Tipsheet: Believe it or not, LeBron James keeps making history

By willing the Los Angeles Lakers to another NBA championship, LeBron James reiterated his case as the greatest basketball player of all time.
He became the first player to win playoff MVP honors with three difference NBA teams.
And as doubters keep arguing that he can't measure up to former superstars like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Bill Russell and the rest, he will push to win more titles.
"Thinking I have something to prove fuels me," James said after the Lakers finished off the Miami Heat with their Game 6 victory Sunday night. "It fueled me over this last year-and-a-half since the injury. It fueled me because no matter what I've done in my career to this point, there's still little rumblings of doubt or comparing me to the history of the game. And has he done this? Has he done that?
"So having that in my head, having that in my mind, saying to myself, 'Why not still have something to prove?' I think it fuels me."
James won two championships with the loaded Miami Heat. Then he returned home to Ohio and earned a parade for the long-suffering Cleveland fans, carrying the undermanned Cavaliers team past the mighty Golden State Warriors.
Then he took his talents to the West Coast and revived the storied Lakers franchise with his skill, leadership and ability to recruit fellow NBA players to the cause.
At age 35, he proved he is much more than a de factor general manager. He can still take over a playoff series.
"I have always believed in LeBron James," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. "He's the greatest player the basketball universe has ever seen, and if you think you know, you don't know, OK, until you're around him every day. You're coaching him, you're seeing his mind, you're seeing his adjustments, seeing the way he leads the group. You think you know ... [but] you don't know. Every damn day in film he's leading the charge with getting our team better.
“It's just been a remarkable experience coaching him and seeing him take this group that was not in the playoffs last year, the roster was put together, you know, overnight, and just taking a group and leading us to the promised land, so they say.”
Not only has James made his case as the NBA’s GOAT, he climbed onto the pantheon of greatest athletes of all time in any sport.
Here is what folks have been writing about LeBron’s achievement:
Chris Mannix, SI.com: “For two days, LeBron James couldn’t escape Jimmy Butler. What Butler did, scoring 35-points in 47 minutes, a 35-12-11 line overshadowing James’s 40-13-7 in Miami’s season-saving Game 5 win. What Butler could do, leading the Heat, perhaps, to an improbable series comeback. What Butler might be: A Finals MVP, even in a losing effort. How did James respond? With a 28-point, 14-rebound, 10-assist masterpiece in a series-clinching Game 6 blowout. As great players do. As the greatest of all-time does. The G.O.A.T debate will never be settled, not as long as there are barrooms and barbershops. The Michael Jordan faction will point to Jordan’s flawless Finals record, his decade of dominance, his ability to succeed in a more physical era. James’s supporters will point to his ten Finals appearances, his now four championships and statistical achievements thicker than a Dickens novel. There will never be a consensus. But if we’re being objective—shouldn’t there be one?”
Shaun Powell, NBA.com: “Once again, on the highest stage, LeBron was a tornado. He averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists and shot 58 percent in the series. He never had a poor game or showed any slippage or made a grave error. His consistency and high level was remarkable for someone at age 35 and in his 17th season. He also stayed sturdy, a testament to the body that refused to fail him despite all those years of tread wear. He previously won titles twice in Miami with a pair of stars, then hauled Cleveland to its first championship ever, then arrived in Los Angeles two summers ago bringing hope and heightened expectations that were a bit unrealistic initially. He didn’t have Anthony Davis then, and after getting injured, he didn’t have the playoffs, either. That slippage struck a nerve within LeBron, and also an untapped source of motivation that pushed him this far.”
Bill Reiter, CBSSports.com: “The talk about the NBA's greatest player of all time will go on, including with people breathlessly and unflinchingly declaring the battle is over -- and then arguing at crossways why LeBron can never pass Jordan, or why it's irrevocably already happened. The truth is that history rarely cements itself in certainty while it's going on. If LeBron is indeed the GOAT years from now, after his retirement, this win with the Lakers -- and all that could follow for this organization because of it -- will likely be the turning point in that direction. That's because past with all the personal stats and facts LeBron now boasts after winning this one -- four rings! Turning around Cleveland and L.A.! Look at his Finals numbers! -- waits another likely consequence: Lakers officials believe, with this win, whatever 1 to 5 percent chance there was that Anthony Davis would leave snaps to zero. He is likely here to stay, giving this ring a possibly self-creating power to bring about more, perhaps many more, for LeBron in the years ahead.”
Rob Mahoney, The Ringer: “On Sunday, James won yet another championship, the fourth in a storied career. Did he score every bleeding point for the Lakers on the way to the title? Of course not. Over the full run of these playoffs, he might not have even been the best player on his own team. But that line of thinking seems so small when LeBron is making his own reality. We can (and have, and will) talk about all the ways that James can dominate the game. This title is more about the way he holds the basketball world in the palm of his hand. Back in 2014, LeBron announced he would be leaving the Heat—a franchise he led to two titles and four straight Finals appearances—to join the young, unproven Cavaliers. By the time he arrived on the scene in Cleveland, the roster had already been reworked to suit his needs. A 33-win mess became an overnight contender. When LeBron decided to leave Cleveland for Los Angeles in 2018, he did so with the understanding that the Lakers, for all their cultural cachet, hadn’t even made the playoffs in five seasons. Within a year, the front office shipped out its recent draft lottery winnings in a trade for Anthony Davis, a burgeoning superstar James had courted openly. Their partnership led to an immediate title.”
Brian Windhorst, ESPN.com: “After several others said they didn't want to be with James, there was the arduous process of getting Anthony Davis -- who doesn't have an MVP to his name yet but is an MVP-level talent -- to become his teammate. Then, more importantly, there was James devoting himself to ensure that they worked together as a lasting force from day one. That is what earned James this title. He changed teams. He recovered from the worst injury of his career, which wrecked his first season in L.A. Then he changed his position, he rededicated himself to defense, and he used all of his experience to provide leadership for this unprecedented season. And he brought Rondo, the player he thought was vital to a championship team, with him. This season was about many things for James. It was about honoring Kobe Bryant. It was about establishing his championship vintage in the Lakers' history. It was about perseverance through the Orlando, Florida, bubble. It was also about proving that he could do this all again. Changing the reality. Finding a new truth.”
Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: “In terms of the Jordan debate, the entire thing can now be reframed — and that’s with LeBron still capable of adding a fifth championship or more to his collection. L.A. should be a favorite heading into next year also — if anything, this title came a year early. And while James will turn 36 in December, there clearly is still something in the tank. For a long time, the knock on LeBron was that he feasted on the weak Eastern Conference. Well, that’s over. The Lakers own the West. By rebuilding the Lakers almost overnight, LeBron can counter Jordan’s perfect record in the Finals (something he obviously can never match) with an entirely different perspective (that Jordan can never match). LeBron has won wherever he went. Find a team, and LeBron will deliver a title. He is capable of overcoming dysfunction, rebuilds, different coaches and uncertainty with a combination of talent, attitude and leadership. He is the X-factor. Is that better than a 6-0 Finals mark for Michael Jordan with a brilliantly operated Bulls organization? If nothing else, it’s a new twist in the old debate.”
MEGAPHONE
“If yoy take this bubble experience, we have 17 players, he was committed to keeping all of those guys as a unit as one entire time. The amount of energy he invests in bringing his teammates together and keeping them focused on a common goal is unbelievable.”
Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!