Big league bullpens were destined to take a beating.
Managers across both leagues began deemphasizing starting pitching by turning to their relievers earlier in games to gain favorable matchups. The Tampa Bay Rays took it the next level with their "opener" strategy, using a reliever to actually start games.
And rather than saving their top relievers for the ninth inning, some managers began deploying them in high-leverage scenarios during earlier innings.
These tendencies created more demand for relievers who can handle huge workloads and relievers who can handle high-leverage scenarios.
So what could go wrong? Relievers could break down, as we've seen across the industry.
This is not a video game. These are human beings with ligaments, tendons, muscles and nerves. When you put more strain on relievers, fatigue, performance decline and injuries are inevitable.
Relief pitching was already a risky occupation, as former Cardinal workhorses Trevor Rosenthal and Seth Maness can attest. Both needed surgical repairs after heavy usage here and both have failed to regain their old form.
(The Nationals just sent Rosenthal and his 22.74 ERA packing after he failed to regain his command during a minor league rehab assignment. But at least he will make $8 million this season.)
The Cardinals just lost closer Jordan Hicks to Tommy John surgery despite handling him with relative care. Young relievers Ryan Helsley and Mike Mayers are currently rehabbing injuries, as is veteran lefty specialist Brett Cecil.
This team is better off then many, thanks to its impressive supply of young arms. Other than rushing hard-throwing prospect Genesis Cabrera to the big leagues and giving injury-battered veteran Luke Gregerson one last look, the Cardinals haven't had to resort to desperate action.
But like just about every other team in the majors, the Cardinals are scrambling to keep their bullpen viable. Prospect Daniel Ponce de Leon is back to add a fresh arm and this team is relishing its off-days.
Writing for SI.com, Tom Verducci had this take on the state of relieving:
Relief pitching has reached a tipping point. For half a century, ever since the mound was lowered in 1969, relief pitchers posted a lower ERA than starting pitchers. That no longer is true. As managers go to bullpens earlier and earlier, and as the use of openers grows, workload is catching up to bullpens. Relievers have a higher ERA (4.50) than starters (4.44) for the first time since 1969. Only three years ago, relievers’ ERA was almost half a run better than that of starters (3.93 to 4.34).
Bullpen ERA this year is the second worst in the past 69 years (only 2000 was worse) and the eighth worst of all time. And it’s getting worse as the workload piles up. Monthly bullpen ERA this year: 4.37 in April, 4.45 in May and 4.72 in June, making this the worst June for relievers since 1950."
So that puts pressure on general managers to find help, as Jon Paul Morosi noted for MLB.com:
This year’s trade market for relief pitchers was destined to be one of the most competitive ever -- and that was before Monday’s news that Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow. Consider the context: Since the addition of a second Wild Card in each league in 2012, last year’s Rockies and Indians have been the only teams to qualify for the postseason with bullpen ERAs in excess of 4.50, according to Marc Matcham of MLB Network research.
The Rangers and Phillies both have bullpen ERAs above 4.50. Eight more teams with .500 records or better -- the Yankees, Cardinals, Dodgers, Brewers, A’s, D-backs, Twins and Rockies -- fall between 4.00 and 4.50. The overall run-scoring environment indicates ERAs will be higher, so perhaps the aforementioned contenders shouldn’t feel ashamed.
Yet, the increased home-run rate makes it all the more critical to limit extra-base hits in the late innings. And so here we are, with the demand for relievers beginning to crescendo as the single Trade Deadline on July 31 brings even greater urgency to teams seeking relief.
Stay tuned to see how this all plays out.
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: "After spending years building a homegrown core that included power-hitting first baseman Rhys Hoskins, Cy Young finalist Aaron Nola, and hard-throwing relievers Héctor Neris and Seranthony Domínguez, the Phillies went all in this past offseason. They gave Bryce Harper what was at the time the richest contract in U.S. sports history, wooed additional free agents like reliever David Robertson and outfielder Andrew McCutchen, and pulled off blockbuster trades for catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Jean Segura. The Phillies, who entered the 2019 season as at least cofavorites in a highly competitive NL East, reached their high point May 29. That night’s 11-4 win over the Cardinals put the Phillies 11 games over .500 and 3.5 games up on second-place Atlanta. Since then, the Phillies are 7-16, and in just 23 games they’ve dropped nine games in the standings to the Braves. Monday night’s results took a little bit of the sting out of the swoon, as the Phillies snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating the even the shambolic Mets and the Braves dropped an 8-3 decision to the Cubs. But the big picture remains the same: In about four weeks, the Phillies went from an even-money bet to win the NL East to a 9-to-1 underdog, according to Baseball Prospectus. This nightmare month has included the start of a 26-game run, from June 14 to July 14, in which the Phillies play only division opponents. So far, the Phillies have dropped eight of the first 10, including a humiliating three-game home sweep at the hands of the last-place Marlins."
