Make no mistake, the World Baseball Classic was loads of fun.

It placed great players on a global stage and let them to play for their country alongside other great players. It produced compelling competition while selling the sport to multiple continents.

“This is kind of our Olympics,” Team USA slugger Kyle Schwarber told reporters. “We don't get that opportunity to really play wherever the Olympics are at. So for us to represent our country and to see the way that the fans have been reacting in our games, this is playoffs before the season even starts.”

But at the end of the day, this was a glorified exhibition for one reason: pitching, or the notable lack thereof.

Sure, the event culminated with the great Shohei Ohtani sealing Japan’s victory by striking out Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout.

But here were the pitchers Team USA used in the WBC title game: Merrill Kelly, Aaron Loup, Kyle Freeland, Jason Adam, David Bednar and Our Town’s Devin Williams.

Other than possibly Williams, those are not hurlers you would expect to see on the mound for an epic international showdown.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred noted that issue ahead of the title game. "It's great the guys that we have, but I'd like to see pitching staffs that are of the same quality as our position players,” he told reporters.

The risk of injury has discouraged elite pitchers from competing in the WBC. And sure enough, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz suffered a months-long knee injury during the event – albeit while jumping up and down in a celebration.

The actual pitching, Manfred argued, could actually help hurlers prepare for the regular season.

“It's not lobbying,” Manfred said. “It's having facts to support it -- that pitching in high-leverage situations like these are, that actually helps players develop.”

Cardinals starting pitchers Adam Wainwright and Miles Mikolas played for Team USA and got out of the event in one piece. They pitched to their usual level, with Wainwright allowing two runs on 10 hits in eight innings and Mikolas allowed one run on nine hits in six innings.

Outfielder Tyler O’Neill posted a 1.491 on-base plus slugging percentage for Canada and made it back to Cardinals camp without pulling any muscles. Fellow Cardinals center field candidate Lars Nootbaar built a .424 on-base percentage playing for Japan.

Neither Paul Goldschmidt nor Nolan Arenado made an offensive mark in the title game, but the MV2 had solid all-around tournaments. And Arenado dodged a scary hit-by-pitch bullet.

Count those experiences as major positives for the Cardinals. All in all, this was a worthy exercise.

But next time, please bring more pitching.

Here is what folks have been writing about the WBC:

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: The two best baseball players in the world's eyes locked for a split second, long enough to acknowledge each other and the sheer improbability of what was happening. Top of the ninth. Two outs. A one-run game. In the batter's box stood Mike Trout, and on the pitcher's mound was Shohei Ohtani. When this was over, they would again be Los Angeles Angels teammates, but in this moment, this perfect moment, they were foes. Three minutes later, when the at-bat of a lifetime ended, Ohtani was mobbed by his Samurai Japan teammates, the new World Baseball Classic champions, and Trout was skulking back to the Team USA dugout, having swung through a frisbee slider on a full count that cemented Japan's 3-2 victory Tuesday night. In a tournament that had everything, a three-week sprint that brought the intensity and stakes of October baseball to March, it was only fitting that the dream scenario played out in the most dramatic of fashions . . . More than eight innings of high-level baseball gave way to the highest-level matchup imaginable, and it exceeded expectations. The at-bat personified the tournament itself, great from start to finish -- particularly finish. When Trout returns in 2026, he'll have company. In the aftermath of his greatest victory, Shohei Ohtani said he'll be back too. And if the baseball gods are still smiling on the WBC, it will include Round 2.”

Zach Kram, The Ringer: “Like the 2022 World Cup, whose final featured five combined goals (plus two more in a penalty shootout) from Paris Saint-Germain teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, the 2023 WBC finished with a flourish and its brightest stars at center stage. Baseball doesn’t always happen this way. Heck, the WBC hadn’t happened at all in six years, thanks to a pandemic and an MLB lockout. But for the past fortnight, the World Baseball Classic was special. For a bit, baseball was downright cool, which makes its dramatic end a fitting encapsulation of the entire tournament. The MLB season hasn’t started yet, and we’ve probably already witnessed the biggest baseball thrill of 2023.”

