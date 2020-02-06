Tipsheet: Betts, Price, Pederson are latest MLB luxury cap casualties

Tom Verducci, SI.com: “The Boston Red Sox, one of the richest franchises in the game, traded the very epitome of a franchise player. No matter what you will be told, nothing motivated this deal more than Boston wanting to reset it luxury tax rate. The Red Sox chose not to ride out the season to see if they could win again with Betts, the way Washington did with Bryce Harper, and not to defer their decision until July when they could take stock of their standing, the way Baltimore did with Manny Machado. They chose not to pay Betts as the Angels did Anthony Rendon, at around $35 million per year, or the Phillies did Harper with a total outlay of $330 million. Betts is an outlier. None of the top 16 contracts in history have ever been handed out to a player less than six feet tall. Prince Fielder is the only player that short to be paid more than $165 million–and Betts weighs about a hundred pounds less than Fielder. I get it. Accountants everywhere are high-fiving one another. What the Red Sox are doing in trading Betts to the Dodgers, and scotch-taping the three years left on the contract of David Price along with him, makes economic sense. As three-time ‘offenders,’ Boston was looking at a progressive tax rate of 50% tax on the overage, up from 20% in the first phase. The Yankees and Dodgers in recent years have hit the reset tax button themselves, paving the way for the coastal titans to snag the two best players to change teams this winter: Gerrit Cole is in New York and Mookie Betts is in Los Angeles.”