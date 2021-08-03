Tipsheet: Battered Braves can battle on in wide-open NL East

Alyson Footer , MLB.com : “In the National League, the surging Reds have some work to do if they’re to catch either the Dodgers or Padres, but a four-game deficit in the Wild Card standings is hardly insurmountable. There are plenty of us who have always assumed the two Wild Card teams will come out of the West, but there’s at least one Midwest team that might quibble with that theory.”

Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “The Cubs have been in a weird spot all year. They traded Yu Darvish in the offseason, but otherwise behaved like they wanted to squeeze one last run out of their 2016 World Series core. A long losing streak put paid to that idea, however, and the Cubs pivoted expertly into selling everything that wasn’t nailed down. There’s nothing inherently noble about a teardown. This Cubs team won less than they surely hoped to, though the curse-breaking 2016 season makes up for plenty of woes. There’s no guarantee that the next great Cubs team will be made up of the spoils of this selloff, or even that the Cubs will be competitive again on the right timeframe for these moves to matter. This certainly wasn’t an outcome you’d root for as a Chicago fan if you paused time after the 2016 World Series. All that said, the Cubs were in a bad situation (albeit one at least partially of their own making), and they made the most of it. Wishing the team did more with its core is all well and good, but those years are sadly gone. In the here and now, a huge swath of the team was bound for free agency, ownership was reticent to spend, and Jed Hoyer turned those players — great players, all — into a tantalizing group of prospects and recent graduates to start over with.”