Chelsea James, Washington Post: “The great tragedy of Shohei Ohtani’s MLB career — and after watching him in the World Baseball Classic final, tragedy only feels like a minor overstatement — is that he has never had the chance to put a team on his shoulders in October. Because during the World Baseball Classic, on the biggest baseball stage he has ever had the chance to take, Ohtani was transcendent. Japan’s two-way star provided the hardest hit ball of the entire tournament, 118.7 mph, per MLB research. He threw what tied for the hardest pitch of the tournament, 102 mph. He hit one of the longest homers of the tournament, too — 448 feet. And he also delivered the most memorable speech of the WBC, when he addressed his teammates before Tuesday’s final against the United States, reminding them that the only way to beat the Americans was to stop admiring them and see them as equals.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Make no mistake about it, even though the WBC title meant much more to Japan, Team USA still badly wanted to win this event. The Americans certainly had no reason to be ashamed but they were bitterly disappointed leaving the night without gold medals draped around their necks . . . There was no one on Team USA saying a WBC title would mean more than a World Series championship, but certainly, it meant much more than winning an All-Star Game, or perhaps even an early round postseason series.”

Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “The WBC is like nothing else in professional baseball, a chaotic and exciting mashup of national identity and high tension, often between teams that have no business being on the same field as each other. Major league baseball is, by design, a slog. No individual game matters all that much because there are so many of them. If you’re a player, you can’t get too high or too low, even if you really want to. The Pirates and the Dodgers are a big mismatch, but even if the Pirates beat the odds and win a game, that game almost doesn’t matter. They’ll play again the next day, and then the next day, and then grind through a whole year’s worth of games. By the time we hit the playoffs, the mismatches are less extreme. Even then, we all clamor for longer series. One-game Wild Card? Barbaric! Three-game series? How will we learn who’s better? Most of the discussion around changes in playoff structure is about giving the best teams more advantages or preserving the prestige of a World Series title. To be clear, I’m fine with that. But the baseball they play in the major leagues is woefully lacking in chaos. It’s designed that way. Do anything 162 times, and the edges start to get sanded down. Sure, there are wild individual games, but they all get averaged out in the long run. You have to play a ton of games of baseball to separate the wheat from the chaff, so the majors have built a system that does just that. A baseball tournament is not like that. The stakes of every individual game are far higher, because a single run can be the difference between advancing and going home.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “It's a natural, human reaction every time some adversity happens in life to try and figure out a way from preventing it from ever happening again. I'd argue we do it far too often as a society, but, again, it's understandable. That's why it was so predictable to see a bunch of people saying the WBC shouldn't exist and/or no players of value should ever take part in it. Sometimes in life, though, bad stuff just happens and we all need to just deal with it instead of trying to fix the unfixable. The WBC didn't cause the Díaz injury any more than spring training caused every single injury we've already seen this past month. If you want to argue the World Baseball Classic should go away, feel free, but a freak accident injury that happened after a game was over isn't a great closing argument for me.”

Tom Ley, The Defector: “A good game of baseball can be played anywhere, at any time, but the best ones are helped towards greatness by the stakes that are assigned. What's great about the WBC is its ability to fashion high stakes more or less on the fly, not out of thin air but through the drama that is inherent in any international knockout tournament. Much like the World Cup, the WBC thrives thanks to its ability to pluck players around the world out of one context and place them in another, and in doing so offer them an immediate path to glory. Shohei Ohtani's MLB career has thus far been dampened by the fact that he has yet to appear in the playoffs, or even participate in many games that could even generously be described as meaningful. The WBC sees this, snaps its fingers, and bam: there's Ohtani standing on second base, woofing at his teammates as if he was in a World Series game. Meanwhile, his Angels teammate, Patrick Sandoval, is agonizing in the opposite dugout, hoping that the 4.1 shutout innings he put up as Mexico's starter—the most intense innings he's pitched in his professional career—wouldn't go to waste. Professional baseball players are forced to participate in more ‘meaningless’ games than any other class of athlete. There's nothing really wrong with this—the slow, methodical grind of the baseball season and the demands it puts on its players is what gives the game its shape and own specific meaning—but there is a lot to be gained from occasionally seeing the sport broken apart, rearranged, and reconstituted as something else. It's good to have fun, and to really care, and to not have to suffer so much to get there.”

“With Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout ending that game the way they did, I think baseball won again. I just think this WBC as a whole kind of elevated the game, and I hope the exposure that it got creates baseball fans all over the world.”

Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar, on the value of the WBC.