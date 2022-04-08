Tipsheet: Bad start for hapless Pirates could have been much worse

When Pittsburgh third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes exited Opening Day in the first inning, long-suffering Pirates fans feared the worst.

Hayes is a huge piece of the team’s future, as underscored by the landmark eight-year, $70 million contract extension he just received from his cost-conscious employer. He is one of the sport’s elite fielders and he offers some offensive upside as well.

But last season he struggled with a left wrist injury – and then he left Thursday’s game with an apparent left wrist injury. Pirates faithful are trained to expect the worst, so they did.

“We were all holding our breath a little bit,” Pirates handyman Cole Tucker told reporters. “Very up-and-down day for him. We were just kind of confused. Glad to know that it sounds like it’s nothing major.”

Fortunately, this appeared to be a false alarm.

“Hopefully we dodged a bullet,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said.

“I knew it wasn’t an injury,” Hayes told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I knew it was a cramp. I was trying my best. There were like two or three pitches I didn’t even have my glove on. I was trying my best to get that thing to loosen back up. I just didn’t have the time to do it.

“Everything happens for a reason. I can’t keep my head down. Baseball is here every day. I just have to be ready for Saturday.”

Hayes should be back in the lineup Saturday. That’s the good news. The bad news? The Pirates are terrible again this season.

They walked seven batters and committed two errors in their 9-0 loss to the Cardinals Thursday.

“It was great, I mean, it was great in terms of the fans and being in a full ballpark,” Shelton said of the Opening Day atmosphere. “The outcome was definitely not what we looking for.”

The Pirates issued seven walks and committed two errors. Starting pitcher JT Brubaker lasted just three innings and allowed four runs on four hits and three walks.

“With his stuff, he has to work on the plate,” Shelton said.

“The walks don’t sit well with me,” Brubaker told reporters. “That’s something I can control, and it’s not who I am.”

Reliever Duane Underwood Jr. added to the team’s woes by suffering an apparent right hamstring strain that knocked him out of the game.

So it’s downward and onward for the Pirates in 2022.

TALKIN BASEBALL

Here’s what folks were writing about Opening Day:

Chelsea Janes, Washington Post: “Whether baseball is better or worse for the changes agreed to in those negotiations will become clear in time. Until then, the game returned to mark the days and weeks and months, relentless in its daily presence again — at least as far as the weather allows it, though being subject to the whims of weather is a baseball tradition in itself. The season started at Wrigley Field, where the Chicago Cubs became the first team to win a game in 2022. They could still finish 162-0. A few hours later and a few hours south in St. Louis, the Cardinals faithful welcomed future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols into a lineup with Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina for the first time since 2010. Pujols teared up as he stepped into the batter’s box as a Cardinal for the first time in more than a decade, and many of those in the stands likely joined him. These are the bonds baseball builds, the feelings a few guys standing on a field have inspired for a century and a half now. But baseball has never felt so fragile, so subject to the twists and turns of a world from which it was designed to help us all escape. Two years ago, the coronavirus pandemic meant the season wouldn’t start until midsummer. A year ago, only a few thousand fans were at Yankee Stadium on Opening Day — and after a year without fans at all, if felt like millions. This year, trouble within the sport threatened to ruin it all again. But here baseball goes again, carrying all the usual hope and intrigue and promise into another season, the fragility only hardening the sense that the whole thing is a gift, whatever the thorny details may be.”

Coley Harvey, ESPN.com: “The Reds might not have opened the season in their usual way -- at home, after a citywide party and parade through downtown Cincinnati -- but that didn't matter. A major reason for their success spoiling the Braves' banner-unveiling party at Truist Park was the work of starter Tyler Mahle. The right-hander struck out seven and gave up a lone unearned run in a rather strong 84-pitch, five-inning outing. For the start of April, it was certainly a commendable performance -- and one the Reds hope he can build upon. Mahle also had the most impressive moment of the night. He ended the third inning by somehow snagging a comeback liner that left Marcell Ozuna 's bat with a 104.5 mph exit velocity. As for the most impressive audio moment of the night? Hands down that belonged to Reds first baseman Joey Votto, who was miked up throughout the game for ESPN and had his share of fun interactions.”

Dayn Perry, CBBSports.com: “Seiya Suzuki is officially a Major Leaguer, and he owns a .750 on-base percentage. Suzuki went 1 for 2 with two walks for the Cubs on Opening Day. He recorded his first big league hit against reigning NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes, and he is the first Cubs player to reach base three times in his MLB debut since Nico Hoerner had a three-hit game in his debut in 2019. Speaking of Hoerner, he swatted the first home run of the 2022 season, a three-run blast against Burnes. Hoerner hit zero home runs in 324 plate appearances between the majors and minors from 2020-21. The game's big blow was Ian Happ's two-run double in the seventh inning. David Robertson closed out the win for the North Siders. Burnes labored in his season debut. Last season he famously struck out a record 58 batters before issuing his first walk in 2021. So, naturally, he walked the very first batter he faced in 2021. Burnes was charged with three runs in five innings. In three starts against the Cubs last season, he allowed three runs in 20 innings. So already Chicago has had more success against him than last year. Suzuki reached base three times and Happ had three hits, including two doubles. Kyle Hendricks allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings for the Cubs. He struck out seven and generated 14 swings and misses, two more than any game last year. The Cubs have won their season opener for the fourth time in the past five years.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “For the first time in decades, service-time suppression took an L, and celebrated prospects like Julio Rodriguez (Mariners), Spencer Torkelson (Tigers) and Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals) went north with the big club, rather than spend a two-week charade in the minors so their overlords could harvest a seventh year of service out of them. Thursday, on a day the Royals welcomed salty veteran Zack Greinke to the fold with an Opening Day start, Witt easily turned around a fastball for an RBI double that pushed across the go-ahead run in a win over Cleveland. A year ago, he might not have been there, and the Royals might not have started their year so gloriously.”

Paul Casella, MLB.com: “The thing with (Shohei) Ohtani is -- as amazing he was last season -- he actually struggled on the mound out of the gate. He had 11 walks in his first two starts and 19 walks through 18 2/3 innings. Some were questioning whether he could be a viable starter. Then, he settled in and found his command. This year, he kicks things off with nine K's (including three of Jose Altuve) and only one walk? If we get a full season of this Ohtani -- maybe he'll have a Cy Young to pair with his MVP trophy.”

MEGAPHONE

“It’s what he’s done his whole career. He changes speeds, gets you off the fastball or gets you in between on a lot of different pitches. He throws ‘em all in a lot of different counts. He was really good.”

Tucker, on Adam Wainwright’s shutdown performance.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.