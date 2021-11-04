Tipsheet: Baseball offseason begins with Posey retirement, Barnhart trade

Baseball’s offseason began in earnest after the World Series’ conclusion and it’s already been newsy with players and teams making big decisions.
San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey decided to ride into the sunset with his three World Series rings. He didn’t add No. 4 during the recent postseason, but he went out on a high note while helping lead the Giants to their 107-victory finish.
Posey, 34, hit .304 with 18 homers and an .889 on-base plus slugging percentage. He will retire with a .302 batting average and credentials that include the 2010 NL Rookie of the Year and 2012 NL MVP Awards and four Silver Slugger awards.
Writing for ESPN.com, David Schoenfield had this take on Posey:
Giants fans are calling him a first-ballot Hall of Famer. I'm not quite so sure. In an era with few elite all-around catchers, Posey certainly stands out among his contemporaries. He and Yadier Molina staged a long-running debate in the early and mid-2010s as to who deserved the title of best catcher in the game. Both have been defensive standouts (Posey won just one Gold Glove, primarily because Molina was always winning) while Posey has been the better hitter (career OPS+ of 129 compared with Molina's 97).
The big difference between the two is longevity and durability. Molina has played 2,146 games - 2,107 of them as catcher -- and will return for one more season in 2022. Posey ends up with just 1,371 career games, 1,093 as catcher. That's 1,000 fewer games behind the plate than Molina.
Indeed, that's the biggest knock against Posey's Hall of Fame chances: There hasn't been a modern position player elected to the Hall of Fame with a career so short, as voters -- both in the BBWAA and the various veterans committees -- have emphasized longevity over peak value.
In other news:
- The Cincinnati Reds traded catcher Tucker Barnhart to the Detroit Tigers for infield prospect Nick Quintana. The Reds are ready to roll with Tyler Stephenson after he hit .286 with 10 homers and 45 RBIs last season.
- The Milwaukee Brewers will be stuck paying Jackie Bradley Jr. after he hit just .163 last season. Bradley exercised his $9.5 player option and he can look forward to his $8 million buyout in 2023. Somewhere out there Matt Carpenter is nodding.
- The New York Mets continue to search for somebody, anybody to run their baseball operation. Baltimore Orioles assistant GM Sig Mejdal, a former Cardinals and Houston Astros analytics guru, is a considered a person of interest. If he changes teams again, let’s hope he remembers to change his computer log-in username and password.
- The Philadelphia Phillies declined their $15 million option on outfielder Andrew McCutchen and gave him a $3 million buyout instead. McCutchen, 35, hit just .222 last season with an OPS of .778, so he may be at the end of his road.
- The Miami Marlins turned the page on former Cardinals outfielder Magneuris Sierra, who once upon a time was the Next New Thing in the STL. The speedy Sierra, 25, went to Miami with Sandy Alcantara and Zac Gallen in the unfortunate Marcell Ozuna rental. Due to his inability to drive the ball, he never progressed past the extra outfielder role with the Marlins.
- Yusei Kikuchi joined the crowded marketplace for free-agent pitchers by declining his player option with the Seattle Mariners. He faded last season after earning an All-Star Game invite, so shoppers should proceed with caution.
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder while wondering how Texas special teams coach Jeff Banks ended up with an exotic dancer known as “The Pole Assassin.”
- Why does this dancer, also known as Dani Banks on social media, have an emotional support monkey named Gia?
- Was that the same monkey she used in her act?
- And how did Gia the Monkey end up biting a youngster at a Halloween party?
- How are Longhorns fans processing all of this?
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks have been writing about baseball free agency:
Dan Martin, New York Post: “Freddie Freeman and Carlos Correa are both headed towards free agency. After the Braves defeated the Astros 7-0 in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night to win their first championship since 1995, it’s hard to imagine Freeman playing anywhere but Atlanta. It’s nearly as difficult to picture Correa back in Houston, given his postgame comments. Asked if it was on his mind that his ninth-inning single could be his final plate appearance with the Astros, Correa said: ‘It was the only thing going through my mind, to be honest. A lot of feelings, mixed emotions. I spent seven years with this club. Yeah, it was going through my mind for sure.’ Correa is the top free agent available this summer and appears to be out of Houston’s price range, which will put him in the middle of a bidding war that could involve a handful of teams — including the Yankees.”
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “Correa is such a talent that if he didn't exist a video-game player would have created him. He's a well-above-average hitter who walked and struck out at personal-best rates last season, and he did so while achieving maximum exit velocities that were on par with all-world sluggers like Juan Soto and Yordan Alvarez. Unlike Soto and Alvarez, two corner outfielders celebrated more for their work at the dish than in the grass, Correa is a highly proficient defensive shortstop with a big-time arm. He's constructed of flesh and bone, meaning there are negatives to consider. His attendance was spotty earlier in his career, and it's to be seen if he can maintain his high level of durability (he appeared in 92 percent of Houston's games in 2020-21) as he nears his 30s. He's also no longer a stolen-base threat, the way he was when he first broke into The Show. (He hasn't attempted one during the regular season since April 2019.) There's also the sign-stealing scandal. The George Springer precedent suggests Correa won't have a Poe-like moment this winter, his heart pounding like so many trash-can thuds as lower-than-expected offers pour in. Truthfully, even if teams had shown any inclination to punish Astros players in that manner, they might make an exception for Correa. He might just win an MVP Award someday.”
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “After a year of limiting their spending, the expectation is that the Yankees will land a shortstop, and that will likely be either Seager or Correa -- perhaps with the intention of eventually shifting that player to another spot. New York's top prospect, shortstop Anthony Volpe, is expected to graduate to the big leagues sometime in the next two seasons. There is a lot of sentiment that Seager will need to move to another spot sooner rather than later over the course of a long-term deal.”
Mark Bowman, MLB.com: “Freeman, the 2020 National League MVP, will enter the free-agent market for the first time in his career on Thursday . . . Freeman has repeatedly said he doesn’t want to play anywhere else. But with uncertainty looming, there’s reason to wonder if Freeman, at 32 years old, just went out on top while playing his final game for the only organization he has ever known. Or did Freeman just win the first of what he and many others hope to be multiple World Series titles for the Braves?”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Not that their recent run of success is in any danger of collapse, but the Dodgers enter this offseason at their biggest crossroads in a decade, and the 2022 roster will undoubtedly look much different. Consider: (1) Clayton Kershaw is a free agent. (2) Corey Seager is a free agent. (3) Kenley Jansen is a free agent. (4) Chris Taylor is a free agent. (5) Max Scherzer is a free agent. (6) Trevor Bauer has almost certainly thrown his last pitch with the Dodgers. (7) Will Cody Bellinger hit again? (8) Did Justin Turner get old overnight? Now, don't feel too bad for the Dodgers: They're still loaded with frontline talent – Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Max Muncy, Walker Buehler, Julio Urias, Will Smith , maybe Bellinger -- and they have the financial resources to plug holes. Still, it will be an interesting offseason after the failure to go back-to-back.”
MEGAPHONE
“Seeing Gary Patterson go out in the middle of the season is just -- I don't know what to think of it, man. I was sick when I heard the news, to be completely honest. I know it's a tough business. Our jobs are scrutinized and we're big boys and can live with big-boy decisions. But man, what he did at that place and to not even finish out the year, I don't know.”
Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley, lamenting TCU’s firing of Patterson.