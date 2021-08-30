Tipsheet: Bielema wins Illini debut. puts more pressure on hapless Frost

Michael Bruntz , 247 Sports: “On a day where there were plenty of glaring mistakes in the Huskers’ 30-22 loss to Illinois, perhaps none stood out more than the continued blunders on special teams. During the offseason, Nebraska’s players and coaches talked of high emphasis and work in trying to rectify three seasons of poor special teams play. On Saturday, it looked like much of the same from Nebraska’s new-look special teams approach and personnel.”

Tom Fornelli, CBSSports.com: “The Cornhuskers have a severe lack of playmakers on offense. Martinez takes a lot of heat, and deservedly so. He's too loose with the football -- his fumble today was the 26th of his career -- and he has a tendency to miss wide-open receivers. He finished completing only 16 of his 32 passes for 232 yards, but he also provided nearly every big play the Huskers had. The problem Martinez and Nebraska have is that nobody else on the offense who seems capable of making a big play. Nebraska saw playmakers like Wan'Dale Robinson and other receivers transfer out of the program over the offseason, and it's left them with a receiver corps that looked incapable of finding separation against the Illini defense. Illinois went to man coverage often Saturday, daring Nebraska receivers to beat it, and they rarely did. Unless Illinois blew a coverage -- and it blew a few -- Nebraska receivers had a difficult time getting open. It doesn't matter who your QB is. If receivers aren't getting open, and he doesn't have a reliable run game to help -- Nebraska running backs averaged only 2.3 yards per carry -- you're going to have difficulty moving the ball consistently.”