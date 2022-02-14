Tipsheet: Bengals couldn't quite break their cycle of despair

Well, it would have been a heck of a story if the long-suffering Cincinnati Bengals had won the Super Bowl.

Their previous two bids, after the 1981 and 1988 seasons, ended in defeat.

They had gone 31 years without a postseason victory before quarterback Joe Burrow led them on this thrilling playoff run.

During the previous five years they finished 6-9-1, 7-9, 6-10, 2-14 and 4-11-1. Such downturns were not unusual; from 1990 until 2003, they lost 10 or more games nine times while earning the “Bungles” nickname.

Nine-hundred-year-old Bengals owner Mike Brown has famously cut corners over the years, spending big money on talent here and there but overall pretending he was still in the 1970s.

Those TV camera cutaways to Brown during the Super Bowl pretty much told the story. Brown carries the “old guy feeding the pigeons on the park bench” persona.

That's pretty much how he has run his team, which explains why managed to go decades without winning anything of significance

Fans of the St. Louis Rams can relate to that sad history after enduring the bleak post-GSOT days. Also, fans around here wanted to see the Bengals beat the Los Angeles Rams and prevent land-hoarding recluse Stan Kroenke from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Alas, the Bengals got victory within their grasp and then muffed it. Maybe they will get another shot at glory with Burrow at the helm . . . or maybe this was their one shot at earning a parade before sliding back into mediocrity or worse.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor tried not to ponder the latter outcome after failing to grab the ring.

"We've been working for the last six months, played 21 games, and then you lose the Super Bowl, it's not a lot of fun,” Taylor said.

But, he added, “Proud of them. Special group. It stings right now, but you gotta find a way to really cherish what this group had together. It's a special group. It's rare that you get to coach a team like this. This team means a lot. I'm proud of the way they fought. I thought they did a lot for our team, our organization, and for our city. And they need to be proud of that.”

Here is what folks were writing about the Bengals’ failure:

Ben Baby, ESPN.com: “The Cincinnati Bengals knew they needed drastic changes if they wanted to be a perennial playoff contender. They rebuilt the roster in free agency and drafted playmakers the past two offseasons to expedite the process. Through smart signings and good draft picks, Cincinnati morphed into the best team in the AFC North. But Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI reminded the Bengals winning at the highest level requires more. For a team to be the best in the NFL, it will take a thorough examination and fixing the weak spots. As if it wasn't obvious enough before the Super Bowl, the Rams pointed out exactly what needs to improve immediately. The Rams' pass rush feasted on Cincinnati's offensive line in the second half . . . And that glaring weakness cost Cincinnati a shot at the NFL's highest prize. There's no question this was one of the best seasons in franchise history. The Bengals ended a 31-year drought without a playoff win, the longest in the NFL, and won the conference championship for the first time since 1989. Cincinnati far exceeded everyone's expectations -- perhaps even its own -- in the third year under coach Zac Taylor, who had won six total games in his first two seasons. The Bengals know what despair looks like. Two years ago, they were the worst team in the NFL. Then they drafted Burrow. And after this run to the Super Bowl, they know what the top of the mountain could looks like.”

Rodger Sherman, The Ringer: “This Bengals squad seemed to be the team of destiny. They won close game after close game, riding their swaggerful hotshot QB to glory. They won their first playoff game in 31 years … then won a road playoff game as an underdog to make their first AFC Championship since the 1988 season … then they won that, again on the road, again as an underdog, to give them a chance to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. But coming into Sunday night, there was one obvious reason why it would be difficult for them to win the championship: Cincinnati had one of the worst offensive lines in the league. Burrow was sacked more than any quarterback in the NFL this season; the team had to bench their right guard during the AFC championship game. The Rams, meanwhile, have arguably the best pass-rushing unit in the league, featuring Aaron Donald, Von Miller, and Leonard Floyd. Sure enough, that cost the Bengals the Super Bowl. Burrow was sacked seven times, tied for the most in Super Bowl history.”

Safid Deen, USA Today: “Bengals slot receiver (Tyler Boyd) had not dropped a pass thrown his way all season — until 6:13 in the fourth quarter, when he dropped a slant pass on third and 9 that could’ve extended Cincinnati’s best drive of the second half. The Bengals were running well and moving up the field during Burrow’s first drive since he injured his right knee. Who knows what could’ve happened if Boyd did make the catch? The drop opened the window of opportunity for the Rams to capitalize, and they did.”

Josh Alper, Pro Football Talk: “Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald pressured Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow into an incompletion on fourth down late in the fourth quarter to seal a Super Bowl win for his team, but the Bengals would have had more chances to extend the game had things gone differently on third down. A Burrow completion to Tyler Boyd on first down left the Bengals a yard short of a first down and an incompletion set up a third down that saw head coach Zac Taylor call a run for Samaje Perine. Perine was stuffed for no gain by Aaron Donald and Greg Gaines, which forced the Bengals to call a timeout ahead of the fateful fourth down.”

Cody Benjamin, CBSSports.com: “While Taylor got steady production from Joe Mixon when the Bengals ran the ball, he twice fed backup running back Samajoe Perine on crucial third-and-one plays, including one in the direction of Rams All-Pro Aaron Donald in the waning seconds of the game. With 55 seconds left, facing a second-and-one with field-goal range in sight, he also dialed up a throwaway deep shot that ended up going out of bounds, wasting a down. Even though Taylor and the Bengals made uninspired choices on the short-yardage opportunities, they could've afforded to lean on Mixon more throughout the game. Every time he touched the ball, he moved forward. Yes, it was just as important to get Joe Burrow in a rhythm, but when Mixon is averaging almost five yards a touch and Burrow is absorbing pressure on every other drop-back, the smart play is probably to keep the ball on the ground, even if it's slower and not as sexy.”

MEGAPHONE

"This is going to pave the way because now we know how to get here. We just have to continue to build and stick together and stay connected as a team. As long as we do that then we will continue to prosper bigger achievements."

Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd.

