Tipsheet: Baseball fans may have to wait months for any real news

Marc Normandin, Baseball Prospectus: “Why is the lockout necessary in December, though? It will stop transactions from occurring everywhere except in the minors, so free agents won’t be able to sign anywhere until the lockout is at its end. They will still be able to sign after the lockout, so while things will all have to happen quickly, it’s not as if the teams were making moves to fill holes that these free agents couldn’t fill themselves. There isn’t really a reason for the lockout to happen at this stage, except as a mechanism to make a public show and to attempt to intimidate the players, or break their unity somehow by sowing fear of the unknown in their ranks. There is nothing at all stopping the league and the PA from continuing to negotiate the CBA past its expiration, without a lockout imposed by the owners, maybe saving it for spring training if the two sides are still talking. So, we’re going to have a lockout imposed on the players by the owners, who, while not negotiating in bad faith in the legal sense of the word, are not exactly acting like a party that wants to figure out these issues that need figuring out. The lockout does not even need to happen, but it will, because, as the commissioner of the sport already said, the idea is to force a resolution. The owners want the players to feel pressured to accept a deal, likely after MLB’s public relations machine and its ancillary pieces with major platforms attempt to spin the narrative in the league’s favor for a month or two. MLB doesn’t want the lockout to extend into the actual season—that’s when the lockout is no longer useful for the league, because it is effectively the same as a player strike, in the sense that the players are going to be able to hold out until they see what they want to see out of the owners, and at great financial cost to both sides. Again, I ask: Why is the lockout necessary in December?”