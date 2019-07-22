It was quite the day at Cooperstown, N.Y., as Mariano Rivera, Roy Halladay, Edgar Martinez, Mike Mussina, Lee Smith and Harold Baines were inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Once again we were reminded that the Hall of Fame is a gloriification of Our National Pastime. There fans can revel in the sport's history and admire the all-time greats who played it.
Every year there's much hand-wringing over the selection process for the Hall. Different baseball writers use different criteria while filling out their ballots.
Some lean more heavily on analytics than others. Some are more inclusive while others adhere to higher standards to make the Hall more exclusive.
Some are forgiving of performance-enhancing drug abusers while others will go to their grave voting against them.
Then there are the Eras Committee which sort through all the players whom the baseball writers failed to vote in. While the former Veterans Committee was accused to being too picky, the Eras Committees are drawing heat for being too lenient.
Yes, we're talking about you, Harold Baines.
Turbulence looms in the not-so-distant future. Voters can keep Mark McGwire out of the Hall, for now, but how can they ban Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens? A Hall of Fame without those two isn't a true Hall of Fame.
But we can wait to have that argument. Again, this is supposed to be a celebration. This is supposed to be for the fans.
That was underscored by Sunday's spectacular ceremony. Here is what folks were writing about it:
Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: "Because baseball can sometimes resemble religion and a special Sunday service was scheduled, they poured into this tiny town, and they streamed up Susquehanna Avenue in paraphernalia-wearing packs. New Yorkers donning the No. 42, teal-clad Pacific Northwesterners and folks from all points in-between came to pay homage to heroes both here and gone. An announced crowd of 55,000 -- the second largest in the history of the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony -- and 53 previous inductees came to hear the reflections of Mariano Rivera, Edgar Martinez, Mike Mussina, Lee Smith and Harold Baines and to see Roy Halladay’s widow, Brandy, deliver a touching and tear-jerking tribute to the prominent pitcher, who left this world far too soon. Life, love, mourning, pride, humor, reflection, passion. Even the most recognizable riff of Metallica’s 'Enter Sandman' was sprinkled within a 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' performance by former Rivera teammate Bernie Williams and his electric guitar. Those were the hallmarks of the commemoration of the Class of ’19 one mile south of the hallowed Hall."
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: "Baseball is not a game of perfect. Not very often. Neither is life. Not ever. And so Mike Mussina and Harold Baines and Edgar Martinez and Lee Smith and Mariano Rivera had their turns with their binders. Baines picked a place in the sky and thanked his father, who’d told him, 'Words are easy, deeds are hard. ... Deeds speak loudest and sometimes they echo forever.' And Smith picked a place in the sky and thanked his sister, the woman who’d given him courage and comfort. And Rivera found a woman in the crowd, his wife, Clara, and called her his pillar, his backbone, and said that if he were to do it again, do it all over from a fishing village in Panama to a stage in Cooperstown across three decades, 'I would love that we will do it with you again.' Then he picked a place in the sky and thanked his God. It’s why the voices of the men who hold those binders shake. Why the words so thoughtfully composed and memorized blur. When they were young and powerful, the Hall of Fame indeed was about immortality. When they arrive, however, and look around and must pick a place in the sky for their thank-yous, when an imperfect game seems so much closer to perfect in hindsight, it is time to reconsider what the Hall of Fame is about for them. On this Sunday, Brandy Halladay held her own binder, the eulogy, and lauded the men behind her 'for being such a good example to him.' Congratulations, she said to them. And thank you, she said. And if anyone on that stage, anyone in that crowd, anyone watching anywhere, had thought this was about the baseball, Brandy Halladay wiped her eyes and suggested otherwise. Maybe, it was about those lost days, especially now that they’re gone, and the days ahead, before they are, too."
Kevin Kernan, New York Post: "The Baseball Hall of Fame is not just about talent and numbers. It is more than that. It is about strength, the inner strength it takes to survive and move forward in the major leagues. That strength was on display Sunday in multiple ways at the Clark Sports Center in front of a crowd of 55,000 fans who came to see this Hall of Fame class, led by Mariano Rivera. In every way Rivera is a product of that inner strength, coming from a small fishing village in Panama to become the greatest closer of all time. He had to come to another country and learn how to speak a new language, and some nights he cried himself to sleep in the minors because he felt out of place. The Yankee icon talked about the blessings he received along the way to rise to the top of his profession and about making the most of each opportunity, the fortitude it took and the strength it took to overcome hurdles like when he and another young Yankee, Derek Jeter, were sent back to the minors in 1995. Rivera said he and Jeter were 'literally crying' in a Bennigan’s after that move was made, but both men continued to progress, eventually winning five world championships together with the Yankees. Jeter, Jorge Posada, Andy Pettitte — with Rivera members of the Core Four — and Tino Martinez were seated here in the heat to support their teammate because that is the way those Yankees succeeded — together."
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: "To be sure, you can't really construct a convincing analytical argument in favor of Baines' selection, unless you are willing to open the doors wide open and allow the floodgates to pour in a lot of good players who have been passed over in elections past. He's not the worst Hall of Fame electee, according to most leading metrics, but he's in the lower tier. The defenses of his selection have tended to favor anecdotal evidence and cherry-picked numbers. There are lots of players on Baines' performance level or better who never got in. Never got close. And if Baines had not been selected, it wouldn't have merited more than a passing mention in any story related to the topic. Yet all the negativity that sprung from Baines' selection obscures an essential thing: He was really good, and so, too, were all those players who might fall somewhere under the arbitrary line you might want to draw that declares Hall worthiness, and wherever it is that Baines resides."
Jon Tayler, SI.com: "Elections had slowed to a crawl in the two decades prior, with the norm each summer being only one or two players joining Cooperstown’s ranks. Occasionally, visitors for induction weekend would get no one at all to cheer: In 2013, the Hall welcomed only Veterans Committee choices, all three of whom were dead. The result of the BBWAA’s inaction was a ballot stuffed with too many deserving candidates, leaving writers forced to perform triage in choosing from as many as 20 Hall-worthy players despite a 10-vote limit. But a good chunk of that glut has been cleared since 2014; the BBWAA has elected more players in that span than in any other six-year stretch in its voting history. The 2019 election continued that trend, with two first-ballot choices in Rivera and Halladay joined by longtime holdovers Mussina (in his sixth year of eligibility) and Martinez (facing his 10th and final winter of consideration). All of that makes for a much livelier summer and is better both for the Hall and for baseball history. But this sextet may be the last wave of that late 2010s ballot flush, as future years are looking sparser in terms of providing new Hall of Famers."
"No matter where I pitched, I always wanted to embody my two traits: Loyalty to the team and my teammates, and dependability as a teammate and a pitcher. It didn't matter when I was given the ball -- seventh, eighth or ninth inning, no matter how many innings I pitched -- as long as I could impact the game and help my team. I truly believe, from all walks of life, if you work hard, and if you are loyal and dependable, you can really find success."
Lee Smith, during his induction speech.