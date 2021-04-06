Tipsheet: Baylor blitzed Gonzaga with peak title-game performance

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “How many times have you heard the four words that defined Baylor men's basketball over the last 18 years? The arc of the story, the actual details of it, never really mattered when it came to Scott Drew. Maybe it was rooted in the whispers of recruiting impropriety early in his career that never amounted to anything, even when the NCAA looked into them. Maybe it was his relentless positivity that bordered at times on smarm. Maybe it was a few embarrassing NCAA Tournament losses that built the narrative, even though the real miracle was that Baylor basketball had been good enough to be favored in those kinds of games to begin with. Whatever it was, you heard it for nearly two decades: Scott Drew Can’t Coach. Let it be known that on Monday night, in a football stadium in the state where he grew up, with his father and brother — both college basketball coaches — standing and gyrating in the stands, there’s a new set of words that will forever define Baylor Basketball. Scott Drew is a National Champion. And by the time the journey was complete, in the final moments of an 86-70 evisceration of No. 1-ranked Gonzaga, any narrative that had previously knocked Drew for the work he’d done at Baylor looked awfully silly.”