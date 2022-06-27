Tipsheet: Avalanche superstars fulfill their destiny with Stanley Cup victory

The best team won.

The Colorado Avalanche entered the season as Stanley Cup favorites. They had the most high-end talent.

This was supposed to be their year, after general manager Joe Sakic wedged maximum ability and experience under the salary cap. Sakic pulled out the stops before the trade deadline, too, adding grit and experience to support his stars.

And it all worked the way it was supposed to. The Avalanche secured the Cup by handling the Lightning 2-1 in Game 6.

“Management has believed in us, committed to us and we've grown together, and even when we had three straight exits in a row in the second round, we stuck together and we didn't blow it up," Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog said. "We didn't try to change things. We stuck with it. We brought in some really, really, really high-character pieces that just wanted to win.

“They just wanted to do whatever they could to win, and they were the difference for us.”

Coach Jared Bednar did a masterful job of keeping his team on course in the face of massive expectations.

By dispatching the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the process, this team will be remembered as one of the most impressive champions in modern times.

The Avalanche combined speed and skill with physical toughness and sturdy team structure. They suffered a glitch here and there -- like their Game 5 loss at home before their anxious fans -- but they always bounced back and got after it.

“This group, it was a great group,” Sakic said. “They believed in each other all year and really stuck together and never let anything faze them, really. If they had a bad game, they got right up the next day ready to be better.”

Colorado backed the Lightning up off the rush. The Avalanche pinned them in their own zone and caved in their defensive coverage, allowing Nathan MacKinnon and Co. to really step into their shots on goal.

At the other end, they thwarted Tampa Bay’s one-on-one moves in the open ice. They kept them on the outside and forced them to take wide turns in the offensive zone and throw shots into heavy traffic.

“It's not like we lost to some powder puff," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “That's a baller team over there. We never had home ice. We played all these star-studded teams. They found a way. We just ran into one more brick wall, and we just couldn't get through this one.”

Here is what folks were writing about the Cup Final:

Matt Stephens, The Hockey News: “It started in the summer of 2017. The Colorado Avalanche, coming off the worst season by any individual team in the salary cap era to that point, were at a crossroads: Stay the course or reboot once again. Their franchise face at that time, Matt Duchene, had made it very clear he wanted out of the organization that drafted him third overall. Star prospect Nathan MacKinnon had yet to find his stride. And rookie coach Jared Bednar had just overseen the unmitigated disaster that was the past seven months in his first season on the job. Most teams would have cleaned house by the final buzzer, eradicating any prior stench of the failure they just endured. That Avalanche team had every reason to salt the earth behind them, really. They were burdened with a roster in shambles, a locker room divided, and a leadership group that, at all levels of the organization, appeared well over their heads. But Joe Sakic didn't make the easy move. He stuck it out, against what most expected him to do. Bednar came back. Duchene was eventually traded the next season for a package that would eventually build the very bedrock of this current Avs roster. MacKinnon was signed to what soon became the best-value contract in the entire NHL. And, despite losing the draft lottery shortly thereafter, the Avalanche would use their disappointing fourth-overall selection on a CJHL defenseman by the name of Cale Makar. Fast forward five years, and the Colorado Avalanche are Stanley Cup champions, having just crafted a playoff run that featured two series sweeps, countless blowouts, and just three total losses despite losing their 100-point centre, starting goaltender, and top-four defenseman for weeks on end. The 2021-22 Avalanche are among the deepest and most dominant collections of talent the NHL has seen in recent memory. They are relentless. Inevitable. Their roster, from top-to-bottom, meticulously crafted and fine-tuned over an entire half-decade in order to blend the speed and size required that reign supreme in the modern game.”

