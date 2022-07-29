Tipsheet: Baseball market heats up as Yankees, Mets add outfielders

Baseball’s trade market is finally heating up ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

The New York Yankees acquired outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the perpetually rebuilding Kansas City Royals and the New York Mets plucked outfielder Tyler Naquin from the tanking Cincinnati Reds.

Causing a bigger stir was speculation that the hapless Los Angeles Angeles could field offers for pitcher/DH Shohei Ohtani, who could boost a contender on the mound and in the batter’s box.

“Regardless of where I'm playing, I'm going to give it my all and try to win that ballgame in front of me,” Ohtani said. “I'm with the Angels right now, and I'm very thankful for what they've done. I love my team and my teammates. Right now I'm an Angel, and that's all I can focus on.”

If the Cardinals are going to spend a half-dozen key assets on one player, Ohtani would make infinitely more sense for such a purchase than Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto.

The Cardinals need to add pitching before the trade deadline. Their secondary need is also pitching, followed in priority by pitching and pitching.

The Yankees needed an outfielder, since putting Matt Carpenter out in the pasture can be problematic. Benintendi, a former Red Sock, sounded up to the challenge of playing in New York.

“Playing in Boston has prepared me for this atmosphere and obviously I've played a lot of games here,” Benintendi said. “So I'm looking forward to getting back out there and playing on the other side.”

The Yankees are glad to have him.

“Obviously, he’s a great player," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Despite the road bump in the road here, we have a ton of confidence. But anytime you bring in reinforcements and All-Star-level players, they're just going to make a longer, tougher, more formidable team. We’ll certainly welcome him and get him assimilated.”

On another front, the bumbling Boston Red Sox told potential free-agent-Xander Bogaerts that the team will not trade away as a rental. Bogaerts can opt out of the final three years of his contract after the season, which is why the Red Sox signed free-agent shortstop Trevor Story before this season.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about the trade deadline:

David Roth, The Defector: “In the grand scheme of things, there is no baseball justification for trading away a player like Juan Soto, which is something that the Nationals have now been trying to do for nearly two weeks. That is because Soto is so comprehensively good, and such a lock to continue to improve given his profile (full-spectrum superstar) and age (23), that there’s effectively no trade return that would help the team more than his absence would hurt it not just in the short term, but over the next decade or so. The mechanism MLB’s owners built to suppress the salaries of players like Juan Soto is working as designed, but he’s so good that he is still getting paid a lot of money. Soto’s salary this season is $17.1 million, which is much less than he would get on the free market but also just shy of the record for a Super Two player in his second year in MLB’s salary arbitration process. Soto also has two more turns through arbitration ahead of him before he reaches free agency after the 2024 season. An owner who was interested in winning would be fine with this. For such an owner, Soto is something like the ultimate asset—remarkably productive, somehow still improving, and still available at a cost well below the prevailing market rate. For an owner whose interests lie elsewhere—an owner who didn’t want to spend their money on baseball players and who was more interested in the passive returns-on-investment that team ownership confers—he is simply a large figure on a payroll ledger; a debit dragging an unseemly and inefficient number of zeroes around behind it.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Thursday, the New York Post reported that there's at least a remote possibility it could happen. An Ohtani trade remains ‘extremely unlikely,’ but the Angels are ‘perhaps for the first time not hanging up the phone’ when teams come calling on Ohtani, so says the report. Speculation here is that the Angels would wait until after a Juan Soto trade and then any team wanting Ohtani would need to beat whatever the Nationals got for Soto. Soto is younger and likely more of a sure thing moving forward, but Ohtani is essentially two players. In 409 plate appearances, Ohtani has hit .257/.352/.492 (136 OPS+) with 16 doubles, two triples, 21 homers, 59 RBI, 55 runs and 11 steals. In 16 starts on the mound, he's 9-5 with a 2.80 ERA (144 ERA+), 1.00 WHIP and 134 strikeouts against 23 walks in 93 1/3 innings. The Angels are 9-7 when he's the starting pitcher and 33-49 when he's not. Ohtani, 27, is only making $5.5 million this season. He'll hit free agency after the 2023 season. There are a convergence of factors that make a trade here incredibly complicated but also worth discussing. We've got to consider how good Ohtani is both at hitting and pitching. He's already unique there. Then there's how little money he makes compared to how productive he is. There's the extra year of team control, so he's not a ‘rental,’ but it's only one more year before he's a free agent. The Angels are terrible and not looking much like a team ready to contend in 2023, either, so that's another factor. Ohtani has expressed his desire, multiple times, to play for a winner. Of course, it's not like he has the leverage to have a say here, as he doesn't have a no-trade clause.”

