Tipsheet: Bader makes impressive Yankees debut in dramatic victory

Yankees fans can quit complaining about the Harrison Bader trade now.

The former Cardinals outfielder finally got on the field for his hometown team after recovering from his months-long battle with plantar fasciitis.

He looked great in pinstripes. Bader went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored as the Yankees rallied for a dramatic 9-8 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Giancarlo Stanton’s walk-off grand slam.

“My first debut as a Cardinal in 2017 was a walk-off, and my Yankee debut was another walk-off,” he told the New York media. “So, it’s just really special just to be part of big wins, Just a special night for all of us. It’s a big win.”

Bader made the immediate impact he was hoping for.

“That was the goal,” he said. “Everything that came prior to being able to debut is in the past and I just wanted to be — whether it was a catch or a stolen bag or whatever — I was just really wanting and ready to be effective for this team to help them win the game.

“And I had a couple of situations where I found some holes, and it worked out in my favor. Still work to do; we’ve got a long road ahead. But it felt good to deliver for this clubhouse, for sure.”

Bader grew up in neighboring Bronxville and attended many games at Yankee Stadium as a fan.

“There’s definitely a special history here for me, obviously,” Bader said. “I was in the stands when I was younger.”

The Yankees spent pitcher Jordan Montgomery to get Bader, so fans were eager to see a return on that trade. While Bader was forced to cool his heels, literally, Montgomery enjoyed a fabulous start for the Cardinals.

But that’s water under the bridge now that the Yankees are gearing up for the playoffs and Aaron Judge has captivated the city with his home-run chase. He smacked No. 60 Tuesday night.

Fans are in a good mood in the Bronx these days. They gave Bader a warm reception when he took the field for the first time.

“I felt very comfortable,” he said. “The fans in New York are very sweet. I love their cheers. It was just a great win. It was a beautiful night. I felt super comfortable.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Kirby McDaniel, ESPN.com: “(Masyn) Winn was a buzzy, exciting prospect in the 2020 draft, going 54th overall out of a Texas high school. He flashed 60-to-70 grade tools for speed, defense, arm strength, bat speed and power potential, along with fastball and curveball. He barely pitches anymore but could be a legitimate late-inning weapon if he tried to go down that path. As a hitter, he was still a little raw but certainly had the upside to be an above average hitter, grading as a 45 FV entering the year. This season as a 20-year-old, he torched High-A and spent most of the season in Double-A, where he was just above league average with the bat, landing 21st on my midseason list. That may not sound exciting, but while his prospect peers will largely be playing in college most of next season, Winn may be in the big leagues playing every day for a contender -- and standing next to the potential 2022 NL MVP, at that.”

Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “On a 162-game basis, the Dodgers have posted 99 wins for a decade; eight games better per annum than the next-closest contender. This, recall, in what is almost certainly the most disparate period in terms of team-to-team talent levels of the entire expansion era: there are more tanking opponents to beat up on, but also more superteams that can match superlatives. Still: The Atlanta clubs that won 14 straight titles did so with a .606 winning percentage, but in those years the Yankees averaged four wins fewer, half their recent deficit against the Dodgers. There’s no AL analogue to this outfit. There have been (per Stathead) 113 seasons in MLB history in which a team has logged at least 100 victories. Fourteen of those seasons have been since 2017, compared to 16 between 2000 and 2016. Of 39 teams to record at least 104 Ws, eight have played in this millennium; six in 2017 or more recently. The Dodgers own three of those incredible seasons, logged in the last four full seasons, and are all but assured to get another.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “There might be no player in the majors who’s putting up numbers that boggle the mind as Spencer Strider’s do. The fireballing 23-year-old rookie has been utterly dominant this season, particularly since entering the Braves’ rotation on May 30. In Sunday’s start against the Phillies, he reached 200 strikeouts for the season, joining and even outdoing some notable company along the way. Via his usual one-two punch of an upper-90s four-seam fastball and a baffling slider, Strider struck out 10 Phillies in six innings during his 5–2 victory, with Nick Maton going down swinging against a 99-mph heater in the fifth inning for no. 200. Strider had a no-hitter in progress at the time, and he maintained it for 5.2 innings before Alec Bohm connected against him for a solo homer. Strider became the sixth pitcher to reach 200 strikeouts this season. What’s extraordinary is how few innings he needed to do it relative to the previous five . . . In fact, Strider set a record for the fewest innings needed to reach the 200-strikeout plateau, doing so in 130 innings, 0.2 fewer than Randy Johnson needed in 2001. Cole was the second-fastest by that measure, doing so in 133.2 innings in 2019.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “Strider might have the best fastball in the majors. His heater features above-average break horizontally and vertically, and its 98.2-mph average velocity ranks third among pitchers with at least 500 thrown this season, behind Baltimore Orioles closer Félix Bautista and Cincinnati Reds flamethrower Hunter Greene. Believe it or not, Strider's fastball plays even hotter than that number indicates. Despite being listed at 6-foot, he's able to get far down the mound. His extension, or the distance from the pitching rubber to his release point, is closer to seven feet. Covering so much distance empowers his fastball to play about a mile per hour faster as a result. Strider's fastball benefits from his release point in other respects, too. His stature and release depth create a flatter angle from his hand to the top of the zone, constructing an optical illusion for hitters to solve. They haven't succeeded. Strider has coerced whiffs on more than 37 percent of the swings taken against his fastball in the upper-third of the zone this season. The league-average, for reference, is 29 percent.”

Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “It should be no surprise that (Mets pitcher Max) Scherzer, after opting to pitch a rehab start in Syracuse instead of a simpler sim game in Queens, came off the IL and returned to the Mets ready to kill. Facing a team still fighting for a playoff spot in the Milwaukee Brewers, and seeing his first MLB action since Sep. 3, Scherzer showed none of that ‘left side irritation’ that caused him to take a quick break in the first place. Instead, he immediately began pursuit of a feat that’s just barely eluded him a couple of times in his 15-year career: a perfect game. For six innings, Scherzer crushed Brewer after Brewer, throwing a faster fastball than usual at 95 mph and mixing in some banana-peel breaking pitches to strike out nine guys while not allowing anybody to reach base. Scherzer was completely unreadable to the opposition, looking as good as he ever has in his life, and as the game reached the halfway point it’s likely that Mets fans and other viewers were beginning to feel some tension surrounding the impending big decision for manager Buck Showalter. His starter, returning from a physical setback, was on something like a 70-pitch leash. But how in the world could you get between Max Scherzer and a perfect game? Would the pitcher even allow that to happen, or would he determinedly charge out to the mound inning after inning, refusing to heed any suggestion to cool it? (Manager Buck) Showalter decided to pull the plug after six flawless innings, and Scherzer … well, he was actually very chill and happy about it!”

Patrick Dubuque, Baseball Prospectus: “The Houston Astros claimed their fifth AL West title in the last six years, the exception being the COVID-shortened 2020 affair. It really feels like it should have been finalized weeks ago; after all, when they started 22-11, they were only a half-game up on the Angels, which absolutely feels like a fever dream. Since then, they’ve just gone on, invisibly winning in the background. They even have the favorite for AL Cy Young, yet you don’t really need to watch (Justin) Verlander pitch; you already know what it looks like . . . In a few weeks, when the first round of the playoffs are over, we’ll have to come to terms again with the concept that the Astros do still exist. But do they? It’s a team so methodical, so technical in its success that it almost feels like playing against the computer, or the house in blackjack. This is just what they are now, and will be seemingly forever, less a team than a standard by which other teams have to surpass.”

MEGAPHONE

"To get a chance to play baseball at Yankee Stadium, packed house, first-place team, that's what you dream about. I love every second of it. Even when we were down, you don't like losing, but I knew top of the lineup coming up, we got a shot to come back here and do something special. I'm trying to enjoy it all, soak it all in, but I know I still got a job to do out on the field every single day."

Aaron Judge, after the Yankees’ dramatic victory,