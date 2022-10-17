Tipsheet: Bader's heroics keep Yankees' postseason alive

Former Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader is channeling his inner Randy Arozarena for his hometown New York Yankees.

Bader has smacked three homers in his four playoff games. The only previous Yankees center fielders to hit three homers in one postseason were Bernie Williams and Mickey Mantle.

That's pretty good company, no?

Bader is stirring memories of Arozarena, the discarded Cardinals outfielder who famously smacked 10 playoff homers for the Tampa Bay Rays during his startling 2020 power surge.

That’s postseason baseball for you. Stuff happens.

“I'm grateful and fortunate for the opportunity,” Bader said. “And every day I wake up, it feels good to be a Yankee. I carry that in the field, carry that in my preparation.”

Bader's two-run blast Sunday helped the Yankees defend the honor of baseball’s overdogs by defeating the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 and avoid elimination.

The defending World Champion Atlanta Braves had already bitten dust in this postseason. So had the 111-victory Los Angeles Dodgers.

The last two teams into the National League bracket, the wild-card entrants from Philadelphia and San Diego, marched into the NLCS.

The Guardians pushed the Yankees to the brink by winning two of the first three games in their American League Division Series. Then Bader came through with his game-turning homer.

“He’s electric, really, an electric player,” Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole said. “Impact player. Impact player. Got moxie, got baseball awareness, gets after the ball on defense. A lot of good things to say about that guy.”

Cole did what $324 million pitchers are supposed to do when their team gets into a must-win scenario. He won.

“He just kept making pitches all night long,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I thought he was just really in command of the moment, and it was obviously a huge start for us and for him. And to get us that deep in the game set us up real nice.”

Cole wasn’t overpowering. He allowed the leadoff hitter to reach base in the first three innings, then he yielded Josh Naylor’s leadoff homer in the fourth inning.

But he plowed through seven innings, made 110 pitches, held the Guardians to two runs and got the game to the Yankees’ high-leverage relievers Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta.

And the Yankees were able to force Game 5 against the Guardians Monday night.

“It’s going to be a great day,” Bader said. “I can’t wait to wake up tomorrow and get to it.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about the baseball postseason:

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The San Diego Padres’ fans, with tears in their eyes and their voices quivering, stood in their seats Saturday night, took out their cell phones, and snapped pictures and video for posterity. It happened. It really happened. The Padres, after 54 years of existence, finally slayed the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers, their hated rivals 90 miles north on the I-5 Freeway. The Padres, in one of the greatest moments in San Diego sports history, knocked off the Dodgers, 5-3, in front of a wild sellout crowd at Petco Park, advancing to the National League Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Dodgers, who won 111 regular-season games, tied for the fourth-most in baseball history, are going home. It will go down as one of the greatest upsets in baseball history with the Padres finishing 22 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West standings, only to rise up and win the only games that will be remembered. It was the first time since 1906, when the Chicago White Sox won the World Series over the Cubs, that a team finished with 22 fewer victories than their opponent and won their postseason series.”

Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “In February of 2019, the Padres signed Machado to the $300 million contract that shocked the industry and forever changed the perception of their franchise. As the Padres' offense languished through most of this past summer, it was Machado who kept them afloat, playing almost daily and producing like an MVP. His performance helped lead them back into the postseason, and once they got there, it was their two boldest trade additions who lifted them. Juan Soto, quite possibly the biggest midseason acquisition in baseball history, produced the game-tying hit and later came around to score in the five-run seventh inning that produced an epic comeback. Josh Hader, who had arrived in another blockbuster trade two days earlier, closed it out in the ninth, sending the Padres into the NL Championship Series for the first time since 1998.”

Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “Much was made, upon the cementing of the postseason field, of the path San Diego would have to tread to secure their first championship. Thanks to the expanded playoffs and decreased parity league-wide, they could have been the first outfit ever to face four 100-win teams in the postseason. Now, two 100-win dragons are in the dust, their foes have vanquished another, and the 99-win Yankees are on the brink. The Astros remain, in their Sisyphean quest for another World Series title that, fairly or not, will not bring glory. They’re not the scariest team left standing, though. Not with San Diego featuring bullpen work like this, everyone coming alive at exactly the right moment . . . The San Diego relief unit has been a buzzsaw, but so has the Phillies lineup. Call it a chainsaw fight if you like (I’m not checking if a buzzsaw is the same thing as a chainsaw), but it makes for the most enticing NLCS one could ask for. Probably, that’s an even worse consolation prize than 111 victories.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “What a journey for the Phillies. They were 21-29 through May. They fired their manager. They lost 2021 MVP Bryce Harper to a broken thumb in late June. They were only three games over .500 until a winning streak in late July. They lost 10 of 13 at one point into late September and had to fight nearly to the finish of the regular season just to make the playoffs. They trailed 2-0 going into the ninth inning of Game 1 of the Wild Card Series. And now they are in the NLCS for the first time since 2010. On the flip side, the Braves had one of the greatest extended runs in regular-season history. They went 78-34 after the calendar turned to June. They ran down the Mets to win the NL East despite having faced a 10 1/2 game deficit. Now, the defending champions caught a glimpse into what a fickle mistress postseason baseball can be. They won 88 games and the World Series last year. This year, they won 101 games and nary a postseason series.”

Michael Baumann, FanGraphs: “Baseball being as unpredictable as it is, it’s hard to tell sometimes whether opportunism leads to good luck or the other way around, and the Phillies didn’t make it easy to tell which way the causal arrow was pointing. They benefited from some unusual plays; the carom on [J.T.] Realmuto’s inside-the-park home run was the most obvious, but there were others. A miscommunication between [Ronald] Acuña and [Michael] Harris on a ball to the gap turned a likely out into a Brandon Marsh double in the top of the fourth. Acuña also bobbled a Texas Leaguer to right center in the sixth. (Between those plays, the 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, and a slow backup on Realmuto’s homer, Acuña had a forgettable afternoon to say the least.) Realmuto also legged out an infield single to extend the sixth-inning rally that put the game out of reach. The Phillies, on the other hand, recorded 15 of their 27 outs by strikeout, didn’t walk anyone, ran the bases aggressively but not recklessly, and fielded the ball cleanly. (That last has not been something this infield could take for granted all season.) There simply weren’t that many bounces for the Braves to take advantage of.”

Kevin Goldstein, Baseball Prospectus: “The Phillies cannot be remotely normal, and bless them for it. It’s been a refrain throughout the season, usually for ill but sometimes for good. This game was good, and frankly, pretty normal. But maybe that’s the weird part. That sometimes, this team imbued by the baseball gods with the weirdest energy imaginable just goes out and wins a game exactly like they’re supposed to. They bludgeoned the Braves pitching staff, starting with Marsh’s pull-side bomb. [Charlie] Morton throws his curveball more than any other pitcher, and this one broke down and in to a lefty—right into the happy spot. Marsh, who was acquired to shore up center field defensively and take competitive at-bats against right-handers, has done enough of both to help Philly advance.”

MEGAPHONE

“If you would have told me back in March we just signed up to play Game 5 in New York, to go to the ALCS, I would have jogged to New York. I mean, this is . . . I'm excited.”

Guardians manager Terry Francona, on his looming elimination game against the Yankees.