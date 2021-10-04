Tipsheet: Baseball's single-game wild card format is exciting, but stupid

The Cardinals, Dodgers, Yankees and Red Sox are baseball’s brand name franchises.
So the fact that these four teams ended up in the wild card games is great for Our National Pastime. Interest in Tuesday night’s Yankees-Red Sox showdown will be sky high, as will the interest in Wednesday’s Cardinals-Dodgers battle.
Sudden death baseball is compelling. Single-elimination playoffs are nerve-wracking. Anything can happen in a given ballgame.
This is great theater, which is why former commissioner Bud Selig thought it was such a great idea after he experienced the cheap thrill of tiebreaker baseball.
But this format is stupid. Only an idiot would want to pit two survivors of a 162-game grind in a single win-or-else game as part of the postseason format.
If the Dodgers somehow lose their nine-inning game to the Cardinals after their epic 106-victory season, we’ll never hear the end of it -- and rightfully so.
Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke had this take on the scenario:
Instead of being seeded second in the National League’s playoff lineup, which would have happened in the NBA, the Dodgers are instead a wild-card team facing a scary winner-take-all game Wednesday at Dodger Stadium against the other wild-card team, the St. Louis Cardinals.
If the Dodgers win that game, they will then play the Giants in a five-game division series that will mark their first true postseason matchup in history, which would be way cool.
But they first must wrestle with that stupid wild card. And the Cardinals are the hottest team in baseball, winning 19 of 20 games down the stretch. And the Cardinals will be starting Adam Wainwright, who has won 10 of his last 11 decisions, including a victory over the Dodgers in early September.
And the Dodgers must face him without their top slugger, as Max Muncy left the game Sunday in the third inning after appearing to seriously injure his left elbow in a collision at first base with Jace Peterson.
"It’s not the path that we planned out, but now our focus just turns to Wednesday and winning a ballgame on Wednesday,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.
“I don't know about scary, it’s fun, it’s a Game 7,” Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner said. “I know we wanted to win the division obviously, but we have a chance to win a ring and that’s all that matters.”
Baseball is a long haul sport. The regular season is a marathon. The playoffs should feature multi-game adventures.
Tipsheet imagines baseball will put an end to this nonsense after gaining its next collective bargaining agreement. The pandemic baseball of 2020 gave us a preview of an expanded playoff brackets with a best-of-three opening round.
Odds are, we’ll see something like that in 2022.
In the meantime, though, we have a couple of one-game showdowns to absorb.
Shaker Samman, Baseball Prospectus: “Six teams had a chance to introduce some madness into the evening. The Red Sox and Yankees, each clinging to one-game leads in the Wild Card, needed wins against the Nationals and Rays, respectively. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays and Mariners took on the Orioles and Angels knowing a win Sunday paired with a loss from one of the AL East teams ahead of them would warrant a tiebreaker. For a moment, a four-team tie for the final two wild card spots was even on the table. The dream of a four-way tiebreaker died early, as the Mariners fell into a two-run hole before stepping to the batter’s box. So too did the Dodgers’ chances of swiping the division on the season’s final day. L.A. did its part, thrashing the Brewers—the fourth-best team in the majors by record—10-3. Unfortunately for them, the Giants did one better, rushing out to a 7-1 lead over the Padres en route to an 11-4 win. No upsets here. The Dodgers will host St. Louis. And as the evening came to a close, order reared its ugly head. Toronto did everything it could, bludgeoning the Orioles (though Baltimore is probably used to that by now) and pulling iee-team tiebreaker seemed in the cards until Aaron Judge broke a scoreless game in the bottom of the ninth with a walk-off single, and the Red Sox slammed it down a few minutes later, erasing a 5-1 Nationals lead in the late innings, punching their tickets to the postseason on the back of a ninth-inning Rafael Devers dinger.”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “There will be no Game 163. Yet, while the bonus baseball many fans craved did not come to fruition, a compelling, coast-to-coast final day of Major League Baseball’s regular season that began with five playoff spots in flux and ended in rivers of champagne left the postseason with a tough act to follow. In a wildly compelling coda to the season, beginning nearly simultaneously Sunday afternoon across North America, the playoff picture came into focus, fogged up like a windshield on a winter morning before finally clearing as 15 ballgames rumbled madly to a conclusion. And after it all: The San Francisco Giants won a club record 107th game – and the National League West, to the stunned dismay of the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers, who saw their eight-year run of division titles stopped. The New York Yankees could not score a run all day against the robotically unflappable Tampa Bay Rays – until towering slugger Aaron Judge’s infield single drove in the only run in a 1-0, walk-off victory that secured a ticket to the American League wild card game.”
