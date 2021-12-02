Tipsheet: Baseball fans may have to wait months for any real news

The past few weeks brought an overwhelming rush of baseball news as teams rushed to sign free agents ahead of the baseball lockout.
While the vaults were open, a few teams also locked in their cornerstone players to long-term deals to set their nucleus.
General managers condensed months of work into days. Agents rushed to get their clients signed before the industry shut down for the first time since 1990.
And now we wait.
With the lockout officially underway, the Hot Stove League is idle and we won’t have any new developments to kick around for some time.
This could easily extend into February, when spring training is supposed to start. Given the determination of owners to protect the status quo on free agency and the players' quest to force change, this standoff could last even longer and cause financial damage.
MLB Players Association czar Tony Clark is under pressure to deliver a much better contract. The rank-and-file players feel they have been left behind in baseball's economic growth.
The owners would be the first to feel pain, from the loss of exhibition game revenue, season ticket sales and single-game advance sales. The players wouldn’t really suffer until April, when they are due to start collecting their salary.
In the interim, unsigned players will feel some anxiety while wondering about their future. Fringe players may be more willing to look for sure money in Japan or Korea rather than risk getting nothing back in the States.
Each year many veterans sign minor league deals with invitations to spring training, hoping to work their way into another big league season. Such opportunities could be scarce if the lockout cuts into exhibition play.
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder while top recruits bail on the Oklahoma football program:
- How will history remember the Jose Rondon Era with the Cardinals?
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Marc Normandin, Baseball Prospectus: “Why is the lockout necessary in December, though? It will stop transactions from occurring everywhere except in the minors, so free agents won’t be able to sign anywhere until the lockout is at its end. They will still be able to sign after the lockout, so while things will all have to happen quickly, it’s not as if the teams were making moves to fill holes that these free agents couldn’t fill themselves. There isn’t really a reason for the lockout to happen at this stage, except as a mechanism to make a public show and to attempt to intimidate the players, or break their unity somehow by sowing fear of the unknown in their ranks. There is nothing at all stopping the league and the PA from continuing to negotiate the CBA past its expiration, without a lockout imposed by the owners, maybe saving it for spring training if the two sides are still talking. So, we’re going to have a lockout imposed on the players by the owners, who, while not negotiating in bad faith in the legal sense of the word, are not exactly acting like a party that wants to figure out these issues that need figuring out. The lockout does not even need to happen, but it will, because, as the commissioner of the sport already said, the idea is to force a resolution. The owners want the players to feel pressured to accept a deal, likely after MLB’s public relations machine and its ancillary pieces with major platforms attempt to spin the narrative in the league’s favor for a month or two. MLB doesn’t want the lockout to extend into the actual season—that’s when the lockout is no longer useful for the league, because it is effectively the same as a player strike, in the sense that the players are going to be able to hold out until they see what they want to see out of the owners, and at great financial cost to both sides. Again, I ask: Why is the lockout necessary in December?”
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “The chasm between the sides centers on the game's core economics. The union's proposal this week included playoff expansion to 12 teams and the ability to put patches on uniforms. The players remain steadfast in their desire to remove artificial restraints on free agency, get players paid more at earlier ages, fix service-time manipulation and address tanking. Before the meetings, the league had proposed a 14-team postseason in a package that included an increase of the competitive-balance-tax (CBT) threshold from $210 million to $214 million -- with growth that would increase to $220 million. The union's proposal had included a reduction from its previous ask of a $248 million CBT to $245 million. In the seven-minute session, the union rejected a proposal by the league to drop certain issues -- including any change of the six-year reserve before a player can reach free agency -- from discussions.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Even cancelling spring training games could be devastating to both sides. As it is, MLB says teams lost about $2.4 billion in 2020 because of the pandemic, while players lost two-thirds of their salary. In addition, clubs need to sell season tickets for the 2022 season, with 28 of the 30 teams suffering a loss in attendance last year from 2019. The frantic rush of deals in recent days and weeks is largely driven by agents and players concerned that owners may not be inclined to spend as much if season ticket sales are down. On the flip side, teams want to show they’re committed to winning to spur ticket sales even if there’s a work stoppage. Now, it’s a matter of seeing whether MLB and the union can find common ground. The union insists the CBA needs an overhaul, with perhaps as many as 13 teams not trying to win, younger players not being fairly compensated, teams manipulating the service time to delay free agency and the luxury tax and draft compensation being a deterrent to signing free agents. MLB says there certainly can be improvements to the CBA, but contends players are doing just fine as evidenced by the millions already spent this winter. The older players still are faring well in free agency, the league points out, with 31-year-old Marcus Semien getting a $175 million deal, 30-year-old Kevin Gausman receiving $110 million and 37-year-old Max Scherzer becoming the first player to average more than $40 million a season. It is the only sport with seven players guaranteed at least $300 million, with seven of the eight biggest contracts in history signed under the current CBA. The union will tell you it’s not about the game’s biggest stars being handsomely paid. The union wants assurances that all 30 teams are trying to win, acting more like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets instead of the Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates.”
Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: “Javier Báez’s reported six-year, $140 million deal with the Tigers marked the sixth free-agent contract of the winter worth at least $100 million. That’s twice as many as players signed last winter, while the number of deals worth at least $50 million has already spiked from six to 11 -- and it’s only Dec. 1. Those deals include the ninth $300 million contract in history (Corey Seager, 10 years, $325 million contract with the Rangers) and the highest average annual value (Max Scherzer, three years, $130 million -- $43.3 million per year -- with the Mets). Clubs have spent more than $1.6 billion on free agents already this winter, a number that swells past the $2.1 billion mark when you factor in extensions for players, including Wander Franco ($182 million), José Berríos ($131 million), Byron Buxton ($100 million) and Sandy Alcantara ($56 million). The big spenders haven’t been the usual suspects, either. The Rangers have shelled out more than $560 million for four players (Seager, Marcus Semien, Jon Gray and Kole Calhoun), while the Tigers have spent $217 million on Báez and Eduardo Rodriguez. The Mariners and Blue Jays each signed a starting pitcher for more than $100 million, and the Mets -- who haven’t been to the postseason since 2016 -- have spent more than $250 million on four players, including Scherzer’s history-making deal. Even the Marlins have joined the fray, signing Avisaíl García to a $53 million contract, the fourth-largest free-agent deal in club history.”
MEGAPHONE
"It's one of the best franchises in all of sports and fan bases as well, so it's extremely appealing to me. It sells out every single night. To pitch in front of that electric crowd is something that kind of draws me."
— Marcus Stroman, after signing with the Chicago Cubs.
Today's sports world is changing fast, and MLB needs to keep up.