Steve Goldman, Baseball Prospectus: “It seems safe to assume that no team has sufficient prospects to pry away both Soto and Ohtani in the same year. It also seems reasonably certain that few if any teams will be able to afford to pay both as Soto climbs the salary scale like King Kong climbing Olympus Mons (via arbitration the next two seasons, then free agency) and Ohtani, eligible for arbitration this winter and free agency following the 2023 season, makes even the man who broke the bank at Monte Carlo green with envy. As much fun as it would be to have a super-team with Soto, Ohtani, and, oh, Aaron Judge in the same lineup, a team playing over $120 million to just three players would be more than halfway to the luxury tax threshold with 23 players yet to go, and a team playing $80-$90 million to any two of them would still be in a difficult position. Thus Soto vs. Ohtani seems like an either-or proposition.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The New York Yankees spent Wednesday expressing plenty of bluster and braggadocio, saying their skid is nothing but a pothole on their way to a World Series championship and they didn’t have an urgency to grab reinforcements. Well, after losing to the New York Mets 3-2 to get swept in a two-game Subway Series, the Yankees’ actions proved to be much more powerful than their words. The Yankees made the first major move of the trade deadline, acquiring Kansas City Royals All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi for three minor-league pitchers, and left no doubt they are looking for more help. Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto is out of the picture now, but Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo and bullpen help are on their radar.”

Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “It would be hard to argue that much has gone wrong for the Bronx Bombers in 2022 — even after a month of .500 ball, the Yankees remain on a 108-win pace. But I doubt anyone would claim that Joey Gallo’s annus horribilis is what they had in mind when they sent four prospects to the Rangers for him and Joely Rodríguez almost exactly a year ago. Over his time in New York, Gallo has hit .160/.293/.371, good for an 89 wRC+ and 0.9 WAR. While that’s a pretty robust line for a .160 average, secondary skills can only go so far. There was an argument to be made that Gallo’s lousy stint at the end of 2021 was a BABIP-related blip, but this year, his approach at the plate has completely fallen apart. Always a brutally poor contact hitter, Gallo has to be selective to survive, and in what might be him reacting to his poor August/September last year, he’s been aggressive at the plate in a bad way. How bad? He’s been about 80% more likely to swing at an out-of-zone pitch than he was in 2021 — not a great approach when you miss as often as Gallo does. Even his exit velocity numbers have dropped off the charts. Gallo’s not officially gone yet, but I’d be astonished if he’s Benintendi’s teammate for more than a few days.”

Zack Kram, The Ringer: “The four worst-hitting backstop units are all on teams contending for a playoff berth. Mets catchers have a combined 49 wRC+, meaning they’re hitting a collective 51 percent below average. Just ahead of them are the Cardinals catchers, with a 51 wRC+, and the Astros’ and Guardians’ groups, who both check in at 52. That’s terrible! And while New York and St. Louis are missing ostensible starters James McCann and Yadier Molina, it’s not as if they’ve hit well either. (It’s hard to imagine the Cardinals adding another proven catcher to usurp Molina, though.) The most interesting team in this group is the Astros, who clearly love Martín Maldonado’s defense—which has helped stake Houston’s pitching staff to an AL-best 3.03 ERA—but could benefit from an upgrade to his .170/.237/.339 slash line. The Rays also deserve a mention with Mike Zunino out for the season. Easily the best target available is the Cubs’ Willson Contreras, who ranks second among catchers this season with a 140 wRC+. He’s one of only a few backstops—along with Will Smith and Alejandro Kirk—with middle-of-the-order potential. Yet, he’d represent a real defensive gamble for a team like the Astros, who would have to hope Contreras jells with an entirely new pitching staff in short order. Multiple teams, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Tuesday, ‘worry about Contreras—who is not known for his game-calling acumen—meshing with a new pitching staff on the fly.’”

MEGAPHONE

“We know we're really good, and we know we're going to hit a snag in the season, and we're equipped for it. We're ready to deal with it. We actually embrace a little bit of the adversity, but we’ll power our way through it. No question in my mind. We’re unfazed. We know where we’re going.”

Boone, on his team’s recent slump.