Hannah Keyser, Yahoo! Sports: “In the end, the Yankees scratched together a single run on a couple of hits off a team that has looked better than them all season. Along with 91 other wins, it’s all they needed for their fifth consecutive postseason berth. Elsewhere, the Mariners’ magical late-season surge ended with a loss. The Blue Jays demonstrated the kind of power that ensures they will be missed on the national stage this month. And the Red Sox got a late go-ahead homer to ensure the season ended Sunday and the Yankees will have to survive a rival match in Boston if they want to see the Rays again this year.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “This feels like the most wide-open playoff field since 2015. The past several years have been what I call the era of the superteam. We had the Cubs in 2016 (103 wins), the Astros (101 wins) over the Dodgers (104 wins) in 2017, the Red Sox (108 wins) in 2018 and the Dodgers (116-win pace) over the Rays (108-win pace) in 2020. Only the 2019 Nationals (93 wins) spoiled the party, and they had to beat the 106-win Dodgers and 107-win Astros to do it. We do have three 100-win teams in the Giants, Dodgers and Rays, but all the underdogs are certainly capable of winning it all. What I envision is a whole bunch of five-game and seven-game series full of the tension and drama that makes October baseball so compelling. Plus we get Dusty Baker trying to finally win a World Series, the Brewers searching for their first title in franchise history, the Rays trying to go two games further, Tony La Russa back in the postseason, the Dodgers trying to become the first back-to-back champion in 21 years ... so many great storylines to go with all the usual drama.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Going back to the spring, this would have been a pretty shocking result. The Giants' over/under win total prior to the season was 73.5 while the Dodgers' was 103.5. The Dodgers' over cashed! And they still aren't winning the division, as the Giants are having possibly the best season in franchise history. The Giants were first tied for first place on April 26 and took it over alone April 30. They would lose hold of the division twice the rest of the way, but only for very short spurts. After April 25, the Giants were only trailing in the division for 10 days. They were the first MLB team to 50 wins, 60 wins, 70 wins, 80 wins, 90 wins and 100 wins. This is all just a perfect illustration of how consistently excellent this ballclub has been nearly all season. In San Francisco history, the previous record for wins was 103 (1993 and 1962). The franchise record -- remember, they were the New York Giants before the move out west -- was 106 (1904), which this team has now surpassed. It's a new franchise record for one of the most successful ballclubs the league has seen. Another feather in cap for the Giants here, which has to be especially sweet given who it is: The Dodgers are the first team in MLB history to win at least 105 games and not finish in first place. The Dodgers' Sunday win gave them 106 victories on the year.”
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “No disrespect to the Cardinals, who miraculously cruised to the second NL wild-card spot shortly after being counted out entirely, but a Dodgers-Giants NLDS would be fascinating on multiple levels. This is one of the most storied rivalries in baseball history, and yet they've never faced one another in the postseason. It's only fitting that it happens this year, while they're sporting the two best records in the sport. They were separated by one game both in their season series and through the 162-game grind. The Dodgers have more talent, but the Giants match up well against them and would have the home-field advantage.”
“Now the season begins. All that other stuff, those 162, that was spring training. Now it’s time to get to the regular season and get this thing rolling.”
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.