Luke Fox, Sportsnet: “Watch the way Nathan MacKinnon winds up, legs chugging like hot pistons, and rampages 200 feet. A one-man breakout, a bulleting zone entry, a scoring chance waiting to happen. Marvel at those two poems Cale Makar calls feet, as they dance sideways, glide backwards and dart forwards, breaking your ankles and writing possibilities. Gawk at the direct, forceful lines dug by Valeri Nichushkin toward the opponents’ crease. Yes, they operate in the NHL’s highest altitude. But that’s not the reason hockey’s newest champion, the Colorado Avalanche, will take your breath away . . . In defeating the two-time champion Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on a sweltering Sunday night in Florida, snuffing out Tampa’s streak of series victories at 11, this attack-mode beast of Joe Sakic’s creation asserted that, yes, offense can win championships. Bolting its way to the title with a ridiculous 16-4 record, highlighted by 10 comeback wins, a four-plus-goals-per-game clip, and a deadly 33.3 per cent power-play conversion rate, the Avalanche can now bask in one of the most dominant playoff runs since the 1988 Edmonton Oilers went 16-2. (Sources say, the Boys on the Bus could wheel too.) What a blessing it is for the sport’s trajectory, to see a pinching, rushing, checking, unrelenting bunch of puck-movers parade around home ice with Lord Stanley’s Cup, Colorado’s first in 21 years. Jared Bednar’s vision of how the game should be played begins with a structure willing to slam the gas (even on the penalty kill) and requires full-lunged skill to execute properly.”

Frank Seravelli, Daily Faceoff: “In some ways, the manner in which the Avs mowed through the gassed Bolts mirrored their regular season. Whenever they were questioned, whenever push came to shove, the Avalanche put their heads down and motored on. The heavy, preseason favorites stumbled out of the gate with a 4-5-1 record in October. There were rumblings about the job security of coach Jared Bednar, who was operating in the final year of his deal. Sakic squashed them quickly, signing Bednar to a two-year extension in November. And after that, the Avalanche – who went 68-18-6 the rest of the way – won an incredible three out of their next four games, up to and including Sunday’s clincher. They had a .740 winning percentage (not points percentage!) after that sluggish start. In the end, the Avalanche recorded 72 wins, tied for the most ever between the regular season and playoffs with the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens, 1983-84 Edmonton Oilers and 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings. Of course, none of those three teams had the benefit of the shootout, but that doesn’t take away from Colorado’s accomplishment.”

Nicholas Cotsonika, NHL.com: “MacKinnon was 8 or 9 years old when his father made a hockey card of him. On the back, MacKinnon wrote that one day he wanted to be drafted by the Avalanche and play with Joe Sakic. He had a poster of Sakic in his bedroom. The Avalanche selected MacKinnon with the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft when Sakic was vice president of hockey operations, and the center won the Calder Trophy as the NHL rookie of the year in 2013-14 at 18 years old. Johnson and Gabriel Landeskog were among his teammates then. After losing in the Western Conference First Round in 2014, Colorado missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs three years in a row, finishing last in the NHL with 48 points in 2016-17. Johnson, Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and J.T. Compher were among MacKinnon's teammates then. The Avalanche lost in the first round in 2018, then lost in the second round three years in a row. A different kind of emotion poured out after the final horn a year ago after they won the Presidents' Trophy as the NHL's top regular-season team but lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in six games. ‘There's always next year,’ MacKinnon said then. ‘It's all we talk about, I feel like. I mean, I'm going into my ninth year next year and haven't won [bleep], so I'm just definitely motivated.’ Finally, it's next year now. No more waiting.”

Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com: “The Lightning have said they needed to lose before they could learn to win. So did MacKinnon. Those anguishing disappointments in the regular season and postseason that had come to define his nine-year NHL career were, in the span of one victory, undoubtedly worth it. Those years of demanding nothing short of excellence from teammates to the point of behind-the-scenes rigidity. That personal journey for MacKinnon in which he learned, from mentors such as Sidney Crosby, the mindset to unlock playoff achievement. It all became worth it, because Nathan MacKinnon could finally relish in the unbridled elation of bringing a Stanley Cup championship to the Avalanche. On the ice, he has been a star. Off the ice, MacKinnon was ‘the battery of our team, he makes everything go,’ as defenseman Erik Johnson put it. The guy who would say or do anything to ensure that his team finally reached its potential.”

MEGAPHONE

“Who said we're done? This core is here. We've battled. We've been through everything you can think of and, for the most part, we've found a way to come out on top.”

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, on his dethroned champions.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.