Tipsheet: Beal believes NBA players will need time to regain their game

Paolo Uggetti, The Ringer: “Well, at least the NBA’s H-O-R-S-E competition was enough of a train wreck to be entertaining. Or as entertaining as something has to be these days for you to not flip the channel. The low-definition, truncated, slow-paced competition got underway Sunday night with a first round that saw Chauncey Billups come back to beat Trae Young, Mike Conley oust Tamika Catchings, Zach LaVine sweep Paul Pierce, and Allie Quigley edge out Chris Paul . . . Most players seemed to cut out at least once in what was a prerecorded event. In some ways, it’s understandable. Social distancing rules likely prevented ESPN from sending actual cameras and camerapeople to these players’ houses. This resulted in the occasional lag and tough visuals, but also some funny gags: Tamika Catchings’s kid was backed up against the garage door filming on an iPad. Someone scurried across Chauncey Billups’s court with a phone to make sure they got a behind-the-shot angle. It was all extremely homemade, but not quite charming or useful. Players couldn’t really see the other players’ shots, for example. And at some points, you couldn’t even tell whether the shot went in. I’m not sure whether there’s a way to get the players’ better connections by Thursday, but it would sure help the quality of the experience.”