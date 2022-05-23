Tipsheet: Avalanche prepare for big Blues pushback in Game 4

The Blues can play the Avalanche a whole lot tougher in Game 4 than they did in Game 3.

And they will have to -- or Colorado will take full control of this second-round series by gaining a 3-1 edge before the series shifts back to Denver for Game 5. An Avalanche victory Monday night would move land-hoarding recluse Stan Kroenke one step closer to winning the Stanley Cup.

So the Avalanche are expecting a big Blues push at Enterprise Center. Vladimir Tarasenko, Pavel Buchnevich, Brayden Schenn and Robert Thomas will need to get more pucks on net.

Also, Schenn, Ivan Barbashev and Alexei Toropchenko will need to get into human missile mode on the forecheck.

“If they're going to be more physical then we'll be quicker and more connected,” Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews said, according to NHLcom. “Whatever they bring, we'll match it.

“If we're able to take two in their building that would be huge for us. Obviously, if we go back 3-1 or 2-2, it's a big difference in the series. Our focus has already moved on to the next game.”

The Avalanche will have to adjust to the loss of offensive defenseman Sam Girard, who has arguably been their third-most valuable defender behind the peerless Cale Makar and Toews, his ever-reliable partner.

Colorado coach Jared Bednar has veterans Ryan Murray and Jack Johnson as possible fill-ins along with rugged Kurtis MacDermid, who is an imposing security guard at 6-foot-3 and 233 pounds.

“They're all pros,” Toews said. “They're true pros and are ready to go. Whoever fills that spot is going to be ready. We've had to do it all year with injuries and such. We have so many good guys sitting, who haven't played at all or played in a really long time. Most of those guys were regulars for us at certain times of the year. I think whoever steps in for us is going to be ready.”

Erik Johnson, a former first overall pick of the Blues, and fast-rising Bowen Byram will have shoulder bigger loads in Girard’s absence. And there will be even more focus on Makar, who hasn’t found his top gear in this playoff series.

“Sometimes it comes, sometimes it doesn't,” Makar said. “I mean, it's playoff time, so it's got to be able to happen every single night. But sometimes you just don't have that jump in your legs and you got to find a way to get it back.”

When Makar has that jump, he is the single-most disruptive offensive force in the NHL. Without it, he’s just really, really, really good.

“Cale doesn't need his legs,” Kadri said. “He's got his head and he's got his hands. Him skating at 50 percent is probably better than most. He's such a mature kid for his age and it doesn't matter if he's feeling it or not, he's going to get the job done. That's just the kind of person he is.”

The Blues will try to keep the puck in the Colorado zone as much as possible to make Makar and Co. expend energy at that end of the ice. And the Avalanche will be focused on quick exits and controlled breakouts to get their elite transition game up to speed.

Each side knows the other’s plan, so Game 4 will be determined by effort, execution and puck luck.

We will know a lot more about each team by late Monday night.

Here is what folks have been writing about this series:

Ken Wiebe, Sportsnet: “This epic battle has reached the attrition stage, with two key pieces landing on the sidelines. With much of the focus on those injuries and the potential impact they could have on this Central Division playoff series and beyond, some verbal shots got tossed around, the reputation of one of the primary combatants was brought into question and Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri had a water bottle thrown at him while giving a post-game interview on the TNT broadcast. Oh, and did we mention the individual who was believed to have tossed the aforementioned water bottle in his direction was none other than injured St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington? With everything happening off the ice, it’s important not to forget that it was the Avalanche who came up with the latest roundhouse right in this battle between Western Conference heavyweights, taking a 2-1 series lead . . . Losing Binnington is a blow for the Blues as he’d been brilliant in this series, turning aside 84 of 88 shots on goal for a .955 save percentage. Not only did he resemble the guy who led the Blues to the first Stanley Cup in franchise history back in 2019, the scary thing is that you could make the argument he was playing even better up until he got hurt.”

Mike McKenna, Daily Faceoff: “I don’t think Kadri ran Binnington on purpose. But I do think he was fully aware that Blues defenseman Calle Rosen was coming, and that there was a good chance they would both end up hurtling into the St. Louis goal. In my opinion, when Barbashev made contact with Kuemper earlier in the first period, it fueled the Avalanche bench. There’s no way it wasn’t noticed. Players see those things, and they all talk. I’ve seen this play out so many times. Your team’s goalie gets touched. Someone on the bench says it’s time to go after the other team’s goalie. Maybe not run him, but make him uncomfortable. Get in his crease. Chirp him. Players know that driving the net with a defenseman converging can result in an ugly collision. Usually they’ll try to let up a little, or get the right body position to lessen the blow. But if it’s the Stanley Cup playoffs, and you’ve just witnessed your own goaltender being messed around with like Barbashev did to Kuemper, it can change a mindset. And I think that might have played a factor in Kadri driving the St. Louis net with reckless abandon.”

Maitreyi Anantharaman, The Defector: “The TNT panelists also asked whether Kadri and Binnington were buddies—was this perhaps a wholesome and good-natured water bottle chucking between the fellas?—which Kadri answered with a cheery, ‘No. We’re not. If they were, theirs would be a peculiar friendship. Last October, in an Avs-Blues game featuring several scrums, Binnington swung his goalie stick near Kadri’s head, and the two had to be separated by an official. ‘I definitely don’t want kids out there swinging their sticks,” Binnington said after that happened. He has yet to condemn his own behavior this time, so don’t be surprised if the St. Louis area sees an uptick in hooligan child goalies throwing water bottles.”

Adam Proteau, The Hockey News: “For most NHL teams, losing your starting goaltender to an injury in the Stanley Cup playoffs is about as catastrophic as it gets. Sure, there can and have been stories of backup goalies rising to the occasion after the starter goes down, but most teams find their championship aspirations dashed once they lose their man between the pipes. That said, there are exceptions to that general rule. And this season, it looks like the St. Louis Blues could turn out to be one of them. The Blues announced Sunday that No. 1 netminder Jordan Binnington would miss the rest of their second-round series against Colorado after suffering a lower-body injury in Game Three Saturday, and while Binnington was at the top of his game when he was injured, St. Louis can still push the Avalanche to their limits, because Binnington’s backup, Ville Husso, is capable of keeping them afloat. The post-season – the first of Husso’s two-year NHL career – began well enough for the 27-year-old: he started, and won, Game One of the Blues’ first-round showdown against Minnesota, blanking the Wild 4-0 to set the tone for the series. However, Husso struggled in Games Two and Three, posting a 4.51 goals-against average in the two games. You can understand, then, why St. Louis head coach Craig Berube turned to Binnington in Game Four. Binnington had, by and large, played very well in April – better than Husso, who was there to help his team earlier in the season when Binnington hadn’t been at his best. Berube presented him with the chance to reassert his place in the Blues’ pecking order, and Binnington thrived. He won three in a row to oust the Wild, and he was arguably St. Louis’ best player in their first two games against Colorado. Let’s not pretend this doesn’t significantly hamper the Blues’ odds to win the series. However, Husso demonstrated earlier this year that he too could play well in St. Louis. He’s had his competitive leaps and swoons, but again, this is a guy who is experiencing the best playoff tournament in the world for the first time. It’s rare to see any rookie playoff goalie step in and dominate consistently, right from the get-go. Far more common is consistency challenges.”

MEGAPHONE

“It can be long and grueling. We're already three or four weeks into this thing now. Some of those guys haven't played in a game, but they've got to stay ready. They have to put in the extra work because obviously on a game night everyone else is getting an extra three hours of hard work.”

Bednar, on his reserve players staying ready.

