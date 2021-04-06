Tipsheet: Baylor blitzed Gonzaga with peak title-game performance

The Baylor Bears came out flying Monday night.
Immediately they knocked down tough shots. That fed their swarming defense, which got them running, which got them attacking the basket for layups and offensive rebounds.
As their lead over Gonzaga grew, the Bears became even more aggressive. They hounded the Bulldogs, forcing bad shots and turnovers. They pounced on loose balls.
And they made more shots. At every key moment of the game, they hit a timely shot.
Gonzaga made a push late in rhe first half, but Baylor came out flying again after the break to build on their advantage.
So we did not get a great NCAA Championship Game. What we got instead was an epic performance by one team that will forever rank among the most dominant victories in this event.
“I knew at some point we were up big, because . . . we're scoring; they aren't scoring,” Baylor star Jared Butler told reporters after the game. “Everybody was hitting shots; nobody was going to miss. Electrifying, especially in that type of moment, a big game. And everybody stepped up. Like, everybody was clicking on all cylinders. Like that's what it takes to win. So it's amazing.”
What happened Monday night happens at every level of competition.When this scenario plays out on the biggest stage, the dynamics are even more extreme.
When a team starts fast and builds momentum on top of momentum, it tilts the playing surface in their favor.
The Bears played downhill from the opening tip. They delivered an overwhelming performance on the most important night in program history
When a team falls behind big early, the weight of its deficit grows heavier by the minute.
The Bulldogs played uphill from the opening seconds. They seldom had to play uphlll much this season and it showed.
They showed some heart in their pursuit of history, but they could never get closer than nine points during the second half. Their dream of an undefeated season died in an emotional landslide.
What does it all nean? Here is how the pundits assessed the outcome:
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: From the first Associated Press poll of the preseason, the prospect of this Gonzaga team running through men's college basketball undefeated offered the season’s most compelling tension. It’d been 45 years since Indiana last accomplished that feat in men’s basketball, and every Zags blowout victory — 29 wins by double-digits in 31 games — ratcheted up the prospect of them capturing history.On the cusp of a generational moment on Monday night in the NCAA title game, Gonzaga’s sprint toward history got run off the floor, 86-70. Baylor smothered Gonzaga’s historic offense, blitzed the Zags' overmatched defense and delivered a flogging for the ages. In the rare NCAA final matchup of the consensus two best teams in the sport, there was no doubt which clearly deserved the top designation. Baylor declared with a relentless stream of exclamation points which of the country’s top two teams we should have been focused on this season. After a Gonzaga season defined by its dominance, the Zags stood out only by how thoroughly they were dominated. Gonzaga All-American center Drew Timme looked outclassed by Baylor big-men Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Flo Thamba. Star Zags wing Corey Kispert got smothered to a shadow of his All-American status, shooting just 5-for-12. Gonzaga’s perimeter defense got spread and sliced apart as if Baylor’s Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler wielded Ginsu knives.”
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “How many times have you heard the four words that defined Baylor men's basketball over the last 18 years? The arc of the story, the actual details of it, never really mattered when it came to Scott Drew. Maybe it was rooted in the whispers of recruiting impropriety early in his career that never amounted to anything, even when the NCAA looked into them. Maybe it was his relentless positivity that bordered at times on smarm. Maybe it was a few embarrassing NCAA Tournament losses that built the narrative, even though the real miracle was that Baylor basketball had been good enough to be favored in those kinds of games to begin with. Whatever it was, you heard it for nearly two decades: Scott Drew Can’t Coach. Let it be known that on Monday night, in a football stadium in the state where he grew up, with his father and brother — both college basketball coaches — standing and gyrating in the stands, there’s a new set of words that will forever define Baylor Basketball. Scott Drew is a National Champion. And by the time the journey was complete, in the final moments of an 86-70 evisceration of No. 1-ranked Gonzaga, any narrative that had previously knocked Drew for the work he’d done at Baylor looked awfully silly.”
Rodger Sherman, The Ringer: “When head coach Scott Drew accepted the position in 2003 after one year as head coach at Valparaiso, it was the least desirable job in college basketball. Weeks before, then-head-coach Dave Bliss had resigned in the midst of one of the ugliest scandals in college sports history: One of his players, Patrick Dennehy, was murdered by teammate Carlton Dotson, after which Bliss smeared Dennehy in a move that many saw as an attempt to prevent the NCAA from investigating violations Bliss had committed by paying Dennehy’s tuition. It’s probably unfair to Baylor to mention this on the night of the greatest moment in their program history—but it illustrates what Drew was stepping into. Drew’s first teams were hopeless, going 36-69 in his first four seasons. But the coach eventually figured out how to build teams around athleticism and offensive rebounding. In 2010, the Bears made the Elite Eight. In 2012, they went back. In 2014 and 2017, they made the Sweet 16—at this point, people were thinking less about where Drew had come from and more about why he couldn’t get his clearly talented teams deeper into March. They seemed ready to have a breakthrough last year, finishing the regular season 26-4—and then the NCAA tournament got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year’s team was great in a way no other Drew team had been: shooting the ball.”
Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “Drew's optimism never wavered. He never let the noise get to him. And now, Baylor's playing as well as any power-conference program. It's one of only two schools in a major conference in the past 13 years to win at least 18 games every season. The other is Kansas. Reflecting immediately upon the beatdown Baylor bludgeoned the Bulldogs with Monday night, that 21-day February COVID pause might have been the only thing standing in the way of an undefeated season. The Bears lost two games, both of which came after the team emerged from its quarantine cocoon. But even though Baylor couldn't go undefeated, knocking off an undefeated team in the ultimate game is the next best thing. Who'd have believed it? The 50-year-old in the hat on a ladder, net in hand, who saw this moment in his mind at 32. On Monday night he and his team scaled the mountaintop, and in ending perfection, showed the closest thing to it.”
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “Gonzaga was 40 minutes from cementing itself among college basketball's all-time great teams. The first undefeated team in 45 years, the first national championship in program history, just two games all season decided by single digits. Potentially a generational team. It was all within reach at 9:20 ET on Monday night. By 9:30, it was out the window. Under a barrage of Baylor 3-pointers and offensive rebounds in the first five minutes, everything was suddenly out of reach. The Bears were up by 10 at the first media timeout and led by double figures for all but 90 seconds the rest of the way.”
MEGAPHONE
"You really do forget what it's like to lose. And every time it happens, it doesn't feel good. And thankfully, I've had not very many of them over my career, whether it's in the regular season or in the tournament … I'm going to remember this for a long time."
Gonzaga star Corey Kispert, after the championship game blowout.