OK, so how did the Milwaukee Brewers suffer a series sweep to the woeful Oakland Athletics at home over the weekend?

Sure, the A’s have shown a bit more life lately. And when they got back to the Bay Area, the “reverse boycott” in Oakland lifted their spirits with unusually large crowds protesting the team's planned move to Las Vegas.

But how did the Brewers fall so flat in a series that should have kept them atop the National League Central?

“People just see the records, but they don’t watch the games,” Brewers shortstop Willy Adames said. “Their pitchers, they were executing every pitch in this series. If you go and watch the at-bats against their starting pitcher, he was painting every pitch. He was going corner to corner, up, changeup, slider.

“They pitched really good. They’re big leaguers. They’re here for a reason. They executed this series, and we didn’t.”

Added outfielder Christian Yelich: “None of us in here were overlooking them. That’s kind of the outside noise. They have a lot of guys with good stuff. It’s not always located, but when it’s located, it makes it tough on you.”

The A’s also won two of three games from Pittsburgh, but that only improved their record to 14-50 going into Milwaukee.

“None of us thought this was going to be a cakewalk series, by any means,” Yelich said.

“My overall feeling is you’ve got to give them credit,” said Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy. “It’s Major League Baseball, and from what I know about it, everybody is kind of an inch from the top and an inch from the bottom. They’ve been getting their teeth kicked in all year in an embarrassing way when you look at overall record, but these are major league players. I know some of the characters they’ve got over there, and they have some great character.

“You credit them. It doesn’t ignore the fact that we’re hobbling in so many ways. But don’t forget, that’s a Major League team over there.”

Milwaukee’s injury list includes pitchers Brandon Woodruff, Eric Lauer, Wade Miley, Aaron Ashby, Matt Bush, Jake Cousins, Bennett Sousa, Justin Wilson, Jason Alexander and outfielders Tyrone Taylor, Jesse Winker and Garrett Mitchell plus first baseman Darin Ruf. Whew!

So that's part of the explanation too. The depleted Brewers are reeling.

They extended their losing streak to five games with their come-from-ahead 7-5 defeat at Minnesota Tuesday. Our Town’s Devin Williams blew a 5-3 ninth-inning lead after converting his first 10 save opportunities this season.

“We’re grinding,” Williams said. “Handed me a two-run lead in the ninth, that’s the way you draw it up. It was my first blown save this year, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time, to be honest with you. So I don’t think there’s anyone that could be more disappointed than myself after tonight.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: “The Reds could wind up being buyers before all is said and done, but if we get toward the end of July and things have moved in the opposite direction, teams will surely be calling about (Alexis) Díaz. The 26-year-old is striking out more than 16 batters per nine innings this season, converting all 15 of his save opportunities while posting a 1.71 ERA in his first 27 outings. Díaz won’t be eligible for arbitration until 2025, meaning he’s under club control through the end of the 2027 season. So why would the Reds even think about trading him? First, relievers tend to be more volatile than any other position in the game. Díaz could embark on a decade-long run of dominance, but we’ve seen enough examples of stud relievers struggling in their second or third season as the league adjusts to them. More importantly, the return for a hard-throwing reliever with four-plus years of control can be too good to pass up. Díaz’s brother, Edwin, had an All-Star season for the Mariners in 2018, earning AL Cy Young and MVP votes in the process. That winter, he was dealt to the Mets with four years of control.”

Steve Gardner, USA Today: “In a season that’s seen a steady stream of intriguing prospects reach the majors almost every week, the pipeline finally burst last week with the arrival of a young player in Cincinnati who is as astounding on the playing field as he is on the stat sheet. And even that introduction may be selling Elly De La Cruz short. The Reds’ 6-foot-5 shortstop showed off every one of his tools during his debut week in the majors, hitting his first big league home run 458 feet, one row from completely leaving Great American Ballpark and taking a swim in the Ohio River. He also showed off his speed, going from home to third on a triple in 10.83 seconds – faster than anyone else has all season. And he displayed defensive versatility, splitting his time in the field between shortstop and third base. On June 11, he ripped off the hardest throw by an infielder so far this season: 96.6 mph. In his first six games, the 21-year-old hit .364 with a .481 on-base percentage, a homer, seven runs, four RBI and three steals.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Arizona improved by 22 wins from 2021 to 2022, the third most in baseball behind the Orioles (31 wins) and big-spending New York Mets (24 wins). Now, a little more than 40% of the way through the 2023 season, the D-Backs are again one of the most improved teams in baseball, and they entered Tuesday in first place in the NL West at 41-25. They are 21-7 in their last 28 games, and that includes an improbable ninth-inning comeback against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday and a wild 9-8 win over the Phillies on Monday. Arizona is on pace to win 101 games, which would be a 27-win improvement over last season, when the D-Backs improved by 22 wins from the year before. Adding nearly 50 wins to the ledger in two years would be a remarkable turnaround. There is still a lot of season to be played. No doubt. Early on though, the D-Backs have continued last year's ascent, and are still improving.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “All those teams out there are getting subpar production from the DH slot while the Dodgers signed (J.D.) Martinez to a one-year deal for $10 million and he has been one of the best sluggers in the majors, already matching the 16 home runs he hit last season for the Boston Red Sox. He's closing in on 300 career home runs (298) and 1,000 career RBIs (946). Not bad for a player the Houston Astros released when he was 26 years old. It's not as if Martinez hasn't hit for power before, of course -- he hit 28 home runs in 2021 -- but his average exit velocity has one of the biggest increases in the majors, from 89.0 in 2022 to 93.0 this year. That matches where he was in 2018 when he hit 43 home runs with Boston, so having 16 homers is no fluke. He's doing all this despite some clear red flags in his numbers. His walk rate, which has hovered between 8.7% and 11% in recent seasons, is down to 5.1%. His swing-and-miss rate is all the way down to the 10th percentile. This is the type of profile pitchers usually learn to exploit, but Martinez is still doing damage. My guess is he's hunting fastballs to the extreme -- a common approach as hitters age and their bat speed starts to slow. He slugged .418 against four-seam fastballs last season but is torturing them at a .726 clip in 2023. It's leading to more swing-and-miss to go with more power. It's probably unsustainable, but Martinez has long been one of the best in the game.”

Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “The clock is ticking on this glorious waste of an Angels roster. Mike Trout will turn 32 this season, and his body is starting to wear down. Shohei Ohtani can look forward to a skyscraper filled with cash when he hits free agency this winter. If the Angels extend their playoff drought to nine seasons (and their playoff win drought to 14 years), Arte Moreno may have to live with the eternal ignominy of happening upon two of the greatest baseball players ever and achieving jack squat with them, even during the easiest time to make the postseason in MLB history. The early part of this season didn't appear to signal any changes in fortune. The Angels, following up on a 73-89 year, consistently hovered a game or two over .500 for the first two months. The team's biggest new contract, Tyler Anderson, has a 5.80 ERA through his first 12 games. At the beginning of June, they sat a drab four games back of the third and final wild card spot, even as Ohtani posted a .882 OPS and a 2.91 ERA. But nobody can raise hopes better than a once-in-a-lifetime player, and as Shohei's bat has heated up to scalding this month, so have the Angels. Since dropping three straight to the Astros at the start of June, the other Los Angeles team has won seven of their last eight, with Ohtani notching at least a hit and often more in every game.”

MEGAPHONE

“Batting average still matters to the players. When I went to the field, I wanted a 3 in front of my name. That was special when I saw that. OPS is trendy but the players know exactly what their batting average is. They also know what Luis (Arraez) is hitting.”

Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker