Tipsheet: Beltran becomes unfortunate victim of sign-stealing scandal

Bob Nightengale , USA Today: “The New York Mets couldn’t take the heat. And in typical Mets fashion, they succumbed to the pressure. They could have easily retained Carlos Beltran. They could have stood behind their man. Instead, they meekly bowed down and ousted Beltran before he managed his first game. No, check that. The parties ‘mutually agreed to part ways.’ Sorry, now they're lying. Beltran, according to one of his closest friends, had no intention to step down. He told the Mets he could get through this. He persevered 20 years in the major leagues, handling all of the ups and downs, so he certainly could handle this storm. The Mets wouldn’t let him, and told him he needed to go, afraid of the backlash his presence might draw. Once the Mets hire Beltran’s replacement – perhaps Eduardo Perez , runner-up to Beltran in the managerial derby, or bench coach Hensley Meulens , they will have will have the distinction of paying three managers simultaneously. Only in Queens. Beltran, one of the most respected players and clubhouse leaders in the game during his career, certainly proved he wasn’t a saint. He was part of the Houston Astros’ electronic sign stealing in his final year as a player in 2017. He also was still a player.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “I think back to covering the Red Sox throughout their 2018 playoff run. To a man, the players praised Cora's energy and communication skills, how he deserved a lot of credit for the team's success. It didn't come across as typical robot playerspeak. They genuinely liked and respected their manager. Cora, who had been a broadcaster with ESPN before his one-year stint as bench coach in Houston, was open and engaging with the media, and he took great pride in his Puerto Rican heritage. He appeared to have a bright and long future in the game. The same could be said of Hinch. He had just managed the Astros to three straight 100-win seasons, with that 2017 title and another World Series appearance in 2019. Still just 45 years old, Hinch had established an early path as a potential Hall of Fame manager. Now, in two days, baseball has lost two of its biggest faces of managing. That's a blow to the sport. Still, as well-liked and well-respected as Cora and Hinch have been, their reputations are now permanently stained -- especially Cora's, since he took part in schemes with both organizations, while the commissioner's report at least suggested that Hinch wasn't happy with the sign-stealing scheme (but didn't do anything to stop it). Fair or not, they will forever be branded as C-H-E-A-T-E-R-S. It looks like both are persona non grata in the game for the 2020 season, and you have to wonder what kind of timetable exists before another opportunity arises for either -- if not managing, perhaps in broadcasting or in a front office. As we saw with players implicated in the steroids mess of the 1990s and early 2000s, forgiveness exists -- think of Mark McGwire eventually returning as a hitting coach for three different teams.”