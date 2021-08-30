Tipsheet: Bielema wins Illini debut. puts more pressure on hapless Frost

College football returned with a spirited, albeit sloppy opener between Big Ten rivals Illinois and Nebraska.
The Bret Bielema Era at Illinois began with a 30-22 victory over the Cornhuskers that headlined Week 0. Fans were back in Memorial Stadium for the first time since the 2019 season and the student section rocked on a hot, sunny day.
Bielema is back in the Big Ten -- where he can find safe haven after his unfortunate Arkansas experience -- and he as an army of “super seniors” taking advantage of their extra eligibility year.
Writing for College Football News, Pete Fiutak took note of this:
One thing became apparent in a hurry against Nebraska – Illinois has a whole lot of experience, and that’s showing up on the lines. The defensive front was great at getting into the backfield, the offensive front – while hardly dominant for the ground attack – helped the offense hold the ball for almost ten minutes longer, and that all allowed everyone else to work.
The Illini came ready Saturday to move on from the five-year failure under Lovie Smith. Bielema, who previously enjoyed steady success at Wisconsin, earned buy-in from his new troops.
They lost quarterback Brandon Peters to a left shoulder injury early in the game, but former Rutgers quarterback Art Sitkowski filled in capably. They were able to run the ball OK with a back rotation including Our Town’s Reggie Love from Trinity Catholic.
But mostly the Illini took advantage of Cornhusker mistakes . . . and there were plenty of mind-blowing blunders.
For months embattled Nebraska coach Scott Frost has stressed his team’s need to clean up their catastrophic errors. Yet the Cornhuskers played more mistake-filled football while lowering his record to 12-21.
The fun started right away when Cam Taylor-Britt caught a punt inside his own 2-yard line, drifted back into his own end zone, then attempted to avoid a safety by flinging the ball away while being tackled there.
It didn’t work. The first points of the 2021 season came on a Nebraska safety.
The Cornhuskers rebounded to take a 9-2 lead -- which would have been 10-2 but for the first of two missed extra points by All-Big Ten kicker Connor Culp.
They had a chance to put the Illini in a deep hole after Taylor-Britt intercepted a Sitkowski pass to give them great field position.
But wait! Caleb Tannor was flagged for roughing Sitkowski, apparently for driving him into the ground after the ball was long gone. Tannor was also called for taunting, so Illinois got the keep the ball and advance it 30 yards via the penalties.
The Illini exploited that reversal to score a touchdown and begin a run of 28-unanswered points.
Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez misfired on several throws, then fueled the Illinois surge with his fumble in the final minute of the first half. Calvin Hart Jr. scooped it up and raced 41 yards for an Illinois touchdown.
And the mistakes kept coming. An ill-timed snap over Martinez’s head for a 16-yard loss, the second missed extra point . . . it was one thing after another for the Cornhuskers.
They must regroup during home games against Fordham (!) and Buffalo before facing No. 2 Oklahoma on Sept. 18.
Frost’s seat is scorching. His contract runs through the 2026 season with a $5 million salary and a $20 million buyout, but wealthy Nebraska boosters could pass the hat if Frost lets another season get away from him.
Here’s what folks were writing about all of this:
Nick Bromberg, Yahoo! Sports: “Nebraska has played 33 games in Frost's tenure with the team. It's lost 21 of them with him as head coach. For perspective, Nebraska lost just 27 games in seven full seasons under Bo Pelini, a man whose teams won at least nine games in every season. Huskers fans would sure love a nine-win season sometime soon. And it's hard to see when the program will ever get there under Frost. And that's a scary proposition. If Nebraska can't get back to excellence with a coach who used to play QB at the school and who previously led a team to an undefeated season, when can it get back to where it once was? That's a question without an answer. Thanks to an ill-advised contract extension, Frost has one of the biggest buyouts in college football at $20 million. Oh, there's also an investigation into alleged NCAA violations going on at Nebraska too. It could be a very long fall of 2021 in Lincoln.”
Michael Bruntz, 247 Sports: “On a day where there were plenty of glaring mistakes in the Huskers’ 30-22 loss to Illinois, perhaps none stood out more than the continued blunders on special teams. During the offseason, Nebraska’s players and coaches talked of high emphasis and work in trying to rectify three seasons of poor special teams play. On Saturday, it looked like much of the same from Nebraska’s new-look special teams approach and personnel.”
Tom Fornelli, CBSSports.com: “The Cornhuskers have a severe lack of playmakers on offense. Martinez takes a lot of heat, and deservedly so. He's too loose with the football -- his fumble today was the 26th of his career -- and he has a tendency to miss wide-open receivers. He finished completing only 16 of his 32 passes for 232 yards, but he also provided nearly every big play the Huskers had. The problem Martinez and Nebraska have is that nobody else on the offense who seems capable of making a big play. Nebraska saw playmakers like Wan'Dale Robinson and other receivers transfer out of the program over the offseason, and it's left them with a receiver corps that looked incapable of finding separation against the Illini defense. Illinois went to man coverage often Saturday, daring Nebraska receivers to beat it, and they rarely did. Unless Illinois blew a coverage -- and it blew a few -- Nebraska receivers had a difficult time getting open. It doesn't matter who your QB is. If receivers aren't getting open, and he doesn't have a reliable run game to help -- Nebraska running backs averaged only 2.3 yards per carry -- you're going to have difficulty moving the ball consistently.”
Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “The Cornhuskers could reverse Saturday's result and get to six wins, which might be enough to regain some of the momentum and promise that once defined Frost's tenure. How much you believe in that may depend on your answer to this: Does a team that loses to Illinois — showing all of the sloppiness and inconsistency you've come to expect — really have what it takes to navigate a schedule that includes Oklahoma, Michigan, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa? And if the Cornhuskers fall short of bowl eligibility, how does new athletics director Trev Alberts sell another year of the status quo after another losing season?”
MEGAPHONE
"It looked like the same movie. I just got done telling the guys, 'We can't have this season look like the same movie,' because this game looked like the same movie today. I don't know what we're doing trying to field the punt inside the 1 [yard line] and then trying to throw it out of the end zone, missing a couple extra points certainly didn't help. I felt like every time we got something started on offense, we got a holding or offensive pass interference or bad snap. Haven't seen any of those all camp. So it looked like the same movie today. We can't let it be that way."
The beleaguered Frost, in his post-loss media session.