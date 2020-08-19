Tipsheet: Baseball's stupid 'unwritten rules' create another kerfuffle

Houston Astros pitcher Collin McHugh: “Swinging in a 3-0 count should not be against any rules, no matter the score. Before a game I would always look to see what % a guy swings 3-0. If it’s over 20%, it means I can’t just groove one. The guys who will never “give you a pitch” at the plate are the toughest AB’s.”

And . . .

“In this data driven baseball age, there’s nowhere to hide. If you have a tendency, it’s gonna be exploited. Swinging 3-0, to me, is the same as swinging first pitch of an AB. If you do it enough times, a pitcher can’t game plan as well against you.”

Gibaut got a three-game suspension, which he is appealing, for retaliating. MLB gave Woodard a day off.

“We don’t want to take matters in our own hands like that,” Woodward said. “Obviously, I get that. It is a different day and age. Back in the day, that was acceptable, but MLB has made it clear that’s not. Let’s do the best thing by getting him out. That’s the biggest message I am going to send today. Instead of retaliating, let’s try to get the kid out or get that team out.”

Here is what folks were writing about this: