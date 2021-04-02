Tipsheet: Baseball's Opening Day surprises include Dodgers, Yankees losses

Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “One thing that’s gotten lost in the hoopla about the Dodgers’ dominance and the Mets’ and Padres’ reloading efforts: The Braves were monstrously good last year. They were second in the NL in runs scored (a single run behind the Dodgers), and took the Dodgers to the brink in the NLCS. And there’s no reason to expect them to be worse in 2021. Sure, players like Marcell Ozuna and Max Fried will probably regress a little, but Ozzie Albies wrote off about two-thirds of the 2020 season due to a wrist injury. Mike Soroka made only three starts, and Ian Anderson made only six. This year, Atlanta is promoting defensive wunderkind Cristian Pache to the starting lineup and bringing in Charlie Morton to help fill out a rotation that went only two and a half deep by the end of the playoffs. The departure of [Mark] Melancon will leave a hole in the bullpen, but that’s about it. To me, Atlanta is the clear favorite in the NL East.”