Tipsheet: Baseball's booming business inspires more franchises to spend

Major league baseball is flush with cash.

The industry has moved past the pandemic, agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement with is players, embraced gambling (and the revenue stream it opened) and resume raking in big dollars.

As a result, contending teams have engaged in a bidding war for the top free agents and some also-rans have also come into the marketplace looking to spend.

The Texas Rangers will be a longshot to reach postseason play, but that did not stop that once-proud franchise from committing $185 million to injury-prone pitcher Jacob deGrom for the next five years.

“You still feel the residual of signing somebody like this,’’ new Rangers manager Bruce Bochy gushed in San Diego at the Winter Meetings. “It just does a lot for the other players. Hey, we mean business right now. I mean, we're trying to get back to contending and bringing winning baseball back to Texas.”

The Arizona Diamondbacks apparently are looking to spend too. That team that has zero chance of contending any time soon, so it will have to offer truly stupid money to get a good player to sign in Phoenix.

At the very least the D-Backs may be driving up bidding on free agents like shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

Less surprising was the Philadelphia Phillies move to land shortstop Trea Turner on an 11-year, $300 million contract. This is a classic Dave Dombrowski move while trying to buy a championship.

As a general manager, Dombrowski built winners in Miami, Detroit and Boston previously. His spending also doomed those franchises to painful rebuilds down the road, but his mandate was to “win now” and he is doing just that in Philly.

Trea Turner will likely return poor value on the back end of his contract, but Dombrowski will likely be retired by then.

With Turner off the table, the bidding for fellow shortstops Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson will intensify. The San Diego Padres reportedly offered Turner more money than the Phillies, but his desire to play on the East Coast led him to the City of Brotherly Love.

So the Padres have their vault open for other offers. Nobody would be surprised to see them make a big move.

Nobody was surprised to see the New York Mets land Justin Verlander for two years and $86.6 million after losing deGrom to Texas. That should be a value signing for billionaire owner Steve Cohen, since Verlander offers less injury risk with a short contract term.

Here is what folks have been writing about the activity:

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “Because Turner turns 30 next season, the 11-year duration of the deal is pretty surprising. Or perhaps it's not. It could be that the Phillies saw this longer commitment for the lower AAV as a way to manage their tax thresholds over the next nine years, during which they will have both Bryce Harper and Turner on the ledger with deals totaling $300 or more. In other words, while we can say that Turner might have a hard time justifying a $27.3 million outlay for what will be his age-38 to -40 seasons, the Phillies might not be worried about that. What they are hoping is that Turner can produce $300 million in total value during the beginning and middle phases of the deal, while massaging the tax lines so that they can still fill out contending roster around the two high earners, whose contracts are pretty similar in structure, with duration favored over maximum annual value. It's going to be a tight-rope act over the next couple of years with J.T. Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos and Zack Wheeler all slated to earn $20 million or more, and Aaron Nola entering a walk season. Still, the bottom line is that the Phillies have Trea Turner in the fold for over a decade now, and for Philly fans, that's undeniably a good thing. (And a painful thing for Nationals fans who will now see both Harper and Turner bludgeoning their team on a regular basis for at least the next nine years.)”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Last season, the Phillies ranked fifth in the NL in on-base percentage, OPS and runs while sitting fourth in home runs and third in slugging. We all witnessed the upside of the offense, as they slugged their way to Game 6 of the World Series before falling short against the Astros. The main issues were the bottom third of the lineup, at times, and the lack of a true leadoff man. Kyle Schwarber was the leadoff hitter and while he was great in the NLCS and World Series, he's not a prototypical table-setter. In the regular season Schwarber had a .323 on-base percentage, which was above the league average of .312 but probably a touch lower than a top-tier team desires from the leadoff spot. He also led the majors in strikeouts (200) and topped the NL with 46 home runs. Turner got on base at a .343 clip, hit .298 (compared to Schwarber's .218 average), makes more contact and was 27 of 30 in stolen bases.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “In short, this is an aggressive and impressive move by the Phillies as they push to challenge the Braves and Mets — no slouches themselves in that race, having sign Justin Verlander earlier on Monday — for NL East supremacy. It’s also worth noting that in signing Turner, Philadelphia dealt a blow to the Dodgers, who if they’re going to spend big to replace him have a less comfortable fit with Correa (particularly given his role on the 2017 Astros, already a concern), the other shortstop from the group that appears on their radar. Like every contract of this size, there’s particular risk at the back end, but this is exactly the caliber of move you’d expect from a team in win-now mode.”

