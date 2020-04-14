Tipsheet: Beal believes NBA players will need time to regain their game

The NHL and NBA played the bulk of their regular season before going on hiatus. Now players are waiting out the global pandemic while trying to stay in shape at home.
With each passing week of this shutdown, doubts about resuming this season grow. What would the returning product look like?
Our Town’s Bradley Beal, the NBA’s second-leading scorer this season with a 30.5-point average for the Washington Wizards, wonders about that.
“I think that plays a factor for everybody in the league,” Beal recently said on the “Lowe Post Podcast” with ESPN’s Zach Lowe. “I don’t think anybody can just come back and go from 0 to 100 and pick up right where we left off. There’s going to be some bad basketball if that’s the case.”
The NBA is exploring a variety of scenarios, including a 25-day preparation period with 11 days of individual training followed by a two-week training camp for full teams.
The Wizards are 24-40 and barely alive in the playoff chase — 5½ games out of the last Eastern Conference playoff spot with 18 games left — so Beal wonders what the relaunch would look like for his team.
“For us, sitting in the position we’re in, yeah, it’s tough,” Beal said. “I’m always optimistic. I’m always going to feel like we can do it, but eventually reality will settle in. I think when that time happens, I think we’ll look at it, and the organization will probably figure out what’s best moving forward, whether they want the young guys to get the minutes to improve and get experience or not.
“But for me, I always want to compete.”
That was evident when Beal was snubbed for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. In his first 10 games after the rosters were announced, he averaged 36 points per game.
In back-to-back games against the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks, Beal poured in 53 and 55 points. But he insists he has shrugged off the selection slight.
“I will never take that moment from the other 24 guys,” Beal told Lowe. “Because that was me two years ago and a year ago. I can’t sit here and take that moment away from Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell and guys who got their first. I can’t sit here and do that, but for sure I feel like I deserved it. I feel like my numbers and the way I was playing and the impact that I had on my team showed that I should’ve been an all-star. I think the fact that the players voted me to actually start in the game itself was a sign that I should’ve been. But I didn’t let it break me. I just continued to work.”
Beal has been shooting baskets and lifting weights in his home gym, biding his time until the sport returns.
In the meantime, the league rolled out a NBA 2K video game players tournament, won by Devin Booker, and a physically distanced HORSE competition including WNBA stars shot at domestic locations.
Those events didn’t exactly fill the massive live sports programming void, but at least they put something fresh into play.
Here is what folks have been writing about all of this:
Paolo Uggetti, The Ringer: “Well, at least the NBA’s H-O-R-S-E competition was enough of a train wreck to be entertaining. Or as entertaining as something has to be these days for you to not flip the channel. The low-definition, truncated, slow-paced competition got underway Sunday night with a first round that saw Chauncey Billups come back to beat Trae Young, Mike Conley oust Tamika Catchings, Zach LaVine sweep Paul Pierce, and Allie Quigley edge out Chris Paul . . . Most players seemed to cut out at least once in what was a prerecorded event. In some ways, it’s understandable. Social distancing rules likely prevented ESPN from sending actual cameras and camerapeople to these players’ houses. This resulted in the occasional lag and tough visuals, but also some funny gags: Tamika Catchings’s kid was backed up against the garage door filming on an iPad. Someone scurried across Chauncey Billups’s court with a phone to make sure they got a behind-the-shot angle. It was all extremely homemade, but not quite charming or useful. Players couldn’t really see the other players’ shots, for example. And at some points, you couldn’t even tell whether the shot went in. I’m not sure whether there’s a way to get the players’ better connections by Thursday, but it would sure help the quality of the experience.”
Jace Evans, USA Today: “The event admittedly had some problems — as it turns out, HORSE is much more exciting when you're the one playing it with friends — but the effort by ESPN and the NBA/WNBA to provide entertainment to fans with live games all halted is commendable. There's also still a lot of good coming out of the event: State Farm will donate more than $200,000 on behalf of the participants to charities focused on coronavirus response efforts.”
Ohm Youngmisuk, ESPN.com: “The NBA suspended its season March 11, and this was the first basketball contest of any kind televised during the hiatus. Each contestant used a home setup that not only had a camera focused on the court but also allowed participants to see what the competition was doing. Competitors also had a friend or family member use a handheld camera for an additional angle . . . LaVine had no problem with the wind on his outdoor court at his home in Snohomish, Washington. Although dunking was not allowed, LaVine used creative and athletic shots, such as a between-the-legs, underhand shot off the glass while standing on his left leg and a right-handed reverse layup that required touching the right side of the backboard with his left hand, to keep the retired Pierce off balance.”
Kevin Smith, Pro Basketball Talk: “The key takeaway was from this matchup was Pierce has an amazing backyard, including a pool and trampoline. LaVine has a multiple-sport area in his yard, including a batting cage and small turf field.”
Jack Maloney, CBSSports.com: “Everyone who loves basketball grew up playing HORSE, or some variation of this classic game. But no matter the word you ended up choosing to spell out, or where you played, be it the park, the driveway or the street, one constant was that you were outside. HORSE is an outdoor game, and it always has been. So it was a bit of a shock when they moved to the second game of the night, and there's Mike Conley standing in a beautiful, state of the art, pro-style gym, which was apparently attached to his house. Now, obviously that's sick, and everyone wishes they could have that kind of setup too, but that's not where you're supposed to play HORSE.”
“We were top five in offense. Our problem was we just can’t guard a grandma. It was real ugly. Our biggest thing was just, ‘How do we get better on that end?’ I think throughout the year, we’ve done that, we’ve shown glimpses of it, but I think it was just an experience thing at the end of the day."
