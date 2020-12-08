Tipsheet: Beamer takes on mission imporbable at South Carolina

Matt Hinton , Saturday Down South: “The next few years are crucial ones for South Carolina to reassert itself as a factor in the SEC East. The forward momentum of the Lattimore/Clowney years is a distant memory, and the further it recedes the more that era looks like an outlier in a program that tops out in the Outback Bowl: In 28 years in the conference, Carolina has finished in the AP Top 25 just six times, four of them in that window from 2010-13. Under Muschamp it appeared in the poll for a grand total of one week, following a 1-0 start in 2018. Just getting back to that point feels like a steep climb, and that’s just the first step in getting where the Gamecocks ultimately want to go.”

Brandon Marcello, 247Sports.com: “Much like former title contender Tennessee, Texas has come to the realization that hiring a huge name just might not be possible after 10 years of roller-coaster rides. Now the question is whether the Longhorns save $25 million and stick with Tom Herman for a fifth season. If so, Herman has to know 2021 is the year to win the Big 12. If he falls short, well, we know what happens. The Longhorns’ job is one of the best in the country. The recruiting bed is hot. We know that. It’s common knowledge. But even during those years of winning recruiting national champions under Mack Brown, it’s obvious an elite coach is needed to corral that talent and turn it into a championship herd. Herman might be that guy. Seriously. He might just be that person. The secret for any coach to be successful is simple: be convincing enough so every player buys into what you’re selling, recruit well and hire top-tier assistant coaches. The gift of being Texas’ coach is you’re handed two of those three keys: recruiting and the money to hire top-tier assistants. The issue is finding a coach that fits the culture and can build it into a monster.”