Chelsea James, Washington Post: “Turner will find many familiar faces in Philadelphia beyond Harper. Another former Nationals teammate, Kyle Schwarber, will be there. His former Nationals hitting coach, Kevin Long — who has a reputation in the industry as a potent recruiter of stars — now handles that job there. He will give a clunky, power-heavy lineup a nimbler offensive weapon — a scary thought after that clunky, power-heavy lineup was good enough to lift the Phillies to the World Series. Turner should help Philadelphia cover for the impending absence of Harper, who underwent Tommy John surgery and is not expected to return to the lineup until midseason. He might also help dislodge what had been a logjammed shortstop market as teams seeking a stalwart at that position — a list that could include the Chicago Cubs, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Dodgers, the Atlanta Braves, the Minnesota Twins and others — now have just three top-tier options left to bid on. Correa is generally considered the best one available. Bogaerts, who like Correa is represented by Scott Boras, is also an uncommonly productive offensive middle infielder. Swanson had a career year just in time to hit free agency but is generally prized as much for his defense as for his bat.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “Pour some truth serum into a few cups in Flushing, and this outcome — deGrom to the AL, Verlander to Citi Field — might have been what most Mets brass and supporters rooted for all along. Certainly, deGrom was a New York institution, winning a pair of Cy Young Awards and redefining how dominant a starting pitcher can be — heck, he upped his strikeouts per nine innings from 9.2 as a rookie in 2014 to 14.3 each of the past two seasons. But that dominance came over just 26 starts in two seasons as deGrom battled forearm and scapula injuries. Guaranteeing him $185 million over five years will come with plenty of winces every time deGrom's high-torque delivery yields another 102-mph heater. Instead, Verlander and old Detroit Tigers co-ace Max Scherzer are again joined at the hip, each set to earn $43.3 million the next two seasons. The Mets retain their 1-2 punch — and for $99 million less in guaranteed money.”

Jon Heyman, New York Post: “Steve Cohen’s Mets — and they are very much his team now — were going to make absolutely sure this time. After watching alltime cameo performer Jacob deGrom go to Texas for much greater riches, Cohen wasn’t about to let three-time Cy Young winner and surefire Hall of Famer Justin Verlander get away. And that’s a great thing. With deGrom gone, the Mets surely needed to sign either Verlander or Carlos Rodon, the only pitchers remaining on the market that could replicate deGrom’s expected production (when he pitches), and Rodon’s lineup of interested teams looked endless with a timetable to match. Cohen was taking no chance. He gave Verlander almost the very same annual salary as his former Tigers teammate Max Scherzer ($43 million, or just $35,000 less). And he threw in a little personal treatment. Even when deGrom was still on the board, Cohen was telling folks he was ‘tempted’ by Verlander, whose 1.75 ERA was the best in baseball in 2022 and who as a bonus brings big attitude and moxie to The Big Apple. So it’s no surprise Cohen got more involved in this recruitment following the deGrom disappointment, reaching out to the all-time great to secure a deal for the pitcher he wasn’t about to let get away.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “No one is predicting the Rangers will suddenly go from a team that just lost 94 games and finished 38 games out of first place to be a World Series contender, but deGrom’s presence is another move that could make them respectable . . . Certainly, the Rangers have got the attention of the rest of the AL West, letting everyone know that they plan to play with the big boys, and at least become a contender.”

Craig Goldstein, Baseball Prospectus: “With their ace in the fold, Texas now trots out a respectable front three in deGrom, Jon Gray, and Martín Pérez, plus Dane Dunning and Jake Odorizzi to round out the rotation. There are some arms on the farm who could help in the near future (Jack Leiter, Owen White, Kumar Rocker, Coles Ragan), but the Rangers are likely still lacking in the type of immediate quality depth that could push them towards more than fringe-contender status in 2023. Well, that and a quality back third of the lineup and any semblance of a reliable bullpen. So it’s weird. A little. There is a general sense of the order in which these things should happen—first the foundation, then the topper—but really all that matters is that you end up with all of them at the end. If deGrom can stay healthy, he will push the reboot into hyperdrive. If he can’t, the opportunity cost will be massive. That’s the gamble, and while it tends to make less sense to make those gambles when you’re further away from being able to cash them in, we have to lean on the axiom offered to us by way of Rounders: You can’t lose what you don’t put in the middle. But you can’t win, either.”

MEGAPHONE

“Euphoria hits at that point. I couldn't have been more thrilled, more excited that we were able to bring him here. And I'm thankful, first of all, to Jacob for coming to Texas, but also for [GM Chris Young], ownership, stepping up the way they did to get a guy that was very much a need for us. You're talking one of the best pitchers in the game. It makes our club so much better when you get a player like this. And so I couldn't have been happier.’’

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, on his team’s signing of pitcher Jacob deGrom.