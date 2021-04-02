Tipsheet: Baseball's Opening Day surprises include Dodgers, Yankees losses

For a day, anyway, Cardinals fans can quit fretting about their team’s offense.
After failing to post many crooked numbers during spring training, they overwhelmed the Cincinnati Reds 11-6 with their starling power surge in the Great American Band Box.
That was surprising. There were many other head-scratching developments Thursday, reminding us that Opening Day is just one day -- and that anything can happen on a given day.
Here was more evidence that baseball brings out
- The Los Angeles Dodgers juggernaut stalled on Day One, falling 8-5 to the stripped down Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers stranded 14 runners and Cody Bellinger lost a home-run on Justin Turner’s baserunning blunder. Turner believed Bellinger’s fly ball was caught at the wall, so he put his head down and raced back to first base – passing Bellinger on the base paths to negate the homer.
- The Chicago Cubs lost at home to the rebuilding Pittsburgh Pirates, a team that will almost certainly lose 100 games this season. But the Pirates may have baseball’s next young star in third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes – so they aren’t completely hapless.
- The mighty New York Yankees mustered just six hits in their 3-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, arguably their top American League East rival this season. The New York Post came right after them with this headline: “Yankees’ weaknesses exploited in Opening Day flop.”
- The god-awful Detroit Tigers opened with a 3-2 victory in snowy Motown against the Cleveland Indians, a perennial AL Central threat. Miguel Cabrera turned back the clock with his 488th career homer and the first long ball of the 2021 season.
- The much-ballyhooed Chicago White Sox opened with a 4-3 come-from-ahead loss to the Los Angeles Angels for new manager Tony La Russa. Unfortunately named White Sox reliever Austin Bummer look the loss after allowing two unearned runs.
Bummer summed up Opening Day for all the losers:
“We talk about it daily, about winning each day. We lost today, so that's on me in my opinion. I've got to go out there and go be better. So that's my goal for tomorrow.
“I'm going to be better tomorrow than I was today. That's kind of my thought process moving forward and that's a lot of guys on the team. We did a lot of things right today, but we didn't finish it off. The bullpen didn't hold it down. It's a tough one to swallow, but we've got tomorrow to get out there and get another win."
So the 2021 baseball adventure begins.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “The Dodgers in 2021 are the team most likely to win the World Series. That's a reasonable and probably accurate thing to say. So is this: The Dodgers probably won't win the World Series in 2021. The small sample size of playoff baseball in tandem with the structural parity and randomness native to the sport make it very difficult for expectations to be met across a string of best-of-five and best-of-seven series. All of this plus the abbreviations of 2020 may conspire to deprive the Dodgers of a legacy they probably already deserve. The one way to put this discussion to rest is for the Dodgers to achieve that greatness that's expected of them in the regular season, which they probably will. Then they'd need to once again win the World Series, which, to repeat, they probably won't.”
Alyson Footer, MLB.co:m “The Padres, in contrast to the Dodgers, will open the season minus a handful of key players, though the team insists this is not a doom-and-gloom scenario. Dinelson Lamet, who appears on the cusp of greatness but is still working his way back from an elbow injury, is a lock to open the season on the injured list. Trent Grisham and Austin Nola, while not sure bets, are probably headed that way, too. No sweat, insists manager Jayce Tingler, who is confident the team will not be without this trio for long. Meanwhile, if there’s one thing that has not changed in the past couple of months, it’s the allure of a Dodgers-Padres dogfight that is surely going to rivet us all year. Can we get the season rolling, please?”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “The Dodgers, as always, have the capability to do whatever they want – witness the acquisition and $365 million extension of Mookie Betts a year ago. Yet the franchise also has a gaggle of superstars headed toward free agency – [Corey] Seager and Clayton Kershaw this year, Cody Bellinger in 2023, Walker Buehler in 2024, with Trevor Bauer holding opt outs each of the next two years. Seager’s trendline is edging closer to $300 million; even with the Dodgers’ bottomless revenues, a stealth strike before Opening Day that both sides could stomach seems unlikely. Paying full cost after this season will force the Dodgers to ponder how many nine-figure contracts they’re willing to carry throughout this decade.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “One thing that’s gotten lost in the hoopla about the Dodgers’ dominance and the Mets’ and Padres’ reloading efforts: The Braves were monstrously good last year. They were second in the NL in runs scored (a single run behind the Dodgers), and took the Dodgers to the brink in the NLCS. And there’s no reason to expect them to be worse in 2021. Sure, players like Marcell Ozuna and Max Fried will probably regress a little, but Ozzie Albies wrote off about two-thirds of the 2020 season due to a wrist injury. Mike Soroka made only three starts, and Ian Anderson made only six. This year, Atlanta is promoting defensive wunderkind Cristian Pache to the starting lineup and bringing in Charlie Morton to help fill out a rotation that went only two and a half deep by the end of the playoffs. The departure of [Mark] Melancon will leave a hole in the bullpen, but that’s about it. To me, Atlanta is the clear favorite in the NL East.”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “With three big league years under his belt, all signs point towards Ronald Acuña Jr. putting it all together which, for him, would give him an unrivaled array of standout numbers. With Cristian Pache taking over in CF, Acuña won't have to bounce between positions as much. Over the past three years, he's put up better defensive numbers than Mookie Betts as a right fielder, on a prorated basis. He is one of a few rare talents who might well lead his league in both homers and steals this season. In fact, assuming his hard-luck BABIP from last season bounces back, he should get on base often enough for a 40/40 season in a lineup of an elite team with Gold Glove defensive metrics. Acuña is baseball's next 10-WAR player, and at the age of 23, he might sit at that level for at least the next decade.”
MEGAPHONE
"Got to hear some boos, finally. That wasn't fun to listen to, I didn't think, but we played good so it didn't matter. Hopefully we'll keep playing good and it won't be as big of an issue."
Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke, on fans finally getting to hold his team accountable for its sign-stealing controversy.