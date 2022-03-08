Tipsheet: Baseball owners, players look ridiculous as needless lockout drags on

With negotiations for a new collective bargaining still stalled, the baseball owners are expected to cancel two more series today and further diminish the 2022 season.

The stupidity continues unchecked. The owners and players have a contentious relationship. Neither side wants to make the first big move toward resolution, so an achievable contract remains unresolved.

Spring training, an annual fanfest for many franchises, has been ruined. Opening Day has been pushed back until who knows when. Fans have been encouraged to find other ways to spend their disposable income this spring.

New York Yankees owner Randy Levine is as perplexed and frustrated by his ongoing lockout of the player as anybody.

He is one of the sport’s most respected executives, so his perspective on the situation carries weight.

Who’s to blame in this mess?

“Players, owners, executives,” he said Monday during an appearance on “The Michael Kay Show” in New York. “It’s a really bad look, especially with what’s going on in the world and we all have to try really a lot harder to fix this, because we all look pretty bad.”

Levin toed the company line while reminding listening that baseball owners took a big financial hit during the global pandemic.

“Any perception that there’s endless money, especially after COVID, it’s not true,’’ Levine said. “You can’t pretend there’s all this money in the game when there just isn’t.”

That said, Levine conceded that the differences between the owners and players at the bargaining table aren’t great enough to erase a chunk of the season.

“This is nothing to shut down the season over on both sides,’’ Levine said. “This is something that can be compromised, as long as people are reasonable.”

Like everybody else observing this standoff, Levine envisions a settlement that is “doable” with good-faith bargaining. “We need to get this done,” he said.

The players’ side is angry about the advantages the owners exploited in the last collective bargaining agreement. Levin cited a labor relations truism by noting that they can’t expect to recoup their perceived losses in one fell swoop with the new deal.

“They made choices (that) led to an economic situation they’re unhappy with,’’ Levine said. “We are where we are. It’s not about correcting it all at once.”

And around and around we go.

Here is what folks are writing about all of this:

Dave Sheinin, Washington Post: “When the owners and players squabbled over the terms of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season — a dragged-out battle that presaged the more important (and more contentious) one raging over the new collective bargaining agreement — it seemed less damning given everything else the world was dealing with. That was always going to be a bastardized version of a baseball season, without fans in the seats and with manufactured crowd noise piped pumped into the stadium and broadcast feeds. Under the circumstances, 60 regular season games and an expanded postseason felt acceptable, if not entirely satisfying. What’s happening now feels less forgivable. After two years of sacrifices, of learning to do without, the mind and body are craving a return to the familiar and comfortable. For some, that means bars, restaurants, music clubs, airplane travel. And those things, for the most part, are sitting out there beckoning for you to return. It is only baseball — good old, sweet, dumb baseball — that has gone away just when you were desperate to throw yourself back in its arms.”

Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “The owners need to free themselves from the cancerous incrementalism that has infected their sport, something their extraordinary collective wealth should allow them to do. It's not evident that some of the owners are capable of this, though, given the small-minded decisions over the past couple of years, such as when the Oakland Athletics proposed to cut the salaries of their minor leaguers from $400 to $300 a week during the COVID-19 shutdown, or the league's choice to cut about a quarter of the minor league clubs despite an annual savings of less than $2 million per team. But the owners need to recognize that even if they prevail in a long-term standoff with the players and end up with a slightly bigger pile of money, their product would be damaged, perhaps irreparably. Some fans would stay away forever, and the players' anger would persist. The owners need the players to be on board to build the sport, through on-field changes and promotion. Whatever revenue the owners might sacrifice with a major, decisive concession in the competitive balance tax would be more than offset in the years ahead through MLB growth.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “These talks weren’t so much about free agency, or making rich players more rich, but assuring that young players are finally being treated fairly. This is about the players who spent years making virtually nothing in the minor leagues, becoming stars after reaching the major leagues, but still being paid barely above the minimum salary despite their valuable contributions. Yes, we’re talking about Corbin Burnes, one of the best pitchers in all of baseball last season, and winner of the 2021 NL Cy Young award. If you put a value on Burnes’ performance last season – 11-5 with a league-leading 2.43 ERA and 234 strikeouts and 34 walks – he was worth $59.8 million based on his WAR calculated by FanGraphs. If you include his 2020 season, too, he was worth $79.2 million the past two seasons. Guess what Burnes earned last year? Just $608,000, or just $38,500 more than the minimum salary. He has earned a total of $1.178 million the past two seasons, which New York Mets ace Max Scherzer will earn every five days on the job this season.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “If all the other side cares about is money, then it tracks that the best organ to attack is their wallet. The owners have successfully uncoupled their profitability from the quality on-the-field product and from their gate revenue in recent years. What matters more now is the local television deal, and the windfall that comes from the league's playoff broadcast deal. The union has a chance to apply pressure to both. While missing more games is not an ideal outcome for the players or the fans, missing a certain number of games could make the owners antsy. As Jameson Taillon, a right-handed pitcher for the New York Yankees, recently tweeted: ‘Owners actions have made it clear all along that they have a set # of games where they still make profits/get TV money.’”

Marc Normandin, Baseball Prospectus: “Who wants it more. That’s what it will come down to. How apropos for sports, no? What price is too high for the owners in their quest to crush the Players Association, a feat which would prove supremely lucrative in the future, in no small part because of the appeal that would create for new buyers. How much of the present are the players willing to give up in order to create a better future? Like with the owners, we don’t know the answer, but the fact that the messaging coming out of not just diehards like Scherzer, but also the notoriously silent on everything but the weather and the Eagles Mike Trout, focuses on this next generation and the idea that the game itself needs to become more competitive in order to thrive like it should… it makes it seem like they know the score, is all. That the union has remembered its purpose. Which in turn means the owners are only going to want the win here even more, to get them to cut that out. We could go back and forth like this all day, but instead, let’s just stick to what we know is absolutely true: it’s going to be a long spring.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “The league claimed that the size of the union’s bonus pool offer during verbal negotiations last week had been smaller, hence ‘backwards’; the union strongly denied their assertion. This is the second time in a week that the league has used the word ‘deadlock’ to describe negotiations, which makes it feel as though they’re flooding the zone with that term in order to lay the groundwork for an eventual declaration of an impasse. Doing so would likely mean an attempt to unilaterally impose their terms, which in turn could lead the union to file an Unfair Labor Practices charge with the National Labor Relations Board over the league’s failure to bargain in good faith. Suffice it to say that scenario would make for a real mess.”

MEGAPHONE

“Everybody would love to get paid like Scherzer and (Gerrit) Cole, but you don’t see a lot of those guys. What you see are the guys who spend five or six years grinding in the minors, getting $300 to $400 a check, debuting at 24 or 25, and being controlled for three more years for about minimum pay. When you see these young guys come up, and they are superstars, they deserve to get paid like one.”

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes, to USA Today.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.