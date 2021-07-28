Tipsheet: Big 12 defections could trigger total college sports makeover

On Tuesday, Texas and Oklahoma formally asked to join the Southeastern Conference in 2025.
Those juggernauts will be accepted, of course, and their divorce from the Big 12 will likely be finalized much sooner than '25 with a large monetary settlement.
So now what?
Theoretically, life could continue as usual in college football. The Big 12 could find two replacement schools and continue operating as normal – albeit with diminished prestige and much lesser revenues.
Maybe the Mountain West or American Athletic Conference can hook up with some Big 12 survivors to form a new Power 5 conference.
In reality, though, free market forces will cause greater change in the industry. The SEC seems ready to lead other major colleges out of the NCAA and into a new world, one with a much smaller rule book.
At the moment the Big Ten is sending “stand pat” signals, since member schools don’t want to cut their large revenue pie into smaller pieces. Also, commissioner Kevin Warren has operated in deer-in-the-headlights mode since taking over.
But once more dominoes start to fall, the Big Ten will have to get into the game with the other big conferences.
A SEC-led breakaway from the NCAA could go a number of ways. Here are two examples:
- The SEC, ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 could each muscle up and construct large Super Conferences that will control the high end of college sports. Given the media rights involved, this makes a lot of sense.
- Or maybe we could see football break away from the other sports, with the truly elite schools could coming together to form one NFL-sized league – thus relegating the Missouris and Kentuckys of the world to a second tier in that sport. That would allow college basketball to keep operating as it does today, since more than 100 schools operate at a consistently high level and the current NCAA Tournament concept is a gold mine.
There are many, many paths the industry could take as the big programs start to flex.
Here is what folks are writing about all of this:
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “And now the fun really begins. The Big Ten HAS to make a proportional response move. The Big 12 and Pac-12 HAVE to at least be talking to one another. The Mountain West and American Athletic Conference have to quickly discuss some sort of alliance, and Notre Dame had better make in known that its price has gone way, way up.”
Rob Oller, Columbus Dispatch: “The Big Ten could merge with the Atlantic Coast Conference to create a powerful football-basketball force that would match the SEC — and supplant it at No. 1 if Notre Dame could be convinced to go all-in by joining the new Big ACC. For those thinking the Fighting Irish might just join the Big Ten instead? Sorry, but not happening. Notre Dame considers itself more East Coast cosmopolitan than Midwest practical. That potential merger does seem like a stretch. (For one thing, it’s hard to picture Clemson, Florida State and Miami wanting to play at Wisconsin and Minnesota in November.) If realigning with the ACC is too extreme, then the Big Ten’s next-best option is going after Southern California, Oregon and maybe UCLA.”
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “This is more than a money play by the SEC. Sure, Texas and Oklahoma might get a nice bump in revenue by changing conferences. One conservative estimate put their share in the SEC at $64 million per year, up $20 million from what SEC teams are earning now. But unless ESPN is in the business of tearing up monster contracts in the middle of their terms, the existing 14 SEC schools will continue making the same revenue (approximately $44 million) through 2032. ESPN has all the leverage here. It owns have half the rights (with Fox) for Texas and Oklahoma. Why should it pay any more for this move? Why should they pay even $1 more for this move? That means this entire realignment, for the moment, must to be viewed through SEC commissioner Greg Sankey's dissatisfaction with the NCAA. Sankey has been public in his criticism, most recently Monday in a strident takedown of NCAA president Mark Emmert and his association at the opening of the 2021 SEC Media Days. If the NCAA and Emmert are not going to lead college athletics, this move will position the SEC and Sankey to fill the void. It may not be the most principled move stealing the Longhorns and Sooners, but as we learned a decade ago, there is no honor amongst conferences in realignment. With the most best teams, the SEC will essentially be able to make its own rules. Why stop at a limit of 25 scholarships per year? The SEC could, on its own, go to 30. Why not 40? How about a 150-man roster?”
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: “Industry sources have indicated to ESPN that this might be only the first step in the SEC's grand plan to create a true superconference, which a source said might include as many as 60 teams or as few as 32. If it's a bigger number of schools, then the sport's upper echelon would include four superconferences, and the ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC would remain as stand-alone entities. If the Big 12 doesn't survive, some of its teams would probably be absorbed by the remaining leagues, while others would fall to the AAC, Mountain West or other non-Power 5 conferences. If a superconference with a smaller number of teams comes to fruition, it would include the best of the best from the existing Power 5 leagues plus Notre Dame. Not all of the teams in those leagues would be invited to join. The league would resemble the NFL's structure, with two conferences and divisions, with the season ending with a 12-team playoff.”
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “Amid the shock, fury and endless ripples that have come from Texas and Oklahoma’s imminent departure from the Big 12 to the SEC, one aspect of the seismic shift has been largely overlooked — Texas waving the white flag on its brand dominance. In the past two decades, Texas flexed its institutional ego as relentlessly and destructively as any athletic department in college sports. The Longhorns’ insistence on the Longhorn Network and superiority complex sent Colorado, Nebraska, Missouri and their old rivals, Texas A&M, scurrying for other leagues. Texas also prevented Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma from joining the Pac-10 with them by trying to jam the Longhorn Network down the conference’s throat at the 11th hour. Texas was the Big 12’s bully, and it constantly reminded everyone of it. Essentially, Texas’ belief in its imminent football dominance was so big that it felt like it could carry a league no matter who was in it. Even when the on-field results stopped dictating that. And that’s the most remarkable part of Texas going to the SEC, as the Longhorns are essentially admitting what’s been glaringly apparent on the field over the past decade — they’re not special.”
MEGAPHONE
“It is difficult to understand how an Oklahoma institution of higher education would follow the University of Texas to the detriment of the State of Oklahoma. Nevertheless, we are turning our eyes to the future and looking at what is best for Oklahoma State University. Over the last few days, I have received countless phone calls, texts, and emails from high-ranking officials and members of the Cowboy family showing their support for OSU as we navigate the road ahead. Regardless of what comes next, OSU is dedicated to the State of Oklahoma.
Oklahoma State president Dr. Kayse Shrum, via Twitter.