only by the most talented players in the world. But none of these players is the appropriate comparable for what McDavid is doing right now. In fact, McDavid isn’t even an appropriate comp for what McDavid is doing right now. His play has forced us to reimagine how much a star player can carry a team in the NHL. That’s no slight to the rest of the Oilers. It’s reality. It’s the type of question we tend to ask about NBA legends like Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, or LeBron James. Not a hockey player.”

Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com: “Hey, remember the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs between the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins? Remember when Igor Shesterkin, the favorite to win the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender, was pulled twice? Remember how he gave up three or more goals in six of the seven games they played? If you don't, that's OK. The Rangers goalie has done everything he can against Carolina to make you forget those opening-round struggles ever happened. Shesterkin has stopped 117 of 122 shots he has faced against the Hurricanes, good for a .959 save percentage. That included his 73 saves on 75 shots in two home victories at Madison Square Garden, to the delight of Rangers fans who chanted his name after saves (and opposing goals) for encouragement. He hasn't been perfect -- no doubt he'd like that Nino Niederreiter backhand goal from Game 3 back -- but he has been good enough that the Hurricanes are still trying to convince themselves they can beat him.”



"It's as pretty a goal as I've seen in a long time. It's big. You got to have different guys stepping up different nights. People will be like, 'Well, our top guys aren't going enough,' but we're winning hockey games and different guys are stepping up.”

Bednar, on MacKinnon’s spectacular third goal.

