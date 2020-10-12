Tipsheet: Believe it or not, LeBron James keeps making history

Rob Mahoney, The Ringer: “On Sunday, James won yet another championship, the fourth in a storied career. Did he score every bleeding point for the Lakers on the way to the title? Of course not. Over the full run of these playoffs, he might not have even been the best player on his own team. But that line of thinking seems so small when LeBron is making his own reality. We can (and have, and will) talk about all the ways that James can dominate the game. This title is more about the way he holds the basketball world in the palm of his hand. Back in 2014, LeBron announced he would be leaving the Heat—a franchise he led to two titles and four straight Finals appearances—to join the young, unproven Cavaliers. By the time he arrived on the scene in Cleveland, the roster had already been reworked to suit his needs. A 33-win mess became an overnight contender. When LeBron decided to leave Cleveland for Los Angeles in 2018, he did so with the understanding that the Lakers, for all their cultural cachet, hadn’t even made the playoffs in five seasons. Within a year, the front office shipped out its recent draft lottery winnings in a trade for Anthony Davis, a burgeoning superstar James had courted openly. Their partnership led to an immediate title.”