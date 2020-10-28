Tipsheet: Betts worth every penny as Dodgers finally win World Series

Stephanie Apstein, SI.com: “The Los Angeles Dodgers of the last half-decade have been built for worst-case scenarios. They’re designed with disaster in mind—depth to navigate any injury, positional flexibility to adjust for any opponent, and an enviable farm system to pivot toward any future direction. They’re meant to be able to withstand anything. It’s only right that they finally won it all in a year when it felt like baseball was falling apart, beating the Rays in Game 6 of a World Series played at a neutral site in Texas. It’s only right that they finally won it all in a year when it felt like baseball was falling apart, beating the Rays in Game 6 of a World Series played at a neutral site in Texas. The Dodgers’ recent history made winning seem not just like a routine for them but a way of life. Their success been such that it has been all but impossible to imagine anything otherwise. They have won the NL West each year since 2013. And while those titles have centered on a reliable core — Clayton Kershaw, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen — there has never been the sense of a time crunch that comes with a potentially closing window. After Andrew Friedman was installed as president of baseball operations in 2014, the club took on the feel of a perpetual motion machine, with the sort of roster depth that made its outlook for contention less like a closing window and more like an expanding horizon. The Dodgers won, and kept winning, and it seemed hard to figure that they would ever stop. Except, of course, in October.”