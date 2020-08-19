Tipsheet: Baseball's stupid 'unwritten rules' create another kerfuffle

Baseball’s stupid “unwritten rules” came to light again Monday, causing fans everywhere to smack their forehead with the palm of their hand.
San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. swung at a 3-0 pitch and launched a grand slam off Texas Rangers reliever Juan Nicasio. Normally that would be considered a good thing, unless, of course, you’re a Ranger.
But here’s the problem: The Padres led 10-3 at the time. So the Rangers were butthurt about Tatis piling on. Reliever Ian Gibaut tagged in for Nicasio and threw his first pitch behind the head of Padres star Manny Machado.
“I think there’s a lot of unwritten rules that are constantly being challenged in today’s game," Rangers manager Chris Woodward groused. "I didn’t like it personally. But, like I said, the norms are being challenged on a daily basis. So just because I don't like it doesn't mean it's not right. I don't think we liked it as a group."
So pitch better! Don’t blame Tatis, the son of former Cardinals Fernando Tatis, for blasting a 3-0 pitch during a blowout. Don’t fall behind by seven runs and don’t run 3-0 counts against a tremendous hitter.
And don’t throw behind hitters in retaliation. Geesh.
For his part, Tatis sort-of apologized for missing the “take” sign he got and exploiting Nicasio’s vulnerability. Tatis grew up in the game. He has some Cardinals Way in his blood, so he does get the unwritten rule thing.
But, again, they are stupid.
“A lot of guys talk about unwritten rules of baseball, but you’re in the heat of the moment, you’re gonna try to get your pitch as a hitter and he didn’t miss,” Padres pitcher Zach Davies told reporters. “So you can’t really fault him for that, in my opinion. Some guys feel differently, but everybody has their own opinion on it."
Other players quickly rallied to his defense on Twitter.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer: “1) Keep swinging 3-0 if you want to, no matter what the game situation is 2) Keep hitting homers, no matter what the situation is 3) Keep bringing energy and flash to baseball and making it fun 4) The only thing you did wrong was apologize. Stop that.”
Former third baseman Trevor Plouffe: “This is my hill. I will die on it. 3-0 swings should be a regular part of baseball, no matter the score. @ me all you want. The ONLY thing wrong is that it might get your teammate hit because the opposing pitcher had his feelings hurt. So is the wrong in the act or retribution?”
Houston Astros pitcher Collin McHugh: “Swinging in a 3-0 count should not be against any rules, no matter the score. Before a game I would always look to see what % a guy swings 3-0. If it’s over 20%, it means I can’t just groove one. The guys who will never “give you a pitch” at the plate are the toughest AB’s.”
And . . .
“In this data driven baseball age, there’s nowhere to hide. If you have a tendency, it’s gonna be exploited. Swinging 3-0, to me, is the same as swinging first pitch of an AB. If you do it enough times, a pitcher can’t game plan as well against you.”
Gibaut got a three-game suspension, which he is appealing, for retaliating. MLB gave Woodard a day off.
“We don’t want to take matters in our own hands like that,” Woodward said. “Obviously, I get that. It is a different day and age. Back in the day, that was acceptable, but MLB has made it clear that’s not. Let’s do the best thing by getting him out. That’s the biggest message I am going to send today. Instead of retaliating, let’s try to get the kid out or get that team out.”
Here is what folks were writing about this:
Mike Oz, Yahoo! Sports: “Even in a time of constant uncertainty, with a virus plaguing our country and civil unrest among our population, at least we know can always count on the absurdity of baseball’s unwritten rules. The unwritten rules and the people who obsess over them like we’re living in some kind of Baseball Pleasantville have come out of hibernation after young San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a grand slam Monday night — gasp! — with a seven-run lead — double gasp! — on a 3-0 count. How dare he! . . . The real issue here is this: Here comes baseball again trying to turn one of its superstars-in-training into a villain is for — *check notes* — being really good at baseball. Yikes.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN: “It is all kind of silly. If Tatis had crushed a first-pitch fastball or even a 2-0 fastball, nobody would raise an eyebrow. But because it was 3-0 he has somehow, what, destroyed the integrity of the game? Hurt Juan Nicasio's feelings? This isn't Little League. He's trying to compete, to drive in runs, to hit home runs. Sure, a seven-run lead with two innings to go is pretty safe, but you never know. The Giants just blew a five-run lead in the ninth inning the other night. The argument might be that Tatis endangered his own teammate. That only gets back to the circle of beanball baseball. Gibaut may have endangered his teammates by throwing behind Machado. What if the Padres had retaliated by throwing at a Rangers hitter?"
Patrick Dubuque, Baseball Prospectus: “It’s difficult to wrap one’s head around the concept of who was actively hurt by Tatis hitting that grand slam. Were the Rangers embarrassed? By putting themselves in a position where one swing of the bat could shame them, they were already in a position to be shamed. By the time they reach the majors, every single player has long since been programmed to shrug off the most heinous of failures and begin the next day 0-0. A 14-4 loss is not going to leave trauma. So the only alternative is that the public good of watching ‘selfish’ players outweighs the enjoyment of their accomplishments. It would be pleasant if teams polled the fans on this topic. I believe they would find that we, too, are made of sterner stuff.”
MEGAPHONE
“If we’re looking to grow the game, let the guys play, promote ‘em and go. Are there times for some of the rules and some of the things out there? Absolutely, there are. But we’re not looking to break unwritten rules. We’re looking to win the game, and we’re looking to finish the game off, which is something I’ve said -- we’ve had some leads and haven’t been able to break it open."
Padres manager Jayce Tingler, on the Tatis controversy.
