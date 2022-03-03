Tipsheet: Baseball owners risk more long-term damage with ill-timed power play

Baseball owners should be focused on making a robust recovery from the pandemic.

They should be working to improve their product and fill their stadiums again. They should be seeking ways to reward their resilient fans and attract new ones.

Instead, they picked this time to reaffirm their upper hand on the players in the industry’s power dynamic. By doing so, the owners are further alienating players, who are the product, and the consumers.

Many franchises suffered long-term business damage during the pandemic. This stupid lockout will add to that. Fans got used to not attending games and that indifference could grow.

The billionaire owners figure they can take that financial hit. But their money would have better spent reaching a new collective bargaining agreement that satisfied player concerns at this critical juncture in the sport’s history.

This contract will get settled eventually, but the owner-player acrimony will longer for a long time – and that will make the industry’s recovery from self-inflicted wounds more difficult.

Player bitter could permeate the product, making the games even more joyless than usual.

How many players will be eager to get out in market and promote their team after this fiasco? Who will want to cut a promo for Dog Jersey Night or do a meet-and-greet with sponsors from the funeral home chain?

The owners will only have themselves to blame for this. Here is what folks have been writing about them:

John Feinstein, Washington Post: “It’s a fact that baseball has been shedding fans over the past 30 years. It’s an absolute fact that the players don’t care all that much about the well-being of a game they have played their entire lives. And more than anything, it is an absolute screaming, indisputable fact that the 30 owners don’t give a damn — not even a little bit — about the future of the sport. They are billionaires who live by one creed: Show me the money. The issues in the current debacle, which MLB says will force the cancellation of regular season games, all come down to money. It’s very much worth noting that one major debate is about when a player’s arbitration clock can start. Why is that an issue? Because owners manipulated the rules to keep future stars in the minor leagues — when they should be in the majors — to delay the start of their arbitration clocks. The players want that loophole eliminated. How dare they! The real negotiations should focus on fixing the sport: making games take less than three hours (or four in the postseason); convincing the networks to start postseason games so they end before midnight on the East Coast; finding a way to cut down on commercial breaks; limiting the number of pitchers allowed on each staff; and on and on.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “It’s lockout season, baby, and despite slamming the door shut on his industry Dec. 1, failing to negotiate for 43 days and consistently coming forth with proposals ranging from unserious to unrealistic, Manfred did not waver in his finger-pointing. Not at the 30 owners who sign his paycheck and have generated disgust among fans and players alike for a consistent indifference to earnest competition. And certainly not at himself, since after all, he’s not to blame for beating the players but good in two consecutive collective bargaining agreements, a development that, in concert with the owners’ collective discipline, stifled salaries four consecutive years even as industry revenue streams only ran deeper. No, it’s the players who are out of touch, their anger making it so hard for the gentle souls in MLB’s central office to strike a fair deal.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “While it is certainly true that all labor disputes are ultimately about money, baseball disputes have never been an easy matter of who gets what and in what proportion, or even whether management can achieve the ultimate gratification of reducing the labor force to its original state as serfs. The current baseball dispute seems to partially transcend such mundane things as cash and power and moves to an even more central matter: whether a person in power can still be shamed. No honest person can look at the alleged issues here and say, ‘You know, I’ve always had a real problem with Super Two Status.’ The inside-baseball issues are rarely clear or troublesome enough for us proles to really grasp. Since management typically applies the level of justice by its systematic ignorance of rules based in fairness, it tends to determine the length and depth of negotiations. But this lockout has taken a different tone, and more quickly. It is evident that the 30 owners want baseball to be played only after the union has been either smashed or placed on the injured list. This is not in any way about what baseball fans think are their reasons for still caring about this increasingly preposterous game, and they can hear in Rob Manfred’s serpentine speeches all the owners shouting their disinterest in the sport, which is nothing other than the elaborate front for a tech company and real estate grift . . . The owners have made almost nothing of an attempt to win the hearts-and-minds battle and have instead presented their case as a matter of the divine right of oligarchs. Your opinion of them is of less importance than your inability to prevent them from being them. They’re letting you see the asbestos in the attic as they install it.”

Jesse Spector, Deadspin: “Rob ‘Piece of Metal’ Manfred came out into the Florida sun, made an announcement that everyone knew was coming about the cancellation of Opening Day, as well as the first two series of the season, and then proceeded to tell some lies, which everyone should have known was coming. It’s a credit, in part, to good reporters that there’s higher awareness that the commissioner talking about the millions of dollars being offered by management is designed to sound like generosity, when in fact it’s owners seeking to continue to grow their wealth at labor’s expense.”

Tom Ley, Baseball Prospectus: “Something that many of the people who observe and even participate in these labor negotiations are perhaps loathe to admit is that an outcome like today’s was guaranteed a long time ago. It’s natural for fans and reporters to prize the hour-to-hour drama of a heated negotiation process, and it benefits the owners to foster the impression that the process is a fluid one, full of unexpected twists and reversals. The more the owners can make the whole thing feel like a TV show, the less likely fans are to remember that every decision that has put the 2022 season at risk was made by them, and nobody else. The much more depressing reality is that the management side in any CBA negotiation is almost always making decisions based on its calculation of a relatively simple math problem. Instead of conceiving of these negotiations as a complex and ever-shifting dialogue guided by various personalities and priorities, imagine instead the owners sitting at one end of the table with a big bucket full of money at their feet. Nobody but them has any idea how much money is in the bucket, and they know precisely how much any proposal the players make would take out of the bucket. They also know exactly how much each canceled game will subtract from the bucket. All they care about is finishing this process, whether that be today or months into a lockout-shortened season, with their desired amount of money in the bucket.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “It is a ‘disastrous outcome,’ to use MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's own words, that there are regular season games canceled in the 2022 Major League Baseball season. Of course, you wouldn't have known it to see him smiling and laughing through some of his press conference on Tuesday, announcing the news after negotiations surrounding a new collective bargaining agreement fizzled out. This wasn't fueled by a worldwide pandemic, either, or anything else completely out of MLB's control. It's a cocktail of greed laced with Manfred's incompetence. The laughter was symbolic of someone unable, unwilling or some combination thereof to solve the problem at hand. He had plenty of time to prepare for this, and yet every step of the way, Manfred has seemed ill-prepared to deal with whatever is thrown at him.”

Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “So as much as it's time to talk, it's even more imperative that the players and owners listen to one another, that their words go not through cochlea of doubt but understanding. If the players insist they can be ready in a three-week spring training, the league must give it serious thought. If the owners say they need extra doubleheaders to make up for this week of lost games, the union must help make it happen. It's not like any of this is foreign. In 2020, during the most fearful stages of the pandemic, these same parties figured out how to turn a three-week spring training and doubleheader-laden schedule into an actual season. None of it was ideal, but then the potential fallout from Manfred's cancellations doesn't exactly scream normalcy either. The substitute for diplomacy is chaos, something baseball can ill-afford. When not even a deadline can foster a settlement, it's clear the problems run deep and the approach requires modification. There's a solution here, a deal to be had, an agreement still within reach, a way to render the ‘disastrous outcome’ Manfred foretold moot. They can see it, taste it, even hear it. All they have to do is listen.”

MEGAPHONE

“I want to play, I love our game, but I know we need to get this right. Instead of bargaining in good faith — MLB locked us out. Instead of negotiating a fair deal — Rob cancelled games. "Players stand together. For our game, for our fans, and for every player who comes after us. We owe it to the next generation.”

Anaheim Angels outfielder Mike Trout, on the work stoppage.

