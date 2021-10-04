Tipsheet: Baseball's single-game wild card format is exciting, but stupid

David Schoenfield , ESPN.com : “This feels like the most wide-open playoff field since 2015. The past several years have been what I call the era of the superteam. We had the Cubs in 2016 (103 wins), the Astros (101 wins) over the Dodgers (104 wins) in 2017, the Red Sox (108 wins) in 2018 and the Dodgers (116-win pace) over the Rays (108-win pace) in 2020. Only the 2019 Nationals (93 wins) spoiled the party, and they had to beat the 106-win Dodgers and 107-win Astros to do it. We do have three 100-win teams in the Giants, Dodgers and Rays, but all the underdogs are certainly capable of winning it all. What I envision is a whole bunch of five-game and seven-game series full of the tension and drama that makes October baseball so compelling. Plus we get Dusty Baker trying to finally win a World Series, the Brewers searching for their first title in franchise history, the Rays trying to go two games further, Tony La Russa back in the postseason, the Dodgers trying to become the first back-to-back champion in 21 years ... so many great storylines to go with all the usual drama.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Going back to the spring, this would have been a pretty shocking result. The Giants' over/under win total prior to the season was 73.5 while the Dodgers' was 103.5. The Dodgers' over cashed! And they still aren't winning the division, as the Giants are having possibly the best season in franchise history. The Giants were first tied for first place on April 26 and took it over alone April 30. They would lose hold of the division twice the rest of the way, but only for very short spurts. After April 25, the Giants were only trailing in the division for 10 days. They were the first MLB team to 50 wins, 60 wins, 70 wins, 80 wins, 90 wins and 100 wins. This is all just a perfect illustration of how consistently excellent this ballclub has been nearly all season. In San Francisco history, the previous record for wins was 103 (1993 and 1962). The franchise record -- remember, they were the New York Giants before the move out west -- was 106 (1904), which this team has now surpassed. It's a new franchise record for one of the most successful ballclubs the league has seen. Another feather in cap for the Giants here, which has to be especially sweet given who it is: The Dodgers are the first team in MLB history to win at least 105 games and not finish in first place. The Dodgers' Sunday win gave them 106 victories on the year.”