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: "New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen . . . are both trying to navigate their organization's long-standing culture of blame -- and both will inevitably drown, unless something changes, with Callaway likely to go under before Van Wagenen. So far, the strategy of each has seemingly been to go with the flow, to try to get along to move along. In recent weeks, sources say, the leadership of the team has dictated some decisions to the on-field staff during games, most notably the choice to remove Jacob DeGrom in the seventh inning of a contest against the Diamondbacks. In speaking with reporters Monday evening, Van Wagenen denied the in-game directives from the front office with some masterful obfuscation, saying, 'No in-game decisions are ever called down to the dugout. We're not allowed to communicate with Mickey or his coaching staff during games, and we're not doing that.' Neither ESPN nor any other news outlet has reported that decisions have been called down to the dugout. What has been reported, through multiple sources, is that orders have been forwarded through support staff. Callaway should've said no the first time it happened, and he should say no moving forward, if he wants to foster his own credibility, just as he should have stood his ground when the team's leadership wanted to fire members of his coaching staff last week. Callaway knows better than anyone that the team's struggles are rooted in the composition of the roster."
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: "The fluff you hear about players controlling clubhouses is largely myth. When the clubhouse 'goes bad' the manager is fired. When the clubhouse is 'lost' the manager is fired. Conversely, a 'great clubhouse' is almost always a reflection of an authoritative and respected man who does not consistently lose games on the top step. There are exceptions. The Mets are not one of them. They are not exceptional. They have not performed. The roster is flawed. Callaway has been spotty, particularly in his operation of among the worst bullpens in the game. If that sounds like blaming the weatherman for the rain, it is. That’s also the gig. Bring galoshes, man. So an irritated Callaway attempted to eject a reporter and a puffed-up Jason Vargas threatened to punch the same reporter and it all turned into a to-do that was beyond dumb, beyond embarrassing and, maybe, beyond repair. Because what’s going to happen from here? Reporters will not stop asking about the games and the strategies within them. Callaway will not be excused from answering. The bullpen likely will remain unreliable. Callaway will be the guy picking the guy for the situation, the sporting equivalent of a 4-year-old moving cold peas around on a dinner plate. Mets fans will continue to criticize him, because that’s how it goes, and the back pages may be unkind, because that’s how it goes, and certain players will subvert him with their effort, because sometimes that’s how it goes, and he’ll still be working for the Mets, because that’s the team across his chest."
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: "So, home runs -- a record-setting number of them, on pace for 1,000 more home runs than last season and 500 more than previous record set in 2017 -- have been the big story of the first half. Because this is baseball, critics have met this onslaught of power with a considerable degree of 'get off my lawn' commentary. Back in 2014, everyone was complaining that nobody could hit anymore. Now everyone is complaining that there are too many home runs. Compare that criticism to what has happened in the NBA, where the number of 3-point shot attempts have increased by more than 50% in just six seasons, from 20 per game in 2013 to 32 per game this past season. It seems the fans and those who cover the league have mostly embraced this trend -- in part, because teams that made more 3-pointers went 51-27 in this year's playoffs. Teams that make more 3-pointers usually win. Teams that hit more home runs usually win. This is the game as played in 2019. Keep in mind that the overall runs scored per game remain within historical norms at 4.78 per game (the highest since 4.80 in 2007). Yes, all the home runs are mixed in with more strikeouts, fewer singles and fewer stolen bases, and this decline of non-home run action in the game is a reasonable issue to debate. At the same time, whenever I go to a game and the home team hits a home run, the fans all rise and cheer. Home runs aren't all evil (unless you're an Orioles fan)."
MEGAPHONE
"I'm a little more nervous today to come there. I'm never nervous. I guess it's like a weird nervous, in a way. It's just different."
San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado, on his return to Baltimore to face his old team.