Tipsheet: Beamer takes on mission imporbable at South Carolina

As Tipsheet often notes, the SEC East has become the SEC Beast. So let’s all wish Shane Beamer well.
Florida is finally Florida again, thanks to the excellent work of coach Dan Mullen, and Georgia has become a regular College Football Playoff contender under Kirby Smart.
That reality creates huge challenges for the rest of the division. While first-year coach Eliah Drinkwitz has revived hope at Missouri this season, South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason got canned.
Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt is under duress. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is feeling some heat, too, which is why he just fired his top two offensive assistant coaches.
Against this backdrop Beamer, son of former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, became the new head coach at South Carolina.
“People say you can't win at South Carolina,” Beamer told reporters after taking the job. “You absolutely can. We have everything you need to win at a high, high, high level.”
The Gamecocks had a burst of success under Steve Spurrier back in the day, just as Missouri enjoyed some early SEC East glory under Gary Pinkel.
Both schools are fighting to revisit those good times. Tennessee is facing the same challenge. Kentucky enjoyed a breakthrough under Stoops, but that success does not seem sustainable in this division.
But Beamer, like Drinkwitz, is ready to take on the challenge.
“I didn't present an eight-year plan, five-year plan,” Beamer said. “You can't think long term. Every day, you have to move it forward.”
That process starts with winning over the incumbent players, many of whom remained loyal to the likable Muschamp.
“I got up there in front of the players yesterday and I knew it was not up to me to tell them they needed to trust me,” Beamer said. “They didn’t come to play football here at South Carolina for me. They came to play for coach Will Muschamp and his staff.
“What I told those guys is I was always going to be truthful with them, always going to be honest, always going to be real and always going to be genuine. I will work to earn their trust each and every day. People see through phoniness. If I got up there or got up here right now and tried to be somebody that I’m not, it’s not going to work. Regardless of how I’ve prepared or coaches I’ve been around, I have to be Shane Beamer and that’s what I’m going to be. People see that authenticity and that’s very much what I’m about.”
Great, now get out there start winning 10 or 11 games a year. That’s the unrealistic demand at every SEC East school this side of Vanderbilt.
Here is what folks are writing about college football’s coaching carousel:
Pat Forde, SI.com: “What South Carolina is hoping for in Beamer is the next Dabo Swinney — the guy who has beaten the brakes off the in-state rival Gamecocks in recent seasons. Swinney had never been an offensive or defensive coordinator when he was hired at Clemson, but his record shouts for itself at this point. If Beamer can’t reach the heights Dabo has, South Carolina might settle for having the next Sam Pittman. Arkansas grabbed Pittman off Kirby Smart’s staff at Georgia last winter, despite his lack of coordinator experience, and he’s immediately upgraded the product. The Razorbacks are just 3–6, but that’s far better than last year’s 2–10 debacle that extended the program’s Southeastern Conference losing streak to an embarrassing 21 games. Pittman ended that in October. Three of Arkansas’s six losses have been by three points or fewer. Another question worth asking in the aftermath of the Beamer hire is whether he was the candidate South Carolina most wanted. Signs point to no. That could well have been Louisville coach Scott Satterfield, whose on-and-off-and-on-and-off dalliance with the Gamecocks has turned into a bitter melodrama.”
Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: “Beamer is young, he’s energetic, he’s liked, he’s coached on both sides of the ball, he has a Hall of Fame father and he’s also coached under many outstanding head coaches and learned from all of them. Plus, he’s coached at South Carolina before and understands what is expected there and how to get it done. Will Muschamp had previous head coaching experience and that was a train to nowhere. The real question is what needs to be done to turn things around? Recruiting better playmakers has to be priority No. 1. South Carolina just does not have many receivers that scare anyone other than Shi Smith. They need to settle on a quarterback. The Gamecocks are not going to start beating Florda and Georgia immediately, but after those two teams, the SEC East is wide open for the taking.”
Pete Fuitak, College Football News: “[Beamer] has a whole lot of work to do because . . . South Carolina has one won conference championship since 1892 – it took down the 1969 ACC Championship with a 7-3 record before going on to lose the Peach Bowl. Since joining the SEC in 1992, the program has had just nine seasons with a winning SEC record, 17 with a losing one, and four going .500. It has been to one SEC Championship – 2010, losing 56-17 to Auburn – and hasn’t finished ranked in the top 25 since Steve Spurrier’s 2013 team ended up fourth. This year’s team started out 2-2, but after stunning Auburn, it has lost six straight including last week’s 41-18 clunker against Kentucky.”
Matt Hinton, Saturday Down South: “The next few years are crucial ones for South Carolina to reassert itself as a factor in the SEC East. The forward momentum of the Lattimore/Clowney years is a distant memory, and the further it recedes the more that era looks like an outlier in a program that tops out in the Outback Bowl: In 28 years in the conference, Carolina has finished in the AP Top 25 just six times, four of them in that window from 2010-13. Under Muschamp it appeared in the poll for a grand total of one week, following a 1-0 start in 2018. Just getting back to that point feels like a steep climb, and that’s just the first step in getting where the Gamecocks ultimately want to go.”
Barrett Sallee, CBSSports.com: “[Billy] Napier recommitted to the Ragin' Cajuns one day before Shane Beamer was hired at South Carolina. That typically means, instead of re-committing to his current job, he didn't get the job that he wanted. Napier is a rising star and will get looks at other SEC schools either this offseason or next.”
Brandon Marcello, 247Sports.com: “Much like former title contender Tennessee, Texas has come to the realization that hiring a huge name just might not be possible after 10 years of roller-coaster rides. Now the question is whether the Longhorns save $25 million and stick with Tom Herman for a fifth season. If so, Herman has to know 2021 is the year to win the Big 12. If he falls short, well, we know what happens. The Longhorns’ job is one of the best in the country. The recruiting bed is hot. We know that. It’s common knowledge. But even during those years of winning recruiting national champions under Mack Brown, it’s obvious an elite coach is needed to corral that talent and turn it into a championship herd. Herman might be that guy. Seriously. He might just be that person. The secret for any coach to be successful is simple: be convincing enough so every player buys into what you’re selling, recruit well and hire top-tier assistant coaches. The gift of being Texas’ coach is you’re handed two of those three keys: recruiting and the money to hire top-tier assistants. The issue is finding a coach that fits the culture and can build it into a monster.”
Adam Rittenberg, ESPN.com: “Each time Illinois appears to be turning a corner under Lovie Smith, the team goes back a step or two. After wins over Rutgers and Nebraska, the latter in dominant fashion, Illinois started fast on Saturday against Iowa but wilted in the final three quarters of a 35-21 loss. A fifth-year coach with Smith's record normally would be on the hottest of seats, but athletic director Josh Whitman remains very loyal to the 62-year-old. Remember, Whitman hired Smith just weeks after his own hiring in the winter of 2016. Illinois could bring back Smith in 2021, especially if the team plays well over the next two weeks. But several sources indicated this week a change is possible, whether Smith retires or Illinois reaches some type of mutual separation. Another factor is the candidate pool, which looks fairly strong if Illinois entered the market. Buffalo coach Lance Leipold, Kent State coach Sean Lewis and New York Giants assistant Bret Bielema -- the former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach -- all would be top candidates for Illinois.”
MEGAPHONE
"He never asked me one time to make a call for him. He wanted to do it on his own, and he did. He worked for a lot of great people and learned from a lot of great people. He's coached a lot of positions and had an opportunity to learn a lot about football."
Frank Beamer, to ESPN, on his son’s ascension in coaching.
