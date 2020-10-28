Tipsheet: Betts worth every penny as Dodgers finally win World Series

It’s safe to say the Los Angeles Dodgers are getting their money’s worth from outfielder Mookie Betts.
The Dodgers acquired Betts from the Boston Red Sox and gave him a 12-year, $365 million contract extension to get over the top. And Tuesday night, Betts put the Dodgers over the top – driving them to their long-awaited World Championship.
“You know, I was traded to help get us over the hump, so I used that as my fuel since Day 1,” Betts said. “That has obviously been the goal, to win the World Series, and so I'm just happy to be a part of it.”
Betts was not a Dodger long before he asked manager Dave Roberts and pitcher Clayton Kershaw, the team’s much-respected leader, if he could address the team about what it would take to win it all.
“I said do whatever you think,” Kershaw said. “It’s not about superstar status or being a World Series champion like he is. He wanted to make us better as a team and he wanted to be a part of that. He saw some things to help out. I appreciated his phone call, but he didn’t have to do that.”
Speeches are great, but action is better. And with Betts leading the charge, the Dodgers ripped through their 60-game season with 43 victories.
“He strives to be perfect, to be excellent every single time,” Kershaw said. “That focus, that consistency. I don’t know how much better he made every single guy, but I know it did some.”
And that helped bring the group together for the collective playoff push.
“I think we worked so hard from Spring Training to now,” Betts said. “We executed when it was time to execute. When our backs were against the wall, we came back. We overcame adversity. Everything is special about this group of guys. We love each other, we played for each other, and not just the Dodgers -- that's how great teams are made.
The Dodgers have had many great teams in recent decades. But, finally, Betts made them even greater.
“Obviously, it's how great Mookie Betts is as a player,” Dodgers infielder Kike Hernández said. “Playing in the National League, you don't really get to watch American League players that often, especially on a daily basis. And Mookie Betts is the real deal.”
Here is what folks were writing about all of the World Series:
Stephanie Apstein, SI.com: “The Los Angeles Dodgers of the last half-decade have been built for worst-case scenarios. They’re designed with disaster in mind—depth to navigate any injury, positional flexibility to adjust for any opponent, and an enviable farm system to pivot toward any future direction. They’re meant to be able to withstand anything. It’s only right that they finally won it all in a year when it felt like baseball was falling apart, beating the Rays in Game 6 of a World Series played at a neutral site in Texas. It’s only right that they finally won it all in a year when it felt like baseball was falling apart, beating the Rays in Game 6 of a World Series played at a neutral site in Texas. The Dodgers’ recent history made winning seem not just like a routine for them but a way of life. Their success been such that it has been all but impossible to imagine anything otherwise. They have won the NL West each year since 2013. And while those titles have centered on a reliable core — Clayton Kershaw, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen — there has never been the sense of a time crunch that comes with a potentially closing window. After Andrew Friedman was installed as president of baseball operations in 2014, the club took on the feel of a perpetual motion machine, with the sort of roster depth that made its outlook for contention less like a closing window and more like an expanding horizon. The Dodgers won, and kept winning, and it seemed hard to figure that they would ever stop. Except, of course, in October.”
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “The World Series functioned as a coronation. Dodgers fans traveled en masse, making a neutral-site, quarter-capacity stadium feel like an enduring home venue. The Dodgers' offense -- led by [Corey] Seager, Turner and [Max] Muncy in the Nos. 2-4 spots -- set new benchmarks for home run variance and two-out production. Kershaw won two games in the same postseason series for the first time in his career. Walker Buehler proved himself, once again, as a bona fide ace. The Dodgers stomached a heart-wrenching, walk-off loss in Game 4, committing a comedy of errors to let two runs score in the bottom of the ninth, but they came right back to win Game 5. In Game 6, the Dodgers did what they do best: keep the game close, wait out a dominant starting pitcher and pull away late.”
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “For a night, perhaps for an entire winter, gone would be the years of grinding frustrations over near misses. Instead, in a summer and fall where the bare minimum asked of baseball was to jerk attention away from the daily toll of real life, the Dodgers went out and won, too. They played well. They climbed that hill north of downtown, alone this year, when 31 years without a championship threatened to turn 32, and persevered through the echoes. Thirty-two years can be a long time.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Chances are Game 6 will be remembered not so much for what the Dodgers did, but what the Rays did. Specifically, manager Kevin Cash pulled his ace, Blake Snell, in the sixth inning even though he was cruising all night. Los Angeles immediately jumped on reliever Nick Anderson and took the lead. Mookie Betts slugged an insurance solo homer in the eighth -- can you believe the Red Sox traded that guy? -- to put Game 6 to bed. Julio Urias recorded the final seven outs to close out the win and the World Series. Blake Snell was in Cy Young form Tuesday night. The 2018 AL Cy Young winner overwhelmed the Dodgers across 5 1/3 innings, holding them to two hits and no walks while striking out nine. Between Game 2 and Game 6, Snell struck out 18 of the 38 batters he faced in the World Series, or 47.4 percent. Sources confirm that is good.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “Snell was lights-out twice through the order, but throughout his career he’s faded the deeper he’s gone into games. Pulling him before Betts, Corey Seager, and Justin Turner got a third look at him certainly looks overcautious, but starting pitchers who are ‘cruising’ in playoff starts can plummet back to reality with alarming quickness. As for Anderson, he’d been one of the best half-dozen relievers in baseball since the moment he first pulled on a Rays jersey last August. Anderson had pitched nine times in the playoffs this year; in six of those games he’d inherited at least one base runner. The Rays won eight of those games, even though Anderson allowed at least one run on seven of those occasions. Cash is going to wear this decision for the rest of his career— even some of his own players expressed frustration with the move after the game — but anyone who was totally shocked by it hasn’t been paying attention: This is how he’s managed all postseason.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “In the most surreal celebration in World Series history, the Los Angeles Dodgers finally were the last team standing Tuesday night, grabbing their masks, taking turns holding their World Series trophy, while their team leader alone sat in their clubhouse after testing positive for COVID-19. Yet, once the World Series trophy presentation was completed, and Commissioner Rob Manfred walked off the field at Globe Life Field after the Dodgers’ 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, there was third baseman Justin Turner holding the trophy, and sitting in the front row of the team picture. Yes, the same guy who was yanked out of the game in the eighth inning after being notified that he tested positive. When the Dodgers and their families returned to their team hotel, they immediately underwent rapid PCR tests, and will again Wednesday morning along with contact tracing without knowing if they’ll have clearance to fly back to Los Angeles. It was a fitting end to the 2020 baseball season.”
"I don't care about legacy. I don't care about what happened last year. I don't care about what people think. I don't care at all, man. We won the World Series. The 2020 Dodgers won the World Series. It's like, who cares about all that other stuff? To be a part of that team, all that other stuff is just pointless.''
Kershaw, on finally getting his ring.
