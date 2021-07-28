Tipsheet: Big 12 defections could trigger total college sports makeover

Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “This is more than a money play by the SEC. Sure, Texas and Oklahoma might get a nice bump in revenue by changing conferences. One conservative estimate put their share in the SEC at $64 million per year, up $20 million from what SEC teams are earning now. But unless ESPN is in the business of tearing up monster contracts in the middle of their terms, the existing 14 SEC schools will continue making the same revenue (approximately $44 million) through 2032. ESPN has all the leverage here. It owns have half the rights (with Fox) for Texas and Oklahoma. Why should it pay any more for this move? Why should they pay even $1 more for this move? That means this entire realignment, for the moment, must to be viewed through SEC commissioner Greg Sankey's dissatisfaction with the NCAA. Sankey has been public in his criticism, most recently Monday in a strident takedown of NCAA president Mark Emmert and his association at the opening of the 2021 SEC Media Days. If the NCAA and Emmert are not going to lead college athletics, this move will position the SEC and Sankey to fill the void. It may not be the most principled move stealing the Longhorns and Sooners, but as we learned a decade ago, there is no honor amongst conferences in realignment. With the most best teams, the SEC will essentially be able to make its own rules. Why stop at a limit of 25 scholarships per year? The SEC could, on its own, go to 30. Why not 40? How about a 150